Breathtaking Winners of the 2025 Epson International Pano Awards

The 16th annual Epson International Pano Awards has announced the winners of its 2025 contest, and the results are as breathtaking as ever. Italian fine art landscape Alex Wides (Alessandro Cantarelli) was named 2025 Open Photographer of the Year for his stunning ultra-panoramic photos, which elevate the landscape into art.

His vast portfolio ranges from the Northern Lights in Norway to a sunset in the Algerian desert. Thanks to his need to show the world’s beauty in 360 degrees, he’s pushed the creative limits of panoramic photography and become a pioneer in the field. His win in this year’s contest is just confirmation of an already celebrated career. This year’s competition saw an uptick in the number of ultra-panoramic images, perhaps in part due to the influence he’s held in the field.

In addition to the general Open Awards, the competition also handed out several special prizes, including the Southeast Asian Open Photographer of the Year sponsored by Epson Singapore. William Chua of Singapore won the prize for his beautiful photo of wildebeests migrating in Kenya.

“It’s always a breathtaking moment to witness the crossing,” Chua recalls. “As a photographer, you have to pace yourself, stay calm amid the chaos, and think carefully about how to frame the story that unfolds before you. For this image, what caught my attention was a lone wildebeest turning back amidst the frenzy. In that instant, I knew that was the shot I wanted.”

Scroll down to see more winners and some of our favorites from the top 100 photographs and then had over to the official website to see the full 2025 winners gallery.

