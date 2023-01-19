The prestigious Ocean Art Underwater Photo Competition has announced the results of the world’s largest underwater photo contest. Organized by the Underwater Photography Guide, the photo contest is an incredible survey of life below the surface. And as 2022, with travel restrictions lifted in most parts of the world, these photographers took advantage to capture global marine life.

Kat Zhou took home the top prize for Octopus Mother, an image that demonstrates a new meaning of maternity. In the photo, we see an octopus mother with her tentacles coiled around her eggs. The hatching of her eggs means the end of this mother's life, as octopi don't eat while tending to their eggs and die shortly after birth. For her bittersweet look at this moment, Zhou won a dive trip in the Maldives for two people.

Her triumph is all the more impressive given that winners across all 14 categories are exceptionally strong. From a dramatic blackwater photo of an octopus attack to a perfect portrait of a crab, these special moments are a testament to the tenacity of these underwater photographers. Even more photographers were included in the 2022 competition, as a new Mobile Phone category was added. Photographer Alessandro Buzzichelli won with his image of a Cassiopea jellyfish brightly lit by a stream of light. The quality of his photograph highlights just how much mobile phones have impacted the photography world.

Nirupam Nigam, Editor-in-Chief of the Underwater Photography Guide, was pleasantly surprised by the entries to the contest. “I expected an ‘Instagramable’ moment to steal the show. Instead, each image is that of photographic excellence or poetic reflection of the natural world around us. These images will be seared in my mind for years to come.”

See more of the winners and runners-up for each category below and see the full gallery of winners and finalists online.

The winners of the 2022 Ocean Art Underwater Photo Competition show the beauty of life down below.

With travel restrictions lifted, these underwater photographers were able to explore different parts of the world.

Photographers from 96 countries entered their work, which was judged by an expert panel of underwater photographers.

