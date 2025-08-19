Man Proposes To Storm Chaser Girlfriend in Front of a Giant Tornado

View this post on Instagram A post shared by paige (@tornadopaigeyy)

Getting engaged is a big deal, and many couples pull out all the stops to make that “Will you marry me?” moment one they’ll never forget. When Bryce from South Dakota decided to propose to his girlfriend Paige, he skipped the candlelit dinner and went for something that felt far more personal to their relationship. The two are avid storm chasers, so Bryce popped the question directly in front of a giant tornado, creating the perfect whirlwind moment.

On a recent trip to Clear Lake, South Dakota, the couple found themselves in awe of a massive swirling cyclone, watched safely from a distance. Bryce got down on one knee and asked Paige to marry him, a moment perfectly captured by fellow storm chaser Brandon Copic, with the towering tornado spinning dramatically in the background.

Of course, Paige said yes! She shared the thrilling moment on Instagram, where she also included a series of images of the EF3 tornado itself, revealing its incredible size and power. Luckily, there were no casualties; but, according to local news, it leveled a two-story farmhouse, injured two people, and destroyed several outbuildings before finally dissipating. Even in the middle of all that chaos, Bryce and Paige proved that their love is the most powerful force of all.

Paige: Instagram

