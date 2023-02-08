Incredible Winners of the 2022 Travel Photographer of the Year Contest

Amateur and professional travel photographers from around the world submitted their best shots to the 2022 Travel Photographer of the Year contest. From these inspiring images, an expert panel of judges selected winners for their portfolio work as well as their best individual shots. In the end, Slovenian photographer Matjaz Krivic was awarded the top prize and the title of Travel Photographer of the Year.

Whether he was chasing a natural disaster in the Canary Islands or documenting endangered wildlife in Kenya, Krivic used his wealth of experience to put a creative spin on his imagery. For Krivic, the win was a full-circle moment, as he's been participating in the contest since it began in 2003.

“Now, 20 years later, I received their highest award, which makes me very proud and means a lot to me,” he shares. “Travel and photography have been my passion and a big part of my life since I remember, and this award inspires me to continue with my journey.”

For TPOTY founder Chris Coe, seeing Krivic finally take home the big prize was particularly meaningful. And he's also quite proud of the other winners this year for telling important stories of our planet and its inhabitants—both human and wildlife.

“Our latest winners form a fascinating collection of images,” Coe shares. “From the intensely powerful to the exquisitely subtle, sensitive, and beautiful, they reach every corner of the world and cover every facet of traveling with a camera. Conservation and sustainability permeate the collection and illustrate the role which photography can play in creating awareness of the issues facing our planet.”

All of the winning images, which were selected from over 20,000 that entered, can be viewed in the online winners' gallery. And for the entire month of May, an outdoor exhibition at the Royal Photographic Society and the Martin Parr Foundation in Bristol, England, will host all the winning photos. The free exhibition, which is open seven days a week, is part of a larger event that will also host the winners of the Wildlife Photographer of the Year and Food Photographer of the Year.

Over 20,000 images from photographers living in 154 countries were submitted to the 2022 Travel Photographer of the Year contest.

Winners were recognized for their portfolios and for outstanding individual images.

The winning photos will go on display at an outdoor exhibition in Bristol, England during the month of May.

Travel Photographer of the Year: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by TPOTY.