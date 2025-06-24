Home / Photography / Photo Contest

Haunting Winners of the Earth Photo 2025 Awards Reveal the Effects of Climate Change

By Jessica Stewart on June 24, 2025
2025 Earth Photo Awards

“Carcass of the Ice Beast” by Liam Man. The Royal Geographical Society – Climate of Change Award
“Carcass of the Ice Beast, Image 3 from The Icebreaker Project, is a photograph taken of the Rhone Glacier. In 2009, thermally reflective blankets were used to slow their melting, covering five acres to deflect infrared radiation. ‘Today, these coverings hang in tatters, like the torn skin of a dying giant”, Liam Man explains. By anthropomorphising the glacier, the photographer invites us to “bear witness to the cryosphere’s beauty and its vulnerability.'”

For the eighth year, the Earth Photo Awards celebrate photographers and filmmakers who showcase how climate change is impacting our work. Created by Forestry England, the Royal Geographical Society, and Parker Harris, the awards are judged by experts in photography, geography, film, and environment, making the winners both visually and scientifically impactful.

“Earth Photo demonstrates how photography can engage with the pressing global challenges of our time,” says Joe Smith, director of the Royal Geographical Society. “This year's winning images and videos are not only visually compelling but also serve as a powerful reminder of the climate and nature crises and the profound environmental and social impacts across the world.

“While some of the works evoke concern and urgency, others highlight human resilience and the capacity to adapt. Taken together, they show us the interconnectedness of people and planet and our reliance on the world around us.”

Out of over 1,500 entries, images and films from 40 photographers were placed on a shortlist, with the winners covering both moving and still photos. Top winners include Liam Man, whose The Icebreaker Project is a compelling look at how climate change impacts people, environments, and wildlife. His striking photo of the Rhone Glacier covered in thermal blankets, in a desperate attempt to slow melting, won the Climate Change Award.

Lorenzo Poli was given the Earth Photo 2025 Award for his haunting image Autophagy. Taken at the Chuquicamata mine in Chile, the world's second-largest open-pit copper mine, this image shows the environmental toll of our race to extract materials from the Earth.

The Earth Photo exhibition is now open at the Royal Geographical Society in London until August 20, 2025, with shortlisted images on view at select Forestry England sites.  Scroll down to see more of the winning images and click over to the Earth Photo website for the full gallery of shortlisted entries.

For the eighth year, the Earth Photo Awards celebrate photographers and filmmakers who showcase how climate change is impacting our work.

Aerial photo at the Chuquicamata mine in Chile

“Autophagy” by Lorenzo Poli. Earth Photo Award 2025.
“This impressive, black-and-white photograph was taken at the Chuquicamata mine in Chile, the second-largest open-pit copper mine in the world by excavated volume, and one of the deepest, plunging nearly 1,000 meters (3,300 feet) into the Earth.
Capturing an abandoned miners’ town and cemetery gradually being subsumed by mineral ore extraction, the image documents the “gridded impermanence of extractive cycles, overpowering life and death,” according to Lorenzo Poli.”

Peatland farming in Ireland

“Beneath | Beofhód” series by Shane Hynan. Photoworks Digital Residency Award & Sidney Nolan Trust Residency Prize.
“An Irish term meaning “life beneath the sod’, Beneath | Beofhód, “evokes the deep-rooted reverence for the land in Celtic culture”, according to photographer Shane Hynan. Using a combination of “topographical mapping and metaphorical exploration”, Hynan’s project reflects on the legacy of industrial peat harvesting, and recent tensions between traditional turf cutting practices and the need to restore and protect fragile peatland ecosystems.”

Yurok Tribal members and biologists on the Trinity River in Willow Creek

“Rotary Screw Traps” by Vivian Wan. New Scientist Editors Award
“On the Trinity River in Willow Creek, California, Yurok Tribal members and biologists Oshun O'Rourk and Yadao Inong, along with technicians, install rotary screw traps: specialised devices used to catch live fi sh for annual disease monitoring and to track migration patterns.
For centuries, the Klamath Basin has been the cultural and ecological heart of the Yurok Tribe, who identify as “Indians of the river and coast.” The basin’s waters have long sustained fishing, eel hunting, and above all, the sacred salmon—central to Yurok spirituality, identity, and livelihood.”

2025 Earth Photo Awards

“Waterline” by Mateo Borrero. The Forestry England – Forest Ecosystem Award
“A Ticuna man stands on the side of a 500-year-old Ceiba tree in the Peruvian Amazon rainforest. The tree has a water line that marks where the water level reaches during the rainy season, which goes from April to May. This photograph was taken in May 2024, and by that time, the level should be at the maximum; however, the rains were scarce by then due to global warming.”

Forest consumed by fire in Morocco

“La Hepica – Consumed Living Spaces” by Issam Corrib. David Wolf Kaye Future Potential Awards
“Issam Chorrib’s image taken in Larache, Morocco, captures a turning point where nature and human impact collide: a forest once used for leisure and reflection, now consumed by fire. Part of his series La Hepica: Consumed Living Spaces, “the image underscores the increasing fragility of ecosystems in the face of climate change”, Issam Chorrib explained. Prolonged droughts and environmental mismanagement have made places like La Hepica increasingly vulnerable to wildfire.”

The winners were selected from over 1,500 entries by a panel of photography and environmental experts.

"Autophagy" by Lorenzo Poli.

“Autophagy” by Lorenzo Poli.

"Autophagy" by Lorenzo Poli.

“Autophagy” by Lorenzo Poli.

2025 Earth Photo Awards

“The Icebreaker Project” series by Liam Man.

2025 Earth Photo Awards

“The Icebreaker Project” series by Liam Man.

2025 Earth Photo Awards

“Rotary Screw Traps” by Vivian Wan.

Peatland farming in Ireland

“Beneath | Beofhód” series by Shane Hynan.

Earth Photo: Website 

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Earth Photo.

Related Articles:

A Street Savvy Fox Wins the 2025 British Wildlife Photography Awards

Adventurous Bird Crashing Into a Waterfall Wins Nature Photography Contest

Spectacular Images From the 2025 Milky Way Photographer of the Year Competition

Royal Meteorological Society Celebrates 10 Years of Incredible Weather Photography [Interview]

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Staff Editor and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book "Street Art Stories Roma" and most recently contributed to "Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini." You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Margherita Cole
Margherita Cole
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

15 Exceptional Winners of the UN World Ocean Day Photo Contest
Funny Early Entries of the 2025 Nikon Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards
Incredible Winners of 2024 NASA Photographer of the Year Awards
15 Exceptional Winners of the 2025 World Food Photography Awards
Spectacular Images From the 2025 Milky Way Photographer of the Year Competition
Incredible Winners of the 1839 Awards 2025 Color Photography Contest

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Adventurous Bird Crashing Into a Waterfall Wins Nature Photography Contest
Reflective Puddle Wins Close-up Photographer of the Year’s ‘Something Beautiful’ Contest
Haunting Portrait of Palestinian Boy Named 2025 World Press Photo of the Year
2025 Sony World Photography Awards Announce Spectacular Winners of the Professional Competition
SkyPixel Photo Contest Celebrates 10 Years of Creative Aerial Photography
Royal Meteorological Society Celebrates 10 Years of Incredible Weather Photography [Interview]

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.