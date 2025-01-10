Home / Technology

This Smart Bird Bath Automatically Takes Photos and Videos of Feathered Friends and Uses AI To Identify Them

By Emma Taggart on January 10, 2025

Birdfy Bath Pro

Bird baths not only provide a safe haven for our feathered friends to cool off and hydrate, but they also offer birdwatchers a unique chance to observe and appreciate their beauty up close. The Birdfy Bath Pro takes this to a whole new level with its smart features, making learning about bird behavior easier than ever.

With its built-in solar panel for hassle-free power, the Birdfy Bath Pro features a central water fountain that’s perfect for attracting local birds to stop by for a refreshing dip. While they enjoy the bath, the device’s waterproof dual-lens camera captures stunning photos and videos, which are conveniently sent straight to your phone. The lower wide-angle lens captures 16:9 ratio images in crisp 1080p resolution, while the portrait lens takes it up a level with 2K resolution, tracking the birds’ movements and zooming in for detailed close-ups.

The smart bird bath also comes with a motion detector that sends a notification to your phone whenever a bird stops by. But what really sets it apart is its impressive AI recognition feature, which can identify over 6,000 bird species.

The standard Birdfy app is free to use, with an optional monthly subscription for the AI Bird Recognition feature. For more details on the Birdfy Bath Pro and to buy your own, check out the Birdfy website. It’s currently available for $328.

Birdfy Bath Pro

Birdfy Bath Pro

Birdfy Bath Pro

Birdfy Bath Pro

Birdfy Bath Pro

Birdfy Bath Pro

