Home / Photography

Man Proposes To Storm Chaser Girlfriend in Front of a Giant Tornado

By Emma Taggart on August 19, 2025

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by paige (@tornadopaigeyy)

Getting engaged is a big deal, and many couples pull out all the stops to make that “Will you marry me?” moment one they’ll never forget. When Bryce from South Dakota decided to propose to his girlfriend Paige, he skipped the candlelit dinner and went for something that felt far more personal to their relationship. The two are avid storm chasers, so Bryce popped the question directly in front of a giant tornado, creating the perfect whirlwind moment.

On a recent trip to Clear Lake, South Dakota, the couple found themselves in awe of a massive swirling cyclone, watched safely from a distance. Bryce got down on one knee and asked Paige to marry him, a moment perfectly captured by fellow storm chaser Brandon Copic, with the towering tornado spinning dramatically in the background.

Of course, Paige said yes! She shared the thrilling moment on Instagram, where she also included a series of images of the EF3 tornado itself, revealing its incredible size and power. Luckily, there were no casualties; but, according to local news, it leveled a two-story farmhouse, injured two people, and destroyed several outbuildings before finally dissipating. Even in the middle of all that chaos, Bryce and Paige proved that their love is the most powerful force of all.

Paige: Instagram

Source: Congrats to @BryceShelton01 and @tornadopaigeyy on their engagement!

Related Articles:

Photographer Captures Beauty and Power of Tornado Vortexes

Meteorologist Takes Incredible Drone Footage of Devastating Kansas Tornado

Baby Blown Away in a Tornado Is Found Safe and Sound in a “Little Tree Cradle”

Twisting Tornadoes Come to Life in This Artist’s Stunning 3D Embroidery

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Margherita Cole
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Anna Sokolova
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Couple Creates Epic Proposal Photos in Front of an Active Volcano in Hawaii
Spectral Curtains of Light Created Through Long-Exposure Photos Float Across Stark Landscapes
Yancey Richardson Celebrates 30 Years With Stunning Photography Exhibition
U.S. Senate Is Hiring a Photographer To “Document Important and Historic Moments”
RIP Kimiko Nishimoto: Funny Self-Portrait Photographer Who Began Taking Photos When She Was 72
Artist Cleverly Blends Humans and Nature in Commentary About Harmony in the Environment

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Not Sure What to Get for Dad? Celebrate Father’s Day This Year By Giving the Gift of Creativity
You Can Take a Free Selfie in Space Thanks to Ex-NASA Engineer Mark Rober’s $5M Satellite
Hidden Interiors of Musical Instruments Look Like Secret Rooms of Old World Architecture
Bride Honors Dad’s Sacrifices by Arriving at Her Wedding in His Work Truck
AIPAD’s 2025 Photography Show Unveils the Stunning Diversity of Its Eponymous Medium
Can You Guess Which Year a Photo Is From? This Daily Photo Challenge Puts You to the Test

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.