My Modern Met will be attending M3F Festival as an invited guest. However, all opinions in this article are written from an honest, unbiased perspective.

Insider’s Guide to Phoenix’s Best Art, Music, and Dining Experiences in 2025

By Jessica Stewart on February 10, 2025
Phoenix Art and Culture Experiences

Photo: Visit Phoenix/Paul Dedewo

While some parts of America hunker down for the winter, other places are heating up. If you are looking to escape to a warmer climate, why not consider Phoenix? Arizona's capital not only has excellent weather, but it's also filled with fun experiences. From delicious cocktails to live music and gallery openings, Phoenix has plenty to offer.

To get insight into what's hot in Phoenix, we turned to the organizers of M3F Festival, who are well versed in what you won't want to miss in the city. The music and arts festival is a non-profit that donates 100% of its proceeds to charity. The 2025 edition, which runs the weekend of March 7,  features headliners Justice and LCD Soundsystem. When you want to take a break from the music, take in the art installations and exhibits scattered throughout the festival or pop over to the vendor village to shop local businesses and meet non-profit charities.

So whether you are popping into Phoenix for M3F and want suggestions for what to do in your off time, or you're looking for a new city to explore, check out these insider recommendations.

Here are 9 insider recommendations for Phoenix's best art, culture, and dining experiences.

 

M3F Festival

“Rooted in a deep love of music, the arts, and the community around us, M3F was founded with a mission to give back. The idea was simple: two thousand fans, hundreds of lawn chairs, one stage, grandma’s cooking to keep us fueled as we would set up and 100% of proceeds directly to the M3F Fund. Twenty years later, we still operate under the same guiding principles, but we’ve surely grown! In 2024, we hosted 24,000 people over two days, donated $750,000 (over $6 million since our inception), and continued to host an eclectic lineup of world-class artists.”

 

 

The Churchill

The Churchill was founded by FTG Projects as a sustainable development and local community gathering space inspired by creativity, collaboration, and community. Home to some of downtown’s best food—Stoop Kid, Infruition, Freak Bros, and Loco Style—The Churchill is a major hangout spot for locals and visitors. They have two bars, dessert, and DJs playing Friday and Saturday Nights. If you are looking for good vibes, drinks, and good people, The Churchill is the spot.”

 

 

The Rebel Lounge

The Rebel Lounge is one of our favorite spots in Phoenix because it has real history and a killer lineup. Founded in 1979 as The Mason Jar, it has hosted legendary acts like Rage Against the Machine, Nirvana, and Green Day—seriously, you can feel the rock ‘n’ roll heritage in the air. Whether we’re catching an up-and-coming band or screaming our lungs out at Emo Night, it’s always a spot with great music, good people, and a really great vibe.”

 

Cartel Coffee

Cartel Coffee is the go-to for a serious caffeine fix, and their Honey Lavender Matcha is next-level. Whether it’s a smooth cold brew or a bold espresso, they always deliver with top-tier beans from around the world. Plus, the vibe in their shops is always spot on.”

 

 

Quartz

Quartz is one of the most unique spots in Phoenix—a perfect blend of craft cocktails, natural wine, and an incredible sound system that makes every visit feel special. It’s not just a bar; it’s an experience with expertly curated music, a sleek but welcoming vibe, and drinks that are just as creative as the space itself.”

 

 

Cobra Arcade Bar

Cobra Arcade Bar is the kind of place where you can grab a drink and actually have some fun while you’re at it. With a lineup of classic arcade games, live DJs, and a laid-back crowd, it’s got just the right amount of chaos. Perfect for a night out that doesn’t take itself too seriously.”

 

 

Artlink

Artlink is at the heart of Phoenix’s art scene, connecting local artists, galleries, and the community through events like First Fridays and the annual Art Detour. It’s all about making art accessible and giving creatives a platform to shine. Whether you’re exploring new exhibitions or discovering local talent, Artlink keeps the city’s creative energy alive.”

 

 

Valley Bar

“Go down the dark alley, past the trash cans, and you’ll stumble upon a neon sign stating ‘Valley Bar.’ Located underground, Valley Bar’s unique wall art and moving picture, silhouette bar decor make for an amazing, intimate experience. Complete with a dark, grungy dance room and game area, Valley Bar is a go-to on Friday and Saturday nights.”

 

 

Roosevelt Row

“Located in Downtown Phoenix, the nationally renowned Roosevelt Row Arts District (affectionately referred to as RoRo) is the creative center of the region and a walkable neighborhood full of character that celebrates arts and culture around every corner. RoRo is a vibrant hub for creatives and artisans of every ilk—from culinary to crafts and everything else in between—and home to public art, performance venues, art galleries, eclectic boutiques, independent retail businesses, and some of the best restaurants in the region, including, Love Bite Dumplings, Taco Chelo, Palma, Farish House, and AZ Wilderness.

An unmistakable Arts District signature is the visually striking murals splashed across the urban canvas of RoRo, representing the diverse lineup of talented local artists. RoRo is rife with energy during the monthly First Friday Art Walk when Roosevelt Row hosts the First Friday A.R.T.S. (Adaptive Reuse of Temporary Space) Market. The A.R.T.S. Market serves as a platform for artists to showcase and sell their works, while providing an opportunity for attendees to enjoy art, music, food, and more in a safe, walkable environment. This curated event features locally made items from Arizona artists, including handmade crafts, fine art, and vintage items, as well as food vendors, pop-up galleries, musical performances, and other arts-related initiatives. With up to 150+ vendors and 20,000+ attendees monthly, the First Friday A.R.T.S. Market provides a special spotlight to celebrate local arts and culture.”

 

