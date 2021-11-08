Winners of the Weather Photographer of the Year Contest Celebrate the Beauty of Nature

With nearly 9,000 photographs to choose from, the judges of the annual Weather Photographer of the Year competition had the difficult task of naming a winner. But in the end, it was a stunning photo of a foggy autumn morning in Italy that stole the show. Giulio Montoni‘s Morning Fog earned him the title of Weather Photographer of the Year in the contest organized by the Royal Meteorological Society in association with AccuWeather.

“This photo can only be taken from one point. There is a small church on top of a hill in the town of Airuno, in the province of Lecco in Italy,” shares Montoni. “Under the mist passes the river Adda. In the autumn months, on some days, it is possible to see this show with the first lights of sunrise. After 20 minutes, everything is over. This award repays me for the cold hours endured, waiting for the perfect light for that photo.”

Montoni competed with over 3,300 photographers from 114 countries, many of whom produced award-worthy work. That includes second runner-up Serge Zaka. The French photographer took home the Public Vote for his perfect photo of a lightning storm in the Bay of Cannes. Crisp and clear, Zaka's image has deep contrasts of light and shadow created by the storm. There was also plenty of imaginative photography, as evidenced by the selfie taken by Russian photographer Evgeny Borisov. Just after first snow over a lake, he sat in a raft contemplating the weather as areas of the water remained unfrozen. His creative thinking was rewarded with second place in the contest.

New to the competition this year was a category for mobile photography. Christopher de Castro Comeso of Abu Dhabi was named the inaugural winner of the category for his image of Qasr Al Hosn on a foggy morning. Proving that the best photos can happen at any time, he had just dropped his wife off to work when he saw fog forming around the monument. He knew it was a special moment so he captured the moment using the camera he had on hand—his phone.

