Venice Carnival Unfolds With Striking Costumes and Incredible Spectacles

Carnival is in full swing around the world, and one of the best celebrations happens in Venice. The Italian city, known for its watery canals and gondolas, has been celebrating the occasion since at least the late 11th century, with it being declared a public holiday in 1296. From traditional masks to innovative costumes, the Venetians know how to put on a show.

The 2025 Venice Carnival, which continues until Fat Tuesday on March 4, is centered around the theme Il Tempo di Casanova (“The Age of Casanova”). This is a nod to the infamous Venetian character, who has become a symbol of the freewheeling debauchery associated with the festival. In fact, Venice's Carnival was historically so wild that it was outlawed in 1797 and only revived in the 1970s.

Today, the tradition is as strong as ever, punctuated by elaborate performances and, of course, stunning costumes. While some don classic garb, often with masks based on the commedia dell'arte theater tradition, others take a more contemporary approach. All of these looks are on display during the twice-daily Venice Carnival Street Parade, which marries tradition with circus theater and music.

Performances are also taken to the limit as Venice's historic shipyard, the Arsenale, hosts a spectacular water show based on the life of Casanova. On view nightly, it includes elaborate costumes, striking lighting, and dancing fountains for a unique piece of theater on the water.

Let's take a look at some of the incredible fashions parading around Venice during Carnival, whether as part of these official performances or by spectators looking to get in on the fun.

Carnival in Venice is a tradition that dates back to the 11th century.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VENICE PHOTO LAB (@venicephotolab)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fabio Bussola fotografo (@fabiobussolaphoto)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fabio Bussola fotografo (@fabiobussolaphoto)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Venice Wedding Photographer | Proposal Photography (@laure_jacquemin)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Franco Mannocci (@fra_nco_manox)

After being revived in the 1970s, it's an incredible opportunity to see elaborate costumes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Martin Vanselow (@martinvanselow)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by gianluigi rozzoni (@gianluigi_rozzoni)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by gianluigi rozzoni (@gianluigi_rozzoni)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by photography for passion (@paola_zuffi)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michele Belloni (@belloniofficial)

The entire city is electric, with spectacular events, including a water show at the historic Arsenale.

Keep an eye on Venice in the coming days, as the celebration peaks on March 4—Fat Tuesday.

Venice Carnival: Website | Instagram | Facebook

Related Articles :

15 Beautiful Mardi Gras Masks to Celebrate Carnival in Style

What is Mardi Gras? Have a Ball Learning All About “Fat Tuesday”

Enchanting Headdresses Inspired by Elysian Fantasy and Fairytales

Dancer’s High-Tech Rio Carnival Costume Transforms Into a Glittery Jaguar