Couple Creates Epic Proposal Photos in Front of an Active Volcano in Hawaii

By Jessica Stewart on August 13, 2025

We’ve seen some unique proposals, but nothing quite like what Mark Stewart had in store. The photographer was vacationing in Hawaii with long-time girlfriend Olivia Post and planned the perfect scene to pop the big question. After setting up his camera for a time-lapse, he led her to the road just in front of the active Kilauea volcano and got down on one knee.

The resulting series of photos, in which Stewart and Post are set against a backdrop of spewing lava, capture the moment perfectly. From Stewart’s initial question to their final embrace, everything was caught on film as he planned. What Stewart didn’t have planned was to have said photos go viral after he posted them to Instagram and they were picked up by Pubity.

The comments section was quickly filled with congratulations and, of course, lava jokes and puns. From “That’s hot” and “You are the lava of his life” to “I mean tbh i dont think she can say no,” people took a minute to have their fun, while also remaining impressed by how Stewart pulled it off.

Now that the lava has settled, Stewart and Post can begin enjoying their engagement and start the planning process. In the meantime, they’ll get plenty of inspiration as they work together photographing elopements and offering portrait sessions.

Stewart popped the question to his long-time girlfriend Olivia Post in front of an active volcano in Hawaii.

