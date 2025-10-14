Rare Brown Hyena Photo Wins 2025 Wildlife Photographer of the Year Competition

“Ghost Town Visitor” by Wim van den Heever, South Africa, Winner, Urban Wildlife & Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2025 “With sea fog rolling in from the Atlantic Ocean, Wim chose this spot for his camera trap after noticing hyena tracks nearby. ‘It took me 10 years to finally get this one single image of a brown hyena, in the most perfect frame imaginable.’ The rarest hyena species in the world, brown hyenas are nocturnal and mostly solitary. They are known to pass through Kolmanskop on their way to hunt Cape fur seal pups or scavenge for carrion washed ashore along the Namib Desert coast.”
A decade of effort has paid off for Wim van den Heever, who was named Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2025 for his eerie photo of a rare brown hyena. The South African photographer used a camera trap to take this image, which captured the animal on the prowl at an abandoned diamond mining town in Namibia.
The shot was the fruit of keen observation, as Van den Heever set up his trap after noting the hyena’s tracks. Beating out more than 60,000 other entries, the honor is recognition of his tenacity and skill as a wildlife photographer. “This image is an eerie juxtaposition of the wild reclaiming human civilization,” shares competition judge Akanksha Sood Singh. “The image is haunting yet mesmerizing because the solitary hyena takes center stage as a symbol of resilience amid the decay. This picture is a multi-layered story of loss, resilience, and the natural world’s silent triumph, making it an unforgettable piece of wildlife and conservation photography.”
In the youth category, 17-year-old Andrea Dominizi became the first Italian to win Young Wildlife Photographer of the Year for a poignant image that tells a cautionary tale. His photograph of a longhorn beetle in Italy’s Leppini Mountains, sitting on a beech tree as machinery works in the background, is technically sound and visually rich. These beetles play a vital role in the ecosystem, and disturbing their habitat for logging or other purposes has an immeasurable ripple effect.
These are just two of the exceptional photographs that were honored in this year’s contest, which also handed out 19 category awards. All of the winning photographs will be on display at London’s Natural History Museum from October 17, 2025, until July 12, 2026.
Here are the exceptional winners of the prestigious 2025 Wildlife Photographer of the Year contest.
“After the Destruction” by Andrea Dominizi, Italy, Winner, 15 – 17 Years “Andrea noticed this longhorn beetle while walking in the Lepini Mountains of central Italy, in an area once logged for old beech trees. Using a wide-angle lens and off-camera flash, he framed the beetle against abandoned machinery. Andrea’s photograph tells a poignant story of habitat loss. As longhorn beetles tunnel into dead wood, fungi make their way inside, helping to break it down and recycle nutrients. If the beetles’ habitat is disturbed or destroyed, the effects ripple across the entire ecosystem.”
“Visions of the North” by Alexey Kharitonov, Israel/Russia, Winner, Portfolio Award “This lake, nestled in the marshes of Svetlyachkovskoye Swamp in northwestern Russia, had recently frozen over, its surface dusted with freshly fallen snow. As patches began to melt, spider-like cracks crept across dark, snow-free circles. Alexey Kharitonov (Israel/Russia) finds art in unexpected perspectives across Russia’s northern swamps. Using drones, he picks out details in these vast terrains, showcasing their wild beauty through striking compositions. Yet beyond this visual feast lie human-made threats – not least a pressing vulnerability to climate change.”
“Frolicking Frogs by Quentin Martinez, France, Winner, Behavior: Amphibians and Reptiles “In persistent rain, Quentin followed a flooded path to a temporary pool in a forest clearing. He framed this scene with a wide-angle lens and used a diffused flash, which didn’t disturb the frogs, to highlight their metallic sheen. To attract mates, lesser tree frogs produce short, shrill calls. Huge numbers gather, and the spectacular breeding event – triggered by heavy rains – lasts for just a few hours.”
