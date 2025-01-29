Home / Travel

Win a Week of Remote Work in Norway’s Breathtaking Landscape To Embrace “Hygge” Living

By Emma Taggart on January 29, 2025

 

The Scandinavian concept of “hygge” involves embracing comfort, warmth, and contentment. While it’s challenging to fully capture its essence in words, the best way to experience it is simply to live it. If you’re feeling weary of sterile corporate offices or the monotony of working from home, Norwegian web browser company Opera is offering a unique opportunity for 10 people to immerse themselves in the true spirit of hygge.

Opera’s browser boasts dynamic themes inspired by the Northern Lights and the Midnight Sun, alongside features designed to make browsing effortless. The company promises to deliver “private, peaceful browsing free from interruptions—no distractions, no chaos, just mindful browsing.” The Hygge Desk Getaway campaign brings this same philosophy to life in the real world, offering 10 fortunate participants the chance to work from a breathtaking, secluded location in Norway for one week.

“The themes represent the connection with our natural environment in Norway—a key aspect of hygge,” says Jan Standal, vice president at Opera. “We’re used to hygge in Scandinavia, but now we want our worldwide community to understand what that concept means in practice.” The contest campaign includes a series of humorous videos that not only playfully explain the concept of hygge but also highlight situations that are definitely “not hygge.”

Each hygge desk is nestled in one of 10 charming cabins and offers panoramic views of Norway’s breathtaking landscape. When they’re not working, the lucky winners can unwind with scenic hikes, mesmerizing Northern Lights displays, skiing, and even waterfall bathing.

To enter the Hygge Desk Getaway contest, Opera invites you to choose your location, get creative, and share your story of why you deserve to win. Whether through text or a photo, you can take inspiration from their prompt—“Write a poem about noisy coworkers or snap a photo of your desk.”

Dreaming of that hygge life? Find out more and enter the contest before it closes on February 28th, 2025.

Norwegian web browser company Opera is offering a unique opportunity for 10 people to immerse themselves in the true spirit of “hygge.”

Opera's Hygge Desk Getaway

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin.
