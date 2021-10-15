Home / Design / Tattoos

Amazing Tattoos Look Just Like Holographic Stickers Stuck to Skin

By Sara Barnes on October 15, 2021
Holographic Sticker Tattoo by Clayton Davis

When is a sticker not a sticker? When it’s a tattoo! Tattoo artist Clayton Dias will make you do a double-take with his holographic-inspired designs. He creates body art that has the metallic shimmer of a real sticker, complete with the vertical highlights and rainbow array of colors as it captures the light. Sometimes, it appears as though the tattoo is peeling from the skin which only adds to the amazing illusions within Dias’ work.

Dias gradually worked towards holographic tattoos, a take on a larger sticker trend in the body art world. His earlier stickers, while having a three-dimensional feel, didn’t have the metallic appeal that his newer pieces do. His holographic style was the result of careful observation.

“The ideas came from a study of colors that I decided to apply in the form of a holographic drawing,” he tells My Modern Met. “In this style, it differs a lot from the technique I already used, it's been very good to innovate something. A holographic tattoo requires good technique in applying colors.” He’s continuing to improve his practice. “I'm still studying more about different arts in holographic [technique].”

Scroll down to see Dias’ incredible tattoos. You’ll find that while he specializes in characters in popular culture, anyone and anything makes a great “sticker.”

Tattoo artist Clayton Dias inks body art that looks exactly like a holographic sticker.

Bart Simpson Tattoo That Looks Like a StickerHolographic Sticker Tattoo by Clayton DavisHolographic Sticker Tattoo by Clayton DavisHolographic Sticker Tattoo by Clayton DavisHolographic Sticker Tattoo by Clayton DavisHolographic Sticker Tattoo by Clayton DavisHolographic Sticker Tattoo by Clayton DavisHolographic Sticker Tattoo by Clayton Davis

Get an up-close look at these tattoos in Dias' videos:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Clayton Dias (@claytondiasoficial)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Clayton Dias (@claytondiasoficial)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Clayton Dias (@claytondiasoficial)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Clayton Dias (@claytondiasoficial)

Clayton Dias: Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Clayton Dias. 

Related Articles:

Perfectly Drawn Tattoos Look Like Stickers Placed on the Skin

Artist Creates Supernatural Animated Tattoos With Moving Neon Lights

These Colorful Animal Tattoos Look Like Comic Book Characters

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Trick-of-the-Eye Tattoos Look Like Stickers You Could Peel off Your Skin
Irezumi: Explore the Ancient Techniques and Evolution of Traditional Japanese Tattoos
40+ Minimalist Tattoo Ideas That Prove Less Is More
Tattoo Artist Helps People Regain Confidence by Covering Their Scars with Art
Perfectly Drawn Tattoos Look Like Stickers Placed on the Skin
Delicate Tattoos Inspired by Traditional Chinese Painting Tell Stories Within Long Rectangles

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Artist Creates Supernatural Animated Tattoos With Moving Neon Lights
These Colorful Animal Tattoos Look Like Comic Book Characters
Exquisite Illustrative Tattoos Offer a Surrealist Twist to Plant and Animal Life
Amazing Dad Gets Identical Tattoo of Son’s Birthmark To Help Him Feel Less Self-Conscious
Delicate Body Art Imagines a Traditional Korean Accessory Floating Over Skin
This Tattoo Artist’s Designs Look Like Pop Culture Patches Stitched on Skin

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.