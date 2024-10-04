Parent Asks Redditors to Photoshop Massive Yakuza Tattoo on Their Toddler’s Back and They Delivered

There are plenty of people who go online to ask fellow netizens for help Photoshopping something out of a picture. Their request is oftentimes met with humorous results. But every now and then, there’s an ask to add something to an image that Photoshoppers respond to earnestly and with great skill. That's where the true magic happens. A Redditor recently snapped a picture of his toddler that shows the kid’s tiny back. Mixed with his spiky black hair, he kind of looks like an action hero, if not for his teddy bear onesie. Curious, the parent asked the Photoshop subreddit to Photoshop a Yakuza tattoo onto the child's back, and they certainly delivered.

The Yakuza are a Japanese organized crime group that have existed for over 300 years. The group members are known for covering their entire body with tattoos, which can be highly intricate and full of meaning. For example, the carp represents courage and the dragon symbolizes wisdom. They are specific to each member, though some gangs share certain motifs. However, there is one rule—these tattoos are meant to be concealed under clothing.

Reddit's best Photoshop artists responded to the call. User cru31a envisioned the child with a red carp fish tattoo over a background of black scales that even covered the kid's shoulders. Meanwhile, farperspective1 created a design starring a demon-like figure adorned with flowers and koi fish, which mean elegance and determination, respectively. User alex_cob went with a tense scene of a sword-welding samurai fighting a dragon. All these completely cover the kid's back, just like a real Yakuza tattoo would.

While not the most voted, user RogueBromeliad also followed the parent's request to have the background removed, turning the image into a night Tokyo scene complete with neon lights, the Tokyo Tower, and a purple glow. “New Anime villain just dropped: This city is mine!” the artist wrote, before adding an updated version where the kid appears to hold a sword.

Though this Reddit Photoshop challenge was all done in good fun, the creativity and skill of each image is undeniable.

