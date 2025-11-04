Home / Photography / Photo Contest

Incredible Finalists of the 2025 Close Up Photographer of the Year Contest

By Jessica Stewart on November 4, 2025
Leafcutter bee

“Leafcutter Bee” by Andrei Chetronie. Finalist, Invertebrate Portrait.

Over 12,500 photographs were entered into the 2025 Close Up Photographer of the Year (CUPOTY) competition, which encourages photographers to take a closer look at the world. After 20 hours of discussion, the photo contest’s 22 judges decided on a spectacular shortlist across 11 categories. From fascinating portraits of insects to new ways to explore the landscape, these images give a unique perspective of our world.

Standout images include Clay Bolt’s detailed portrait of an orchid bee, an interesting species that eschews typical hive mentality for solitude, and Rafael Steinlesberger’s fascinating photo of a brave insect taking a ride on a jumping pit viper. Steinlesberger, who has amassed a large online following, came upon the scene in Costa Rica while out with some fellow photographers on an evening photo walk. But CUPOTY is not all flashy insects. The Intimate Landscape and Fungi categories prove that even nature’s quieter scenes are award-worthy.

The finalists will now compete for the £2,500 (about $3,254) grand prize, as well as camera gear and post-production software by sponsors Sigma UK, Cygnustech Diffusers, and Affinity Photo. Scroll down to see some of our favorite finalists across all categories and then head over to the official website to see the full shortlist.

The 2025 Close Up Photographer of the Year (CUPOTY) competition has announced its shortlist.

Orchid bee

“Orchid Bee Colombia” by Clay Bolt. Finalist, Insects.

Bug perched on a snake

“Precarious Perch” by Rafael Steinlesberger. Finalist, Animals

Butterfly in flight

“Flight” by Pal Hermansen. Finalist, Butterlies & Dragonflies.

Spider camoflauged in the color of a flower

“In Bloom” by Laurent Hesemans. Finalist, Arachnids

Spider hanging off a web

“Sunrise” by Nataliia Shinkevich. Finalist, Arachnids

Close up photo of a rose thorn

“Rose Thorns” by Donald Bolak. Plants, Finalist.

Pygmy seahorse

“Pygmy Seahorse” by Suliman Alatqui. Finalist, Underwater

The finalists were selected from over 12,500 photographs submitted by professional and amateur photographers.

Longhorn portrait

“Longhorns” by Jamie Thorpe. Finalist, Invertebrate Portrait.

Rain on bark

“After the Rain” by Csaba Daroczi. Finalist, Intimate Landscape.

Close-up Photographer of the Year 7 (2025)

“Sharp Bend” by Márk Pál. Finalist, Insects.

Marsh helleborine

“Marsh Helleborine” by Bart Heirweg. Finalist, Plants.

Porcelain Crab

“Porcelain Crab” by Mary Gudgeon. Finalist, Underwtaer.

Grey-headed Flying-fox (Pteropus poliocephalus) makes a high-speed belly-dip in a pool of water

“Splash” by Doulgas Gimesy. Finalist, Animals.

Slime mould

“Autumn Canvas” by Jose Luis Gigirey. Finalist, Fungi.

Close-up Photographer of the Year 7 (2025)

“A Caterpillar's Silent Struggle” by Ammar Alsayed. Finalist, Butterflies & Dragonflies.

Close-up Photographer of the Year 7 (2025)

“Weevil's End” by Rafael Steinlesberger. Finalist, Fungi.

Ice on a lake

“Crystalline Purity” by Hitomi Seki. Finalist, Intimate Landscape.

CUPOTY: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by CUPOTY.

