Home / Travel

Venice Carnival Unfolds With Striking Costumes and Incredible Spectacles

By Jessica Stewart on February 26, 2025
Venice Carnival 2025

Photo: Carnevale di Venezia

Carnival is in full swing around the world, and one of the best celebrations happens in Venice. The Italian city, known for its watery canals and gondolas, has been celebrating the occasion since at least the late 11th century, with it being declared a public holiday in 1296. From traditional masks to innovative costumes, the Venetians know how to put on a show.

The 2025 Venice Carnival, which continues until Fat Tuesday on March 4, is centered around the theme Il Tempo di Casanova (“The Age of Casanova”). This is a nod to the infamous Venetian character, who has become a symbol of the freewheeling debauchery associated with the festival. In fact, Venice's Carnival was historically so wild that it was outlawed in 1797 and only revived in the 1970s.

Today, the tradition is as strong as ever, punctuated by elaborate performances and, of course, stunning costumes. While some don classic garb, often with masks based on the commedia dell'arte theater tradition, others take a more contemporary approach. All of these looks are on display during the twice-daily Venice Carnival Street Parade, which marries tradition with circus theater and music.

Performances are also taken to the limit as Venice's historic shipyard, the Arsenale, hosts a spectacular water show based on the life of Casanova. On view nightly, it includes elaborate costumes, striking lighting, and dancing fountains for a unique piece of theater on the water.

Let's take a look at some of the incredible fashions parading around Venice during Carnival, whether as part of these official performances or by spectators looking to get in on the fun.

Carnival in Venice is a tradition that dates back to the 11th century.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by VENICE PHOTO LAB (@venicephotolab)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Franco Mannocci (@fra_nco_manox)

After being revived in the 1970s, it's an incredible opportunity to see elaborate costumes.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Martin Vanselow (@martinvanselow)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Michele Belloni (@belloniofficial)

The entire city is electric, with spectacular events, including a water show at the historic Arsenale.

Arsenale Water Show

Photo: Carnevale di Venezia

Arsenale Water Show

Photo: Carnevale di Venezia

2025 Venice Carnevale

Photo: Carnevale di Venezia

Arsenale Water Show

Photo: Carnevale di Venezia

Arsenale Water Show

Photo: Carnevale di Venezia

Keep an eye on Venice in the coming days, as the celebration peaks on March 4—Fat Tuesday.

2025 Venice Carnevale

Photo: Carnevale di Venezia

2025 Venice Carnevale

Photo: Carnevale di Venezia

2025 Venice Carnevale

Photo: Carnevale di Venezia

2025 Venice Carnevale

Photo: Carnevale di Venezia

2025 Venice Carnevale

Photo: Carnevale di Venezia

Venice Carnival: Website | Instagram | Facebook

Related Articles:

15 Beautiful Mardi Gras Masks to Celebrate Carnival in Style

What is Mardi Gras? Have a Ball Learning All About “Fat Tuesday”

Enchanting Headdresses Inspired by Elysian Fantasy and Fairytales

Dancer’s High-Tech Rio Carnival Costume Transforms Into a Glittery Jaguar

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Staff Editor and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book "Street Art Stories Roma" and most recently contributed to "Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini." You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Margherita Cole
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Sokolova
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Venice Kicks off Carnival With an Epic Water Parade on the Grand Canal
My Modern Met’s Art + Culture Guide to Istanbul
Insider’s Guide to Phoenix’s Best Art, Music, and Dining Experiences in 2025
Win a Week of Remote Work in Norway’s Breathtaking Landscape To Embrace “Hygge” Living
Meet the World’s Most Imaginative, Bizarre, and Creative Playgrounds in This Coffee Table Book
Apple Launches New Feature That Will Make Finding Lost Luggage Much Easier By Leveraging AirTags

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Fascinating Video Shows Elaborate Way Bread Is Served in Afghanistan’s Pashtun Community
People Are Taking a Dip and Resurfacing With Frosty Hairdos in Canada’s Hair Freezing Contest
Charming Parisian Bistro Invites Guests To Send Letters to Their Future Selves
Video Reveals How the Incredible Deer in Nara Bow for Food
My Modern Met’s Art + Culture Guide to Palm Springs
Palm Springs Air Museum Celebrates History of Old War Planes and Lets You Take One for a Ride Today

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.