Wrinkle the Duck Runs Another Marathon and This Time Wins a Medal

Last year, Wrinkle the Duck made headlines for her stellar running debut in the New York City Marathon. And it seems that wasn’t the plucky duck’s last race. Just a few days ago the speedy goose ran another marathon, and this time she even won a medal. Sporting her signature red duck shoes, the web-footed creature waddled her way to victory, even giving an exceptional burst of speed at the end to clinch the win.

“I watched a duck run a race and cross the finish line,” the announcer can be heard saying in the background, amidst cheers and shouts from the crowd.

The cute runner duck joined the race as a special guest at the Jovia Long Island Marathon Weekend, and her stellar performance was met with a shiny medal sporting the event logo. She was happy to show off her new prize, so Wrinkle quickly took a victory lap with her medal and made sure to stop for a photo-op with her number, 332, proudly on display. The photogenic duck basked in the glory of her victory as the camera lights flashed, immortalizing the glorious moment forever. And it goes without saying that the camera absolutely loves her.

It seems that Wrinkle the Duck is carving out quite the career for herself as a feather-footed marathon runner. And the internet is sure to tune in for her next adorable victory. To keep up with Wrinkle’s other equally as entertaining antics, follow the funny duck on Instagram or TikTok.

Wrinkle the Duck made headlines last year for running in the New York Marathon.

Now the plucky duck is back to run another race, and this time she even won a medal!

Wrinkle the Duck: Website | Instagram | TikTok | Twitter | YouTube

h/t: [Reddit]

All images via Wrinkle the Duck.

Related Articles:

Cute Duck Runs in the New York City Marathon With Her Own Custom Duck Shoes

This Dog and Duck Have the Most Adorably Unexpected Friendship

Beautiful Mandarin Duck Makes His Yearly Appearance in Canada

Photographer Befriends the Birds in Her Backyard and They Become Her Best Models