If you need something to cheer you up and make you smile, check out the finalists of the 2023 Comedy Pet Photography Awards. The photos of these sweet kitties and goofy dogs are sure to put a grin on your face. From the initial pool of images, 25 have been selected for the shortlist by a panel of expert judges.

The winners will be revealed on August 11, but for now, you can make your voice heard and participate in the vote for the People's Choice Award. Some of our favorite finalists include Chris Porsz‘s photo of a border collie leaping for a ball in New York's Union Square and a hefty cat nicknamed “The Big Boss” lounging by the waterfront.

Some photos focus on the quirky habits that our furry friends have. Brazil's Monyque Macedo Dos Santos captured this perfectly by showing her little dog's unusual habit of burying itself under the couch cushions. Others, like Klaus-Peter Selzer, highlighted the belief that owners and their dogs often look alike with a funny photo of a woman with long hair similar to her Afghan Windhounds.

Scroll down to see some of our favorites from the finalists list, and don't forget to cast your vote for the People's Choice Award by August 6, 2023, when the polls close.

Here are some of the funny finalists of the 2023 Comedy Pet Photography Awards.

The winners will be announced on August 11.

For now, the public can vote for their favorite image as part of the People's Choice Award.

Comedy Pet Photography Awards: Website | Instagram | Facebook

