‘Electric Forest’ Brings Art, Music, and Magic to Michigan’s Enchanted Forest

Michigan's Electric Forest is back for four days of art and music against the enchanting background of the Sherwood Forest. Defined by total immersion through its pillars of music, art, community, and exploration, the festival runs from June 19 to June 22. With headliners like JUSTICE, Louis the Child, Kharuangbin, and The String Cheese Incident, this year's festival promises to be another epic event.

Electric Forest is more than just music, with the forest transforming into a wonderland of art, community, and immersive experiences. This year, thanks to an annual art sponsorship, artists Peter Krsko, Kate McSpadden, and Evan Bobo will create new art installations that will add to the forest's impressive collection.

The art sponsorship is just one of many initiatives that make Electric Forest unique. Through its celebrated fan-participation Plug In Programs, the Forest Family has the unique opportunity to shape the festival experience. This includes an invitation for party promoters and event planners to pitch their more fantastical ideas for epic Chapel parties. With these like “The Mystic Jungle Jam” and “Dilly Wonka and the Pickelball Court,” this year's winners are sure to make an impression.

Community is at the core of Electric Forest, and the festival offers a wide variety of camping grounds to suit everyone's comfort level (and budget). Festivalgoers will dance the night away in the illuminated forest and spend the day participating in workshops, yoga sessions, and experiences that will cement their bonds with the entire community. For those who can't stay the weekend, there are also a limited number of day passes available.

Get ready for a culture-filled weekend with a tight-knit community vibe. If you haven't already gotten your tickets, act now before they sell out.

