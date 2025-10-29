Home / Photography / Photo Contest

Breathtaking Winners of the 2025 Epson International Pano Awards

By Jessica Stewart on October 29, 2025
Sunset in the desert in Algeria

“Last Fireworks” by Alex Wides (Italy). Open Photographer of the Year and Winner, Open Nature/Landscape

The 16th annual Epson International Pano Awards has announced the winners of its 2025 contest, and the results are as breathtaking as ever. Italian fine art landscape Alex Wides (Alessandro Cantarelli) was named 2025 Open Photographer of the Year for his stunning ultra-panoramic photos, which elevate the landscape into art.

His vast portfolio ranges from the Northern Lights in Norway to a sunset in the Algerian desert. Thanks to his need to show the world’s beauty in 360 degrees, he’s pushed the creative limits of panoramic photography and become a pioneer in the field. His win in this year’s contest is just confirmation of an already celebrated career. This year’s competition saw an uptick in the number of ultra-panoramic images, perhaps in part due to the influence he’s held in the field.

In addition to the general Open Awards, the competition also handed out several special prizes, including the Southeast Asian Open Photographer of the Year sponsored by Epson Singapore. William Chua of Singapore won the prize for his beautiful photo of wildebeests migrating in Kenya.

“It’s always a breathtaking moment to witness the crossing,” Chua recalls. “As a photographer, you have to pace yourself, stay calm amid the chaos, and think carefully about how to frame the story that unfolds before you. For this image, what caught my attention was a lone wildebeest turning back amidst the frenzy.  In that instant, I knew that was the shot I wanted.”

Scroll down to see more winners and some of our favorites from the top 100 photographs and then had over to the official website to see the full 2025 winners gallery.

The 16th annual Epson International Pano Awards has announced the winners of its 2025 contest.

Northern lights in Norway

“Jackpot” by Alex Wides (Italy). Open Photographer of the Year and 3rd Place Open Nature / Landscape

Wintery landscape panorama in Oregon

“Frozen” by Kevin Nyun (USA). Amateur Photographer of the Year and Fourth Place, Amateur Nature / Landscape

Wildebeest migration in Kenya

“Wildebeest Migration in Kenya” by William Chua (Singapore). Southeast Asia Open Photographer of the Year

In addition to the overall winners, several special awards were handed out.

Pano view of workers in Vietnam repairing fishing nets

“Tides of Tradition” by Daniel Viñé Garcia (Spain). Epson Digital Art Prize

Mount Ranier with flowers in the foreground

“Elysium” by Chris Byrne (USA). Curator's Award

Panoramic landscape in Hanksville, Utah, United States

“Cathedral of Shadows” by Daniel Viñé Garcia (Spain). The RAW Planet Award

2025 Epson International Pano Awards

“The Little Prince” by Andrew Bodrov (Estonia). Highest Scoring Gigapixel

These awards are an incredible celebration of how panoramic photos capture the beauty of our planet.

Aerial pano view of buildings in Hong Kong

“Not A Tiny HK Island” by Vitaly Golovatyuk (China). Winner, Open Built Environment

Panorama of Trung Khanh, Cao Bang, Viet Nam

“Golden season in Trung Khanh” by Phuc Minh Le (Vietnam). Finalist, Southeast Asia Open Photographer of the Year

Double Milky Way Arch over Matterhorn

“Double Milky Way Arch over Matterhorn” by Angelica Fuchs (Switzerland). Fourth Place, Open Nature / Landscape

Aerial panorama of the Great Wall of China

“Great Wall” by Agnes Anna Sadowski (Germany). Runner-Up, Amateur Built Environment

Pano view of Vatican staircases

“Ambisnaena” by Peter Li (UK). Runner-Up, Open Built Environment

2025 Epson International Pano Awards

“Drooling” by Xuejun Long (China). Fourth Place, Amateur Nature / Landscape

2025 Epson International Pano Awards

“Through the palette” by Pedro Nogales (Spain). Runner-Up Amateur Photographer of the Year and Winner, Amateur Built Environment

Epson International Pano Awards: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by the Epson International Pano Awards.

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Staff Editor and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book "Street Art Stories Roma" and most recently contributed to "Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini." You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
