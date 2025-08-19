Home / Art

Yayoi Kusama Retrospective Becomes Most Visited Exhibition in Australian History

By Eva Baron on August 19, 2025
Yayoi Kusama at NGV Melbourne

Installation view of “LOVE IS CALLING,” 2013 (Photo: Sean Fennessy)

Yayoi Kusama has a habit of setting records. In 2024, Kusama clocked $58.8 million in auction sales—the highest total by a contemporary artist for the second year in a row. Last December, the Melbourne-based National Gallery of Victoria (NGV) staged Australia’s largest retrospective exhibition of the renowned Japanese artist, encompassing more than 200 artworks across nine decades of creative output. By the time it closed in April 2025, Yayoi Kusama became the most popular exhibition in Australian history.

All told, NGV reported that 570,537 tickets were purchased to attend the show, breaking the museum’s previous record of 462,262 tickets sold for the 2017 exhibition Van Gogh and the Seasons. Not included in NGV’s calculations were the country’s well-attended archaeological exhibitions, including the Melbourne Museum’s Tutankhamun and the Golden Age of the Pharaohs, which drew in nearly 797,000 visitors. Among this impressive tally were such beloved luminaries as Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Troye Sivan, and Finneas.

This milestone alone proves that contemporary artists are beginning to surpass some of art history’s heaviest hitters (in this case, Van Gogh). It also reveals the cultural capital and visibility that Kusama has amassed as one of the world’s most renowned artists, garnering attention from children, adults, seasoned critics, and casual museum-goers alike. That popularity can be credited in large part to Kusama’s aesthetic, which combines a playful simplicity with vibrant explosions of color. Her signature polka dots, pumpkins, and “infinity rooms” in particular have catapulted her to international and pop cultural recognition.

“I have observed and overheard a lot of people say they are not usually gallery visitors, but they came because of the interest it was inspiring in people they knew,” Wayne Crothers, NGV’s senior curator of Asian art, told The Guardian.

This also extended to kids, teens, and young adults. The universality of Kusama’s visuals attracted both families and younger generations, whether it be due to how irresistible, reputable, trendy, or “selfie-friendly” her visuals are. Most notably, for Crothers, was how younger visitors would often bring friends and, at times, even return to the exhibition with their parents in tow.

“Traditionally it has worked the other way—the older generations often bring in the young people who are less likely to regularly go to galleries,” Crothers explains. “We’ve seen the opposite here. Then the people who found it emotional and special have come back for second visits. Some people thought, ‘Oh, the grandkids will love this,’ and came back with them.”

Even for the pickiest of visitors, Yayoi Kusama was expansive enough to maintain its broad appeal. Not only did the exhibition feature Kusama’s claims to fame (think, 10 infinity rooms), but some more unexpected items, like drawings created by the artist at only 9 years old. It also showcased just how multidisciplinary Kusama’s practice is, encompassing painting, collage, fashion, video, and monumental installations.

“When the first impressionist show opened in 1870, art buffs were snobbish about it being commercial and for the common masses,” Crothers explains. “If people say, ‘I think it’s just crass populism’—why shouldn’t art be enjoyed by the general masses?”

Yayoi Kusama was on view at NGV from December 15, 2024, to April 21, 2025. For an inside look after the fact, read our own review of the exhibition.

Yayoi Kusama’s recent retrospective at the National Gallery of Victoria has become the most visited exhibition in Australian history.

Yayoi Kusama at NGV Melbourne

Photo: Danielle Castano

Yayoi Kusama at NGV Melbourne

Yayoi Kusama’s “Dancing Pumpkin,” 2020. Purchased by NGV with funds donated by Loti & Victor Smorgon Fund, 2024 (Photo: Sean Fennessy)

Yayoi Kusama at NGV Melbourne

Photo: Danielle Castano

During its four-month run, the exhibition attracted more than 570,000 total visitors, thanks in large part to Kusama’s star-studded reputation and universal appeal.

Yayoi Kusama at NGV Melbourne

Photo: Danielle Castano

Yayoi Kusama at NGV Melbourne

Installation view of “The Spirit of the Pumpkins Descended to the Heavens,” 2017 (Photo: Sean Fennessy)

Yayoi Kusama at NGV Melbourne

Installation view of “With all my love for the tulips, I pray forever,” 2013 (Photo: Sean Fennessy)

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by NGV.

Sources: Yayoi Kusama: why this 96-year-old artist’s show is the most popular in Australian history; Yayoi Kusama survey at National Gallery of Victoria becomes best-selling art exhibition in Australian history

Related Articles:

Brooklyn Museum Celebrates 200th Anniversary with Decadent Exhibition About Gold [Interview]

Sir David Attenborough Narrates Immersive ‘Our Story’ Experience at London’s Natural History Museum

Remarkable Museum Exploring Materiality and Immersion Will Open in Kyoto This Fall

Eva Baron

Eva Baron is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Eva graduated with a degree in Art History and English from Swarthmore College, and has previously worked in book publishing and at galleries. She has since transitioned to a career as a full-time writer. Beyond writing, Eva enjoys doing the daily crossword, going on marathon walks across New York, and sculpting.
Read all posts from Eva Baron
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Maria Zamyatina
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Saatchi Celebrates Its 15th Anniversary With a Sale on Original Art
Quiet Meditative Scenes Bursting With Creative Color and Refreshing Texture
Superflat Meets Ecology in AYA TAKANO’s Newest Solo Exhibition
What To Expect at Australia’s Very First Gallery Dedicated to Environmental Art [Interview]
Traditional Azerbaijani Weaving Reimagined as Unraveling, Melting, and Glitching Carpets
How One Artist Creates Dreamy Cyanotypes Full of Colorado Greenery [Interview]

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Seattle Art Fair Celebrates PNW’s Glass Heritage Alongside Art From Beyond the Region
Sprawling ‘Art Paris 2025’ Was as Grand as the Restored ‘Grand Palais’ Where It Was Held
Typewriter Artist Creates Meticulously Detailed Cityscapes and Portraits [Interview]
Johnny Depp Releases Two Limited-Edition Prints Created in a Time He Felt “Very Present”
Artist Recreates Iconic Artworks With LEGO Pieces That Mimic Digital Pixels
Japanese Town Famous for Its Rice Paddy Art Devotes This Year’s Piece to ‘Demon Slayer’

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.