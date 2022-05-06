Home / Animals / Birds

Wrinkle the Duck Runs Another Marathon and This Time Wins a Medal

By Arnesia Young on May 6, 2022
Wrinkle the Duck Running a Marathon and Wins Medal

Last year, Wrinkle the Duck made headlines for her stellar running debut in the New York City Marathon. And it seems that wasn’t the plucky duck’s last race. Just a few days ago the speedy goose ran another marathon, and this time she even won a medal. Sporting her signature red duck shoes, the web-footed creature waddled her way to victory, even giving an exceptional burst of speed at the end to clinch the win.

“I watched a duck run a race and cross the finish line,” the announcer can be heard saying in the background, amidst cheers and shouts from the crowd.

The cute runner duck joined the race as a special guest at the Jovia Long Island Marathon Weekend, and her stellar performance was met with a shiny medal sporting the event logo. She was happy to show off her new prize, so Wrinkle quickly took a victory lap with her medal and made sure to stop for a photo-op with her number, 332, proudly on display. The photogenic duck basked in the glory of her victory as the camera lights flashed, immortalizing the glorious moment forever. And it goes without saying that the camera absolutely loves her.

It seems that Wrinkle the Duck is carving out quite the career for herself as a feather-footed marathon runner. And the internet is sure to tune in for her next adorable victory. To keep up with Wrinkle’s other equally as entertaining antics, follow the funny duck on Instagram or TikTok.

Wrinkle the Duck made headlines last year for running in the New York Marathon.

@seducktiv I ran in the New York Marathon 🦆 #nycmarathon #runner #duck #wrinkletheduck #foryou ♬ original sound – Wrinkle the Duck

Now the plucky duck is back to run another race, and this time she even won a medal!

@seducktiv Wrinkle Finished the Marathon 🥇🦢 #goodnews #marathon #inspiration #wrinkletheduck #serotoninboost ♬ original sound – Wrinkle the Duck

Wrinkle the Duck: Website | InstagramTikTok | Twitter | YouTube
h/t: [Reddit]

All images via Wrinkle the Duck.

Related Articles:

Cute Duck Runs in the New York City Marathon With Her Own Custom Duck Shoes

This Dog and Duck Have the Most Adorably Unexpected Friendship

Beautiful Mandarin Duck Makes His Yearly Appearance in Canada

Photographer Befriends the Birds in Her Backyard and They Become Her Best Models

Arnesia Young

Arnesia Young is a contributing writer for My Modern Met and an aspiring art historian. She holds a BA in Art History and Curatorial Studies with a minor in Design from Brigham Young University. With a love and passion for the arts, culture, and all things creative, she finds herself intrigued by the creative process and is constantly seeking new ways to explore and understand it.
Read all posts from Arnesia Young
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Owl Whose Own Eggs Didn’t Hatch Adopts Two Orphaned Owlets
Photographer Expertly Captures Rabbits Fighting in Midair Like an Epic Anime Battle
Camera Hidden in a Nest Captures Intimate Footage of Two Kestrels Raising a Family
Funny Grandma Shares Her Three Important “Rules” To Follow at Her Funeral
Japanese Cat Sleeping in Funny Position Is Compared to a Drunken Salaryman
95-Year-Old Grandma and Her Grandson Have a Blast Creating the Most Outrageous Photos

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Funny Artist Draws “Really Bad Portraits” of Strangers on the Street of NYC for $3
35 of the Best ‘Bookface’ Challenge Photos You’ll Ever See
Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards Is Taking Hilarious Entries for 2022 Contest
African Flamingo Spotted in Texas 17 Years After Escaping Kansas Zoo
Cat Lover Turns Their Pet’s Shed Fur Into Adorable Kitty Slippers
Photographer Shows How Chickens, Hens, and Roosters Make the Perfect Models

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.