Home / Photography / Photo Contest

Charming Finalists of the 2023 Comedy Pet Photography Awards

By Jessica Stewart on July 14, 2023
Border Collie Leaping to Catch a Ball in Union Square

“Barking!” by Chris Porsz (UK)
“In March 2019 I was sat in the Union Sq New York dog run when I spotted a lady with a pink bag on her hand (to keep her hand clean) throwing a ball to her dog which was sat down facing her. The dog then launched itself and flipped in mid air to face me and snap! As you can see the lady with her hand on her head was as surprised as me and I think she is saying phew! I have searched in vain via the NY media to find the owner so that I can send her a copy. No joy so I am hoping this Pet Comedy competition can help me find the mystery woman and her leaping dog. You never know!”
(Photo: ©Chris Porsz/Comedy Pets)

If you need something to cheer you up and make you smile, check out the finalists of the 2023 Comedy Pet Photography Awards. The photos of these sweet kitties and goofy dogs are sure to put a grin on your face. From the initial pool of images, 25 have been selected for the shortlist by a panel of expert judges.

The winners will be revealed on August 11, but for now, you can make your voice heard and participate in the vote for the People's Choice Award. Some of our favorite finalists include Chris Porsz‘s photo of a border collie leaping for a ball in New York's Union Square and a hefty cat nicknamed “The Big Boss” lounging by the waterfront.

Some photos focus on the quirky habits that our furry friends have. Brazil's Monyque Macedo Dos Santos captured this perfectly by showing her little dog's unusual habit of burying itself under the couch cushions. Others, like Klaus-Peter Selzer, highlighted the belief that owners and their dogs often look alike with a funny photo of a woman with long hair similar to her Afghan Windhounds.

Scroll down to see some of our favorites from the finalists list, and don't forget to cast your vote for the People's Choice Award by August 6, 2023, when the polls close.

Here are some of the funny finalists of the 2023 Comedy Pet Photography Awards.

Overweight cat sitting by the water

“The big Boss” by Kenichi Morinaga (Japan)
“Big Boss is the Boss around here. He is gentle and kindness just big.”
(Photo: ©Kenichi Morinaga/Comedy Pets)

Overhead shot of dog smiling among hemp plants

“So this is the source of happiness” by Corinna Mooser (Switzerland)
“That explains so much. (Don't worry, it's just regular hemp for industry).”
(Photo: ©Corinna Mooser/Comedy Pets)

Cat sticking its tongue out

“Albert Einstein” by Masayoshi Yamamoto (Japan)
“He stuck out his tongue at me just like the famous Einstein photo.”
(Photo: ©Masayoshi Yamamoto/Comedy Pets)

The winners will be announced on August 11.

Cat standing on back legs surrounded by three other cats

“Football free kick” by Kenichi Morinaga (Japan)
“Football and waiting for free kick.”
(Photo: ©Kenichi Morinaga/Comedy Pets)

Dog Sticking His Head Out from The Couch to Get a Tennis Ball

“Is it a seal or a dog?” by Monyque Macedo Dos Santos (Brazil)
“There's a hiding place under the sofa where Louis (the dog) likes to hide, that day I took his tennis ball from “his place”, he got angry and put his head out through the hole barking asking for his ball back, that's when he turned into this angry seal, and I decided to register the moment.”
(Photo: ©Monyque Macedo Dos Santos/Comedy Pets)

Women with Long Grey Hair That Matches Her Afghan Windhounds

“The three Greys” by Klaus-Peter Selzer (Germany)
“Karin and her two dogs. Don't they all look almost the same?”
(Photo: ©Klaus-Peter Selzer/Comedy Pets)

Playful Rescue Kittens

” A life changing event” by Michel Zoghzoghi (Lebanon)
“Alex and Max are two rescued kittens. Alex is the shy one. Max is the playful one. Together they form a lethally cute duo. I had more fun taking photos of these two than during my most adventurous wildlife photography trips.”
(Photo: ©Michel Zoghzoghi/Comedy Pets)

For now, the public can vote for their favorite image as part of the People's Choice Award.

Portrait of an Afghan Greyhound

“Oscar!” by Lana Polyakova (Russia)
“Yes, his name is Oscar. He is an Afghan greyhound and is very pleased with himself.”
(Photo: ©Lana Polyakova/Comedy Pets)

Dog leaping up attempting to catch a ball

“Keep your eye on the ball” by Gill Woodcock (UK)
“Bumble puts his heart and soul into everything…it just doesn’t always work out.”
(Photo: ©Gill Woodcock/Comedy Pets)

Mediterranean spur thighed tortoise eating a dandelion

“Edgar's Dandelion” by Jonathan Casey (UK)
“Beautiful Edgar's favorite food are the leaves and flowers of dandelions. Here she is seen taking her time to savor the flavor.”
(Photo: ©Jonathan Casey/Comedy Pets)

Cat with outstretch paw grabbing at a paper ball

“Bidule as goalkeeper!” by Felix Larcher (France)
“We were playing with a paper ball.”
(Photo: ©Felix Larcher/Comedy Pets)

Cat Jumping Out of Leaves

“Pop up” by Kazutoshi Ono (Japan)
“He seems to pop out of the autumn leaves, doesn't he?”
(Photo: ©Kazutoshi Ono/Comedy Pets)

Rottweiller Puppy and Her Older Sister

“Little Daisy and her big future” by Darya Zelentsova (USA)
“Two sisters from different litters: self-confident Crystal and cute baby Daisy.”
(Photo: ©Darya Zelentsova/Comedy Pets)

Baby ferret on walk outside

“The first outdoor walk” by Darya Zelentsova (USA)
“Tiny happy ferret Boudicca (only 2,5 month old!) enjoys her first outdoor walk.”
(Photo: ©Darya Zelentsova/Comedy Pets)

Rhodesian Ridgeback Nussling a Mouse

“Who are you?” by Udo Krauss (Germany)
“Our cat Lilly played with a mouse, we saved the mouse and our dog Amy was fascinated by the mouse.”
(Photo: ©Udo Krauss/Comedy Pets)

Comedy Pet Photography Awards: Website | Instagram | Facebook

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Comedy Pet Photography Awards.

Related Articles:

12 Photographers Who Have Elevated Pet Photography Into an Art Form

These Funny Animal Photos Are the Winners of the 2022 Comedy Pet Photography Awards

Learn To Take Professional Photos of Your Pup in This Introductory Pet Photography Class

Winners of the 2023 BigPicture Natural World Photography Competition Embrace Our World’s Biodiversity

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Danison Fronda
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Woman Has Fed Generations of One Fox Family Every Day for the Last 25 Years
Scientists Find That Dolphins Use Baby Talk With Their Calves
Spectacular Finalists of the 2023 Astronomy Photographer of the Year Contest Explore the Stars and Beyond
19th-Century Map Shows That Beaver Dams Can Last Over a Century
Watch a Group of Photographers Stand Their Ground as a Grizzly Bear Charges Towards Them
22 Animals Who Have Perfected the Art of Camouflage

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Watch a Calf Get Rescued From a Canal by an Excavator in One Swift Motion
Watch How a Polar Bear Delicately Crosses Thin Ice Without Breaking It
DNA Study Reveals New Insight About Balto, the Legendary Sled Dog
Winners of the 2023 BigPicture Natural World Photography Competition Embrace Our World’s Biodiversity
Winners of the 2023 Audubon Photography Awards Celebrate the Beauty of Birds
Japanese Man Nurses Fish Back to Health and Remains Friend for Life

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.