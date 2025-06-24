Haunting Winners of the Earth Photo 2025 Awards Reveal the Effects of Climate Change

For the eighth year, the Earth Photo Awards celebrate photographers and filmmakers who showcase how climate change is impacting our work. Created by Forestry England, the Royal Geographical Society, and Parker Harris, the awards are judged by experts in photography, geography, film, and environment, making the winners both visually and scientifically impactful.

“Earth Photo demonstrates how photography can engage with the pressing global challenges of our time,” says Joe Smith, director of the Royal Geographical Society. “This year's winning images and videos are not only visually compelling but also serve as a powerful reminder of the climate and nature crises and the profound environmental and social impacts across the world.

“While some of the works evoke concern and urgency, others highlight human resilience and the capacity to adapt. Taken together, they show us the interconnectedness of people and planet and our reliance on the world around us.”

Out of over 1,500 entries, images and films from 40 photographers were placed on a shortlist, with the winners covering both moving and still photos. Top winners include Liam Man, whose The Icebreaker Project is a compelling look at how climate change impacts people, environments, and wildlife. His striking photo of the Rhone Glacier covered in thermal blankets, in a desperate attempt to slow melting, won the Climate Change Award.

Lorenzo Poli was given the Earth Photo 2025 Award for his haunting image Autophagy. Taken at the Chuquicamata mine in Chile, the world's second-largest open-pit copper mine, this image shows the environmental toll of our race to extract materials from the Earth.

The Earth Photo exhibition is now open at the Royal Geographical Society in London until August 20, 2025, with shortlisted images on view at select Forestry England sites. Scroll down to see more of the winning images and click over to the Earth Photo website for the full gallery of shortlisted entries.

Earth Photo: Website

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Earth Photo.