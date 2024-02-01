Home / Video

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Episode Ends in Controversy After Contestant Appears To Say the Right Answer

By Regina Sienra on February 1, 2024

If you've ever watched a game show, chances are you may have found yourself guessing the right answer out loud, or wondering if a contestant will get it right. Fans of Wheel of Fortune at home recently found themselves in a different scenario when an episode ended in controversy.

During the January 30, 2024 episode, a contestant named Megan made it to the bonus round. There, she had 10 seconds to solve the puzzle. The category was “Living Thing,” and the puzzle that appeared after she got the traditional R, S, T, L, N, and E letters. With her additional guessed letters, what remained was “P_N_  _RC_ _ D.” The correct answer was “Pink Orchid.”

Once the timer started, she said something that resembled “pink orchid,” but since nothing happened, the woman continued to try to guess the answer, to no avail. After her time was over, host Pat Sajak told her, “You might have been overthinking a type of orchid.”

To that Megan said, “Pink” with a painful smile, but not contesting the result or surprised to have lost when she may have said the correct answer. “I’m sorry that didn’t work out for you,” Sajak added before he revealing she missed out on $40,000. Still, she walked home with a prize of $14,007.

Some viewers at home swear to have heard Megan say the right answer at the beginning. “Hey @WheelofFortune I definitely heard the contestant say ‘pink orchid' at the beginning of that final puzzle & rewound it to make sure. You owe her some $$$,” wrote one X (formerly Twitter) user. “Am I tripping or did she say pink orchid [?]” added another.

Different viewers agreed with the production's call. “I think she was talking it out and said som-PINK orchid. Like cut off ‘something' in the middle? Regardless a major bummer,” posed a Twitter user—a take many agreed on, as she may have said “something orchid.”

What do you think? Watch the video and draw your own conclusions.

A recent episode of Wheel of Fortune ended in controversy when a contestant seemed to give the right answer but missed out on the big prize.

However, different viewers agreed with the production's call, suggesting the woman said “something orchid” rather than “pink orchid.”

h/t: [Today]

Related Articles:

Ryan Seacrest Will Take Over as Host of ‘Wheel of Fortune’

Pat Sajak Announces He’s Retiring From ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Hosting After 41 Seasons

Pat Sajak’s Daughter Maggie Fills in for Vanna White on ‘Celebrity Wheel of Fortune’

Funny Twitter Account Is Dedicated to Guessing Wrong ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Answers

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Danison Fronda
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Fascinating Video Shows Man Getting a Perm To Achieve a Curly Mustache
Watch Revealing GoPro Footage Shot by Cyclist on Streets of Pyongyang, North Korea
Tilt Shift Video Shows How This Technique Turns the World Into an Adorable Miniature Model
3,000 Drones Mimic Bird Murmurations in Record-Breaking Art Installation
Mouse Is Caught on Video Tidying Up a Man’s Shed Every Night
Insightful Video Visualizes and Compares the Speed of the Fastest Underwater Animals

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Watch an Adorable Elderly Couple Break Into Dance in the Middle of a Food Court
Caring Pet Owner Grows Grass Without Dirt to Feed His 80 Guinea Pigs
Sir Anthony Hopkins Delivers Impromptu Piano Performance in Empty Hotel Lobby
Holiday Drone Show Recreates ‘The Nutcracker’ and Sets Two New Guinness World Records
Insightful Video Shows How Traditional Mahjong Tiles Are Made From Scratch
Insightful Animated Video Sums up 4.5 Billion Years of Earth’s History in 60 Minutes

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.