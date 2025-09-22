For its 16th year, the Audubon Photography Awards has expanded into new territory with special categories dedicated to photographers in Chile and Colombia. These nine categories add to the eight prizes awarded to residents of the United States and Canada in this annual celebration of bird photography.

Felipe Esteban Toledo Alarcón was the inaugural grand prize winner for Chile and Colombia with his dynamic photo of a kingfisher emerging from the water. The photographer perfectly captured the way the bird’s flapping wings splash the water, even managing to put the water droplets sharply in focus.

Alarcón is joined by Liron Gertsman, who won the grand prize between the Canadian and American photographers for a fascinating photograph taken in Mexico. Gertsman, who also won the grand prize in 2023, is a staple of the contest and his image of frigate birds silhouetted against the dark sky is yet another memorable entry.

In addition to highlighting biodiversity in Chile and Colombia, which is particularly interesting given the migratory flight paths of many North American birds heading south, this year also presented the new Birds Without Borders Prize. This category asked photographers to submit images depicting birds with migratory paths that cross international boundaries. The addition of the Conservation Prize, illustrating conservation challenges that birds face or ways addressing those challenges can help them thrive, rounds out this year’s expanded competition.

Scroll down to see a selection of the winners and finalists and then head to the online version of Audubon magazine to see the full gallery. Budding bird photographers should also get their cameras ready, as entries for the 2026 Audubon Photography Awards open on January 15, 2026.

The 2025 Audubon Photography Awards has announced its winners.

For the first time, the contest opened up special categories for photographers from Chile and Colombia.

It also featured expanded categories to highlight migratory patterns and conservation issues.

The winners will be featured in the Fall 2025 print issue of Audubon magazine.

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by the National Audubon Society.