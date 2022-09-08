Home / Photography / Photo Contest

20 Winning Images from the 2022 iPhone Photography Awards

By Jessica Stewart on September 8, 2022
Child in Mosul with a Soldier

“The Kid of Mosul” by Antonio Denti, Italy. Grand Prize Winner. Shot on iPhone 11.

For the past 15 years, the iPhone Photography Awards (IPPAWARDS) have demonstrated the creative capabilities of the iPhone. And once again, the 2022 award winners prove that smartphones are a powerful photography tool that can hold up against bulkier digital cameras. Chosen from thousands of submissions from all over the world, many of this year’s winning shots depict beauty rising out of isolation and honor photography’s ability to build bridges across lost connections.

Italy's Antonio Denti clearly demonstrates this with his evocative image, titled The Kid of Mosul. Denti's photo of a tender moment in the midst of war earned him the grand prize in this year's contest. Rachel Sweda of Sweden was named Photographer of the Year for her theatrical black and white portrait of a man whose face is wrapped in masks. Titled Anti-Social Distancing, the absurdist photo blends Surrealist imagery with the current stress of the pandemic.

Winners were also named in 16 diverse categories that show the full breadth of the visual imagery that one can take using an iPhone. Hailing from different countries around the world, these photographers were able to capture captivating and thought-provoking moments using just their phones. When looking at the history of photography, it's incredible to see how much has changed to allow anyone access to high-quality imagery. And thanks to IPPAWARDS, we're able to spotlight the people around the world who elevate the art of iPhone photography.

Check out the winning photos from the 2022 iPhone Photography Awards.

Black and White Photo of a Man Wearing a Surgical Mask

“Anti-social Distancing” by Rachel Sela, Sweden. 1st Place – Photographer of the Year. Shot on iPhone 12 Pro.

Open Trash Container in the Australian Countryside

“Wasted” by Glenn Homann, Australia. 3rd Place – Photographer of the Year. Shot on iPhone 11 Pro.

Girl Sitting on the Ground Playing a Violin

“Girl with the Violin” by Kelley Dallas, United States. 2nd Place – Photographer of the Year. Shot on iPhone 13 Pro.

Busy Overpass

“Over the Overpass” by Yongmei Wang, China. 1st Place – City Life. Shot on iPhone 12 Pro Max.

The contest spotlights talented iPhone photographers from around the world.

iPhone Photo of Moose in Birch Forest

“Moose in Aspen” by Andrea Buchanan, United States. 1st Place – Nature. Shot on iPhone 12 Pro Max.

iPhone Photo of Empire State Building's Shadow

“Shadows of History” by Kaustav Sarkar, India. 1st Place – Architecture. Shot on iPhone 12 Pro.

Foggy Forest in Fall

“Fog on Fall Path” by Linda Repasky, United States. 1st Place – Landscape. Shot on iPhone 13 Pro.

Smoke Coming Out of Factory Looking Like Cotton Candy

“Cotton Candy” by Yang Li, China. 1st Place – Environment. Shot on iPhone 11 Pro Max.

Photographers entered their best images into 16 diverse categories.

Hotel Room at Dawn

“Waking Up in Hotel Rooms” by Ayaka Takine, Japan. 1st Place – Still Life. Shot on iPhone XR.

iPhone Photo of Boy Underwater

“Dip in the Sea” by Laila Bakker, Netherlands. 1st Place – Lifestyle. Shot on iPhone 11 Pro Max.

Black and White Photo of Cows

“Cows” by Pier Luigi Dodi, Italy. 1st Place – Animals. Shot on iPhone 11 Pro Max.

Three Men Lying Down with Just Their Legs Showing

“Untitled” by Marina Klutse, United States. 1st Place – Travel. Shot on iPhone 11 Pro.

Their work shows the incredible visual capabilities of the iPhone.

Hot Air Balloon Floating in the Air at Sunset

“Floating on Fire” by Leping Cheng, China. 1st Place – Sunset. Shot on iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Shadow of a Person on a Basketball Court

“Bird Cage” by Marcello Raggini, Italy. 1st Place – Abstract. Shot on iPhone 11.

Older Brazilian Women on the Beach in Pink Swimsuits

“Swimsuit” by Patricia Cançado, Brazil. 1st Place – People. Shot on iPhone XR.

Minnie Mouse Balloon on the Ceiling of a Room

“Untitled” by Yingya Liu, China. 1st Place – Other. Shot on iPhone 11.

Portrait of a Chinese Girl Wearing a Red Furry Hat

“Untitled” by Huapeng Zhao, China. 1st Place – Children. Shot on iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Black and White iPhone Portrait of a Man

“Untitled” by Arevik Martirosyan, United States. 1st Place – Portrait. Shot on iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Series of Photos of an Abandoned House

“Abandoned Blues” by Rich Lemonie, United States. 1st Place – Series. Shot on iPhone 12 Pro Max.

IPPAWARDS: Website | Instagram | Facebook

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by IPPAWARDS.

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
