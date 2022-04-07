Yayoi Kusama’s New Exhibition ‘One With Eternity’ Opens in D.C.

As the most successful living contemporary female artist, there is always a lot of anticipation for Yayoi Kusama‘s next colorful project. After a two-year delay caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, her newest show is now open in Washington, D.C. Entitled One With Eternity: Yayoi Kusama in the Hirhshorn Collection, this exciting new exhibition includes two Infinity Mirror rooms (her first as well as her most recent), My Heart is Dancing in the Universe (2018), an early painting, photographs of the Japanese artist, as well as some of her distinctive sculptures.

“Kusama has built her practice around the ideas of celebration and inclusion,” Hirshhorn Director Melissa Chiu says. “There is no better artist than Kusama and no better reason to welcome visitors back to the Hirshhorn.” The variety of art that is on display at the museum reflects Kusama's trailblazing career as a young woman living and working in New York City, who was eventually able to break through the male-dominated art world with her avant-garde installations and sculptures.

Infinity Room—Phalli's Field was originally displayed in 1965, and features an entire room full of phallic-shaped fabric sculptures that Kusama made by hand. The mirrors installed on the walls amplify the effects of these red-dotted pieces, which in turn creates a hypnotic, seemingly endless effect. Kusama's newest room installation, Dancing With the Universe, also utilizes mirrors to enhance the kaleidoscopic colors of numerous polka-dotted orbs, which are suspended from the ceiling and placed on the ground. In addition to these immersive experiences, visitors can see one of the artist's iconic pumpkin sculptures, which celebrate the subject's “general unpretentiousness.”

One With Eternity: Yayoi Kusama in the Hirshhorn Collection will be on display at the Hirshhorn Museum in Washington, D.C. from April 1 to November 27, 2022. Free timed-entry passes will be required for entry, which will be available on a first-come, first-served basis until all of the days and time slots have been claimed. Guests under 12 years of age do not require a pass.

Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama's new exhibition One With Eternity is now open at the Hirshhorn Museum in Washington, D.C.

It will be on view from until November 27, 2022.

The exhibit includes Kisama’s iconic Infinity Mirror rooms…

Photos of the artist from past shows…

Her large pumpkin sculptures…

…and more!

