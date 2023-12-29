Home / Store

These Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarves To Stay Stylish During Winter

By Margherita Cole on December 29, 2023

Shovava Winter Scarves

When the temperature drops, staying warm usually takes precedence over style. Fortunately, brands like Shovava create beautiful accessories that blend warm and softness with aesthetics that never go out of fashion. Their line of cotton and silk-cashmere blend scarves feature hand-painted designs based on the striking wings of birds.

The Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf is a tried and true best-seller at My Modern Met Store. Its minty green color is adorned with a glorious span of feathers that looks just as good wrapped around your shoulders as it does tucked inside your coat. This versatile accessory can even be used as a bandana in your hair for a bohemian touch.

Shovava also makes scarves for those who prefer a darker palette. The Black Wings Bird Scarf is first designed by hand as a watercolor painting before being digitally reproduced onto fabric. Whether in cotton or silk-cashmere, this scarf pairs perfectly with all kinds of outerwear, bringing a subtle yet artistic flair to your ensemble.

Scroll down to see more ethereal accessories, and head over to My Modern Met Store when you're ready to check out.

Winter is here and keeping your neck covered is a must. No need to sacrifice style with these beautiful scarves by Shovava.

 

Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf

Shovava Winter Scarves

Shovava | $62+

 

Exotic Wings Bird Scarf

Shovava Winter Scarves

Shovava | $62+

 

Jasper Wings Bird Scarf

Shovava Winter Scarves

Shovava | $88

 

Black Wings Bird Scarf

Shovava Winter Scarves

Shovava | $62+

 

White Wings Bird Scarf

Shovava Winter Scarves

Shovava | $62+

 

Wheat Barn Owl Bird Scarf

Shovava Winter Scarves

Shovava | $88

 

Find these scarves in My Modern Met Store!

 

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. She wrote and illustrated an instructional art book about how to draw cartoons titled 'Cartooning Made Easy: Circle, Triangle, Square' that was published by Walter Foster in 2022.
