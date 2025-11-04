Incredible Finalists of the 2025 Close Up Photographer of the Year Contest

Over 12,500 photographs were entered into the 2025 Close Up Photographer of the Year (CUPOTY) competition, which encourages photographers to take a closer look at the world. After 20 hours of discussion, the photo contest’s 22 judges decided on a spectacular shortlist across 11 categories. From fascinating portraits of insects to new ways to explore the landscape, these images give a unique perspective of our world.

Standout images include Clay Bolt’s detailed portrait of an orchid bee, an interesting species that eschews typical hive mentality for solitude, and Rafael Steinlesberger’s fascinating photo of a brave insect taking a ride on a jumping pit viper. Steinlesberger, who has amassed a large online following, came upon the scene in Costa Rica while out with some fellow photographers on an evening photo walk. But CUPOTY is not all flashy insects. The Intimate Landscape and Fungi categories prove that even nature’s quieter scenes are award-worthy.

The finalists will now compete for the £2,500 (about $3,254) grand prize, as well as camera gear and post-production software by sponsors Sigma UK, Cygnustech Diffusers, and Affinity Photo. Scroll down to see some of our favorite finalists across all categories and then head over to the official website to see the full shortlist.

