Can You Guess Which Year a Photo Is From? This Daily Photo Challenge Puts You to the Test

If you consider yourself a proud history buff, you might want to test your knowledge in a fun new game called Which Year Daily Challenge. Each day, you’ll be shown five photos taken between 1850 and 2025, and your task is to guess the year each one was captured.

The closer your guess is to the correct year, the more points you’ll earn. Once you’ve made your guesses for all five photos, you’ll see your total score, along with how you rank against players from around the world. If you get stuck, you can choose to use the “REVEAL DIGIT” button, which uncovers one of the four digits in the year. For example, revealing the second digit shows the century, while the third can help pinpoint the decade.

The photos can be just about anything—from a quiet street in Hamburg to a riot scene in Seoul. If the photo doesn’t capture an obvious historical moment, you’ll need to pick up on subtle clues to guess the year, like street signs, car models, and fashion styles. Even the photo itself can be a hint, whether it’s grainy and analog or crisp and digital.

Ready to put your history knowledge to the test? Head to the Which Year website to start the free challenge. Once complete, you'll need to wait until the following day to try guessing the next five photos.

Which Year: Website

All images via Which Year.

