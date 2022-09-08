20 Winning Images from the 2022 iPhone Photography Awards

For the past 15 years, the iPhone Photography Awards (IPPAWARDS) have demonstrated the creative capabilities of the iPhone. And once again, the 2022 award winners prove that smartphones are a powerful photography tool that can hold up against bulkier digital cameras. Chosen from thousands of submissions from all over the world, many of this year’s winning shots depict beauty rising out of isolation and honor photography’s ability to build bridges across lost connections.

Italy's Antonio Denti clearly demonstrates this with his evocative image, titled The Kid of Mosul. Denti's photo of a tender moment in the midst of war earned him the grand prize in this year's contest. Rachel Sweda of Sweden was named Photographer of the Year for her theatrical black and white portrait of a man whose face is wrapped in masks. Titled Anti-Social Distancing, the absurdist photo blends Surrealist imagery with the current stress of the pandemic.

Winners were also named in 16 diverse categories that show the full breadth of the visual imagery that one can take using an iPhone. Hailing from different countries around the world, these photographers were able to capture captivating and thought-provoking moments using just their phones. When looking at the history of photography, it's incredible to see how much has changed to allow anyone access to high-quality imagery. And thanks to IPPAWARDS, we're able to spotlight the people around the world who elevate the art of iPhone photography.

Check out the winning photos from the 2022 iPhone Photography Awards.

The contest spotlights talented iPhone photographers from around the world.

Photographers entered their best images into 16 diverse categories.

Their work shows the incredible visual capabilities of the iPhone.

