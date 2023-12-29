These Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarves To Stay Stylish During Winter

When the temperature drops, staying warm usually takes precedence over style. Fortunately, brands like Shovava create beautiful accessories that blend warm and softness with aesthetics that never go out of fashion. Their line of cotton and silk-cashmere blend scarves feature hand-painted designs based on the striking wings of birds.

The Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf is a tried and true best-seller at My Modern Met Store. Its minty green color is adorned with a glorious span of feathers that looks just as good wrapped around your shoulders as it does tucked inside your coat. This versatile accessory can even be used as a bandana in your hair for a bohemian touch.

Shovava also makes scarves for those who prefer a darker palette. The Black Wings Bird Scarf is first designed by hand as a watercolor painting before being digitally reproduced onto fabric. Whether in cotton or silk-cashmere, this scarf pairs perfectly with all kinds of outerwear, bringing a subtle yet artistic flair to your ensemble.

Scroll down to see more ethereal accessories, and head over to My Modern Met Store when you're ready to check out.

Winter is here and keeping your neck covered is a must. No need to sacrifice style with these beautiful scarves by Shovava.

Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf

Exotic Wings Bird Scarf

Jasper Wings Bird Scarf

Black Wings Bird Scarf

White Wings Bird Scarf

Wheat Barn Owl Bird Scarf

Find these scarves in My Modern Met Store!

Related Articles:

50+ Gifts for Crafters and Makers to Spark Their Imagination

This “Rainbow Cat Barf” Scarf Is the Ultimate Cute Accessory for Winter

30 Knitting Patterns You Can Start Working on Right Away