Home / Technology

Throw Out Your Bicycle Pump, This Year’s World Cup Balls Get Super Charged

By Jessica Stewart on December 1, 2022

When you think of a soccer ball, you may not think of technology. But if you've been following the World Cup closely, you may have noticed balls being charged on the sidelines. It may seem bizarre, but there's a good reason that FIFA decided to make the 2022 World Cup soccer balls high-tech.

The Al Rihla soccer balls used for the World Cup are manufactured by Adidas and take their name from the Arabic word for “the journey.” And now, their journeys can literally be followed, as each ball is fitted with a sensor that allows for spatial tracking in real time. This data, when combined with optical tracking tools, will make the video assistant referee system (VAR) and offside reviews even more accurate. And, importantly, it will also speed up the decision-making process.

Soccer isn't the first sport to incorporate technology into its decision-making. Tennis and football are two major sports that have enhanced the tools available to referees and umpires, making decisions quick and accurate. Now, FIFA is launching a new technological era, and doing so on the world's biggest stage.

The manufacturer of the sensor, KINEXON, is a major player with a lot of experience in sports technology. They spent six years developing and testing the sensor, which weighs just half an ounce, before it was approved by FIFA. Every ball actually contains a device with two sensors, each with a different purpose.

One is an ultra-wideband (UWB) sensor that is more accurate than GPS or Bluetooth. This helps give precise data on where the ball is at any time and transmit that data in real-time. The second sensor is an inertial measurement unit (IMU) sensor, which gives a granular look at how the ball moves in space.

Any time a ball is touched or kicked at the World Cup, the sensors start firing away and pick up data at 500 frames per second. That data is instantly transmitted to the local positioning system (LPS) installed around the field, which stores the information for immediate use.

Throughout the World Cup, this new technology will work in tandem with Hawk-Eye, a system already in use in tennis. Twelve Hawk-Eye cameras scattered around the stadium track both the ball and all the players on the field at a rate of 50 times per second. On just the players alone, 29 points on the body are tracked. When data is combined from both systems, the technology is a powerful resource in making offside decisions.

After the 2018 World Cup, FIFA determined that it wanted to speed up the process for offside decisions. So, to that end, data from the ball sensors and Hawk-Eye are run through an AI system that sends an alert to match officials in the video room. So, rather than slowly combing through plays, officials can just jump to the footage and confirm the alert.

And, as an added bonus for fans, the AI software also generates 3D renderings of the data that are ready for broadcast. This will allow fans to have an inside look at why the decisions were made.

But beyond the refereeing of the game, these sensors have the possibility to pick up all types of metrics. In fact, during 2022 testing at a Liga Portugal relegation match, KINEXON also attached sensors to players' jerseys. These allowed them to collect over 300 metrics spanning everything from ball possession time to dribbling speed to ball gains/losses. For any sports fan who loves data, this is a dream come true. And, eventually, if this data is collected continuously, it could also be used by coaches to finetune their tactics.

“We can use that information in real-time to tell new stories,” said Maximillian Schmidt, co-founder and managing director of KINEXON. “[We can use] them to create virtual worlds, augmented overlays, insights on [the] performance of players.”

h/t: [FiveThirtyEight]

Related Articles:

2010 FIFA World Cup Calendar Data Visualization

Zaha Hadid’s Extraordinary 2022 FIFA World Cup Stadium

World Cup Broadcaster Wears ‘One Love’ Armband in Solidarity With LGBTQ+ Community

Olympic Pictograms Reveal All the Sports That Have Been Added and Removed Over the Last 52 Years

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Researchers Develop a Way to Transmit an Entire Internet’s Worth of Data in a Second
Glasgow Nightclub Turns Dancers’ Body Heat Into Thermal Energy
Oculus Rift Creator Designs Frightening VR Set That Kills You for Real if You Die in a Video Game
19th-Century Portraits Restored With AI Gives a Glimpse of What the Original Photographer Saw
Drone Ingeniously Engineered To Look Like Snoopy Flying Around on His Doghouse
Student Designs 3D-Printed Robot Fish That Filters Microplastics From Water

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Man Fools Relatives Into Think He Has Girlfriend but She’s Actually AI
Google Japan Created a Single-Row Keyboard to “Save Space”
Watch a Living Plant Wield a Machete With a Robot Arm
Thanks to Wondershare Filmora, Students Can Easily Create Videos Showing Off Campus Life
17-Year-Old Invents Low-Cost Machine Learning Software That Can Detect Elephant Poachers
Sony Releases Wearable Air Conditioners To Keep You Cool for Hours on the Go

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.