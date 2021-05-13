Home / Animals

Zoo Gorilla Brings Her Baby Over To Meet Mom and Newborn on Other Side of Glass

By Emma Taggart on May 13, 2021

Zoo Gorilla Brings Her Baby To Meet Mom And Newborn

A mother’s love is unconditional and universal. Both humans and animals have an unbreakable bond with their young, which is beautifully demonstrated in a recent video shot by Michael Austin. He and his wife Emmelina Austin recently visited Franklin Park Zoo in Boston with their 1-month-old son, Canyon. While at the gorilla enclosure, they met a female gorilla named Kiki and her own child, a 7-month-old baby gorilla named Pablo. Austin filmed the incredible moment when his wife and Kiki met through the glass and introduced their babies to each other.

“My wife held up our son to show to Kiki, who was on the other side of the enclosure,” Michael recalls. “Then Kiki grabbed Pablo and put him on her leg to carry him over to us.” Despite the barriers between them—both the physical glass barrier and the fact they couldn’t communicate with each other in their own languages—the two mothers were able to connect over the love they both have for their children. “[Kiki] was talking to us with her hands,” Michael said. “Pablo even pushed his face up to the glass at one point and they watched him, noses touching, together. My wife and I both had tears in our eyes.”

At one point, Emmelina holds Canyon’s tiny hand up to the glass. Kiki immediately tried to hold it and even tried to lick it. It’s clear to see how much Kiki understands how precious the human baby is, and she seems genuinely excited about his visit.

The family’s video has now gone viral on YouTube, and it’s easy to see why. It’s a heartwarming example of humans and animals sharing compassion, and a rare look at how brilliantly complex and emotionally intelligent gorillas really are.

Watch the moment Kiki the zoo gorilla brings her baby to meet a mom and her newborn on the other side of the glass.

Michael Austin: YouTube
h/t: [The Dodo]

Related Articles:

Heartwarming Photos of a New Baby Gorilla and Her Doting Grandmother

Touching Photo of Rescued Gorilla and Her Caretaker Wins ‘Wildlife Photographer of the Year’ Award

Belfast Zoo Welcomes an Adorable Baby Gorilla Named Kibibi

Gorillas Pose for a Selfie with Virunga National Park’s Anti-Poaching Rangers

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Lyuba: The Remarkably Preserved 42,000-Year-Old Baby Woolly Mammoth
Pet Photographer Reveals How Adorable Dogs and Cats Look From Below
Dazzling Golden Tortoise Beetles Look Like Tiny Jewels Scurrying Across Leaves
This Woman Has Dedicated Her Life To Rescuing Hundreds of Neglected Animals [Interview]
Artist Recreates Portraits of Animals From Flower Petals and Leaves
Interior Home Photos Reveal How 7 Different Pets See the World Around Them

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Illuminating Documentary Follows Millions of Tadpoles in Their Underwater Journey
Photographer Captures Adorable Laughing Dormouse Perched on a Flower
Newly Discovered “Nano-Chameleon” Is the World’s Smallest Known Reptile
Concert Pianist Plays Classical Music For Rescue Elephant in Thailand
Adorable Video Captures Giant Pandas Sliding and Frolicking in the Snow
Viral Twitter Thread Shows 40 Wild Animals Adorably Interrupting Wildlife Photographers

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.