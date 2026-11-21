Figures drift into hazy backgrounds in Xingzi Gu’s paintings, where relationships remain unresolved, and memories seem to shift before our eyes. In Periphery Dreaming, a recently concluded solo exhibition at Make Room in Los Angeles, the artist showed work exploring adolescence, intimacy, and the uncertainty of becoming. Through layered paintings, Gu creates dreamlike scenes where bodies merge with their surroundings and familiar experiences take on an elusive quality.

Gu is drawn to moments that resist resolution. Her figures appear to wait for something, though it is rarely clear what that might be. “I’m drawn to transitional states, particularly adolescence, as they mark a moment when the inner world of a young person encounters the expectations from the external world,” Gu tells My Modern Met. “There is space for becoming, where identity is not yet fixed but remains open to transformation.”

This sense of possibility is central to Gu’s approach to painting. She works with thin washes of acrylic, gradually building up the surface as colors and forms shift. The process can take more than a year. During that time, an initial idea may give way to something entirely unexpected, and marks that once seemed like mistakes can become essential to the finished work.

“I think the layers are very much an expression of emotion through color, shape, and composition. Each layer reflects a particular moment in time, a certain feeling or thought I had while working on the painting,” Gu explains. She allows scenes to develop without deciding in advance where they will lead, giving the figures room to inhabit their own uncertain worlds. A relationship may never reach its turning point, and a shadowy form might never become fully recognizable. That lack of resolution is part of what makes the work compelling.

The canvas becomes a record of this evolving process. Gu describes it as a “recording machine” that holds traces of her changing emotional state. Earlier images may remain partially visible beneath newer layers, giving the paintings a sense of history. What appears on the surface is only part of the story. The viewer can glimpse what came before without ever seeing the full picture.

This approach extends to Gu’s treatment of the human body. “I’m interested in a body that feels more translucent, fluid, and constantly shifting, rather than something with fixed boundaries or a clearly defined three-dimensional form,” Gu says. Drawing partly on classical Chinese ink painting, Gu uses fluid marks to suggest a body that is inseparable from its environment.

The merging of figure and background also reflects Gu’s experience of living between places. Born in Jiangsu, China, she spent her childhood there before moving to New Zealand as a teenager. She later moved to the United States for college and now lives in New York. These changes have shaped her understanding of memory, which can transform each time a place or experience returns to mind.

“My emotional connections are distributed across different places, and they continue to shift over time,” Gu says. “In that sense, I feel that I belong to many places, but I also think there’s a way in which you ultimately have to learn to belong to yourself.”

Xingzi Gu’s recently concluded Periphery Dreaming show explores adolescence and the uncertainty of becoming through dreamlike paintings.

Using thin layers of acrylic, Gu lets bodies dissolve into hazy backgrounds, reflecting how memory and identity shift over time.

Presented at Make Room in Los Angeles from September 12 to October 10, 2026, the exhibition brings together figures caught between moments of intimacy and change.

Xingzi Gu: Instagram

Make Room: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Make Room.