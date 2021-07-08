10+ Disco-Ready 1970s Gifts and Keepsakes for a Retro Throwback

Close your eyes and think of the aesthetic of the 1970s. You might envision burnt umber, mustard yellow, and pea green. This charming color combo was everywhere from clothing to rugs. Rugs were shaggy, Mister Rodgers was on TV, and suspicious Jell-O dishes graced most American tables. The decade was one of change—social, political, and aesthetic. While America has come a long way since the Bicentennial, certain '70s fashion and style can add a funky flair to modern life.

Read on for the best 1970s inspired gifts to bring back disco-fever!

Tupperware Jello Mold

Bright colored Jell-O salads with suspended fruit were a hallmark of 1970s entertaining. You can find vintage Tupperware molds for gelatin creations on Etsy. Read up on the history of the Jell-O salad, and then try one yourself with some recipes from Retro Housewife Goes Green.

Shag Rugs

Nothing is more 1970s home decor, perhaps, than the shag rug. These creations may be giant dust traps, but they are incredibly comfortable. You can try to find a vintage version or opt for a modern take.

Fruity Drinkware

Summer is here, and what better way to toast the warm weather than with fruity vintage drinkware. 1970s drinking glasses and pitchers can be found on Etsy and in local thrift stores. They come in a never-ending variety of bold colors and funky patterns.

Hot Rollers

Get that Farrah Fawcett hair with hot rollers. These may have largely been replaced by curling irons among the youth of today, but nothing gives a bouncy curl like a roller. Treat yourself to a set.

Wicker Furniture

Wicker chairs are retro and surprisingly durable. Rather than pick up an old-fashioned “peacock” chair, try a wicker base on a comfy moon chair. You'll be snug, stylish, and modern.

Pyrex, Pyrex, Pyrex

Colorful Pyrex dishes stocked every kitchen in the 1970s. Pyrex was made by Corning Glass in upstate New York and was renowned for its heat resistant qualities. Today, vintage pieces are very collectable and make great centerpieces when filled with casseroles.

Chevron Throws

Get crafty the disco-era way. Grab your crochet hook and purchase a pattern for a chevron throw. You can switch up the colors, or you can go for the earth tones of decades past. You can also look for vintage blankets if you do not crochet.

Mood Ring

Kids in the 1970s could look down at their hand and gauge their mood. There is a reason this funky ring has stuck around as a childhood staple. Now, classy versions in sterling silver and other metals are available to make this childhood staple a grown-up fashion statement.

Mister Rodger's Wisdom

Everyone knows Mister (Fred) Rodgers, the legendary children's television host who began his classic show Mister Rogers' Neighborhood in 1968. For being the nicest on the block, Rodgers has been remembered in many forms. He received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2002, a year before he passed. Since his death, he has been portrayed by Tom Hanks and won a Grammy.

Star Wars: A New Hope Poster

When the first (now fourth) episode of Star Wars premiered in 1977, it took the world by storm. Star Carrie Fisher has written memoirs about how unexpected fame brought her and costars Harrison Ford and Mark Hamill into the spotlight. Commemorate this moment in film history with a vintage-style poster.

Scarf or Kerchief

A small silky scarf knotted around one's neck and tucked into a blouse is a classic look. For a retro look, tie one as a headband around your head. Choose your favorite color, or once again go for '70s tones.

Related Articles:

25 Gifts to Help Art Grads Kick Off Their Creative Careers

15+ Beautiful Stationery Sets That Will Bring Back the Art of Letter Writing

25 Summery Gifts That Will Make a Splash This Season

22 Gifts to Get You Outside and Staying Creative This Summer