Must-See Winners of the 2023 Sony World Photography Awards

During a special gala ceremony in London, the World Photography Organisation revealed the overall winners of the 2023 Sony World Photography Awards. Portuguese photographer Edgar Martins was given the honor of being named Photographer of the Year for his moving series of images to honor his friend, photojournalist Anton Hammerl, who was killed while covering the Libyan Civil War in 2011. Along with Martins, the overall winners of the Open, Youth, and Student competitions were also revealed, as well as some special award recipients.

Martins won a $25,000 cash prize and Sony imaging equipment and will have a solo presentation of his work at next year's Sony World Photography Awards exhibition. For Martins, the win is not only about validating his photography, but also about bringing more visibility to his friend's disappearance.

“It is a huge honor to be recognized and although I am philosophical about awards and the subjective nature of someone’s choice, knowing that there were over 180,000 entries to this year’s Professional competition, is very humbling,” he shared. “In this case, it is also quite an emotional experience because I get to honor my friend on a world stage and bring attention to the family’s plight to find his remains.”

As Martins was not able to conduct a proper investigation when he traveled to Libya, he chose to reconstruct a vision of what Hammerl might have experienced by documenting the people met and those involved in the conflict. The result struck a cord with the judges, which elevated his work above the other Professional category winners in the running for the top prize.

“Photography is so often about memory and its nature. Long-term memory is about the conscious recollection of past events and our knowledge of them—be it through direct experience or mediated through the myriad of media we use,” shared Professional judging chair Mike Trow. “Our War by Edgar Martins has used memory and invention to give us a powerful, personal set of portraits that attempt to explain the last days of his friend, the photojournalist Anton Hammerl. His work highlights the lengths photographers will go to to tell a story and create meaning; each image giving a sense of the journey Anton took without ever being explicit about how his life ended.”

Other photographers singled out in the ceremony include Mexican wildlife photographer Dinorah Graue Obscura, who was named Open Photographer of the Year, as well as Long Jing from China's Yunnan Arts University, who won the Student competition. Seventeen-year-old Hai Wang from China won the Youth competition, which was centered around the theme “Your Everyday.” He took home the prize for his striking photo of colorful empty chairs at a school during the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the first time, the Sony World Photography Awards also handed out a Sustainability Prize. Developed with the United Nations and Sony Pictures’ Picture This initiative, it recognizes the stories, people, and organizations whose actions highlight one of the United Nations’ environmental Sustainable Development Goals. Italian photographer Alessandro Cinque won for his series Atrapanieblas (Fog Nets), which shows an innovative solution to a water shortage in Lima, Peru.

Over 200 prints and hundreds of additional images in digital displays from winning and shortlisted photographers are currently on display at Somerset House in London until May 1, 2023 as part of the Sony World Photography Awards 2023 exhibition. Also presented are works by this year’s Outstanding Contribution to Photography, the esteemed Japanese photographer Rinko Kawauchi.

See the Professional, Youth, and Student winners of this year's 2023 Sony World Photography Awards.

All of the images are included in a special exhibition in London on display until May 1.