“Caught in the Headlights” by Simone Baumeister, Germany, Winner, Natural Artistry “To achieve this kaleidoscopic effect, Simone reversed one of the six glass elements in an analogue lens. This distorted the image at the edges while leaving the centre sharply focused. She then cropped the picture to move the spider slightly off-center. In urban environments, orb weaver spiders often spin webs near artificial lights that attract insects at night. The web acts as an extension of their sense organ, gathering sound and transmitting vibrations, including those of prey, to their legs.”
“Synchronized Fishing” by Qingrong Yang, China, Winner, Behavior: Birds “Qingrong was at Yundang Lake near his home, a place he visits regularly to photograph the feeding frenzies: little egrets patrol the surface, ready to pounce on fish leaping to escape underwater predators. Once a natural marine harbour, Yundang Lake was sealed off from the sea during 1970s development. Isolated from the tides and currents, it became polluted and stagnant. An engineering project later reconnected it to the sea via a system of gates that regulate water flow.”
“End of the Round-up” by Javier Aznar González de Rueda, Spain, Winner, Photojournalist Story Award “Javier Aznar González de Rueda (Spain) explores the complex relationship between humans and rattlesnakes across the United States. Visitors gaze at hundreds of western diamondback rattlesnakes at the annual rattlesnake round-up in Sweetwater, Texas. Many of these snakes will be killed and sold for their skin and meat. Round-ups can harm other animals too: snakes are often driven from their rock shelters using petrol fumes, which also affect any creatures sheltering alongside them.”
“How to Save a Species” by Jon A Juárez, Spain, Winner, Photojournalism “Jon spent years documenting the work of the BioRescue Project, and says that witnessing a milestone in saving a species ‘was something I will never forget’. This southern white rhino foetus, which did not survive due to an infection, was the result of the first successful rhino embryo transfer into a surrogate mother through IVF. This breakthrough paves the way for saving the rare northern white rhino from extinction, as scientists can take the next crucial steps towards transferring the first northern white rhino embryo into a southern white rhino surrogate.”
“Watchful Moments” by Luca Lorenz, Germany, Winner, Rising Star Award “Luca was photographing mute swans on an urban lake one evening when a coypu, a rodent introduced from South America, appeared in the frame. Having been shipped across the world for the fur trade, coypu have since established many feral populations. Luca Lorenz (Germany) explores his passion for the natural world by viewing it through an artistic lens.”
“Orphan of the Road” by Fernando Faciole, Brazil, Highly Commended, Photojournalism Impact Award Winner 2025 “Fernando wanted to highlight the consequences of road collisions, a leading cause of the decline in giant anteater numbers in Brazil. This pup’s mother was killed by a vehicle, and the hope is that it will be released back into the wild after being encouraged to develop crucial survival skills by its caregiver. Alongside rehabilitation centres, the Anteaters and Highways project of the Wild Animal Conservation Institute is developing strategies to reduce anteater deaths on Brazil’s roads. These include erecting fences and building underground tunnels to allow the anteaters to cross safely.”
The winners were selected from a record-breaking 60,636 entries from 113 countries.
“Cat Amongst the Flamingos” by Dennis Stogsdill, USA, Winner, Behavior: Mammals “Dennis had been keeping an eye out for wild cats such as servals for several days when a call came over the radio: one had been seen at Ndutu Lake. But it wasn’t a serval. It was a caracal, successfully hunting wading lesser flamingos. Caracals have a varied diet, from insects to antelope, and are renowned for the acrobatic leaps they make to snatch birds from the air. But there are few, if any, records of them hunting flamingos.”
“The Feast” by Audun Rikardsen, Norway, Winner, Oceans: The Bigger Picture “Audun managed to photograph this chaotic scene of gulls attempting to catch fish trapped by nets. The gulls have learnt to follow the sound of the boats to find a herring feast. Through his work, Audun aims to draw attention to the ongoing conflict between seabirds and the fishing industry. Unfortunately, many birds drown in or around these purse seine nets each year. Various fisheries and researchers are trialling solutions, including sinking the nets more quickly to make them less accessible to the birds.”
“Deadly Allure” by Chien Lee, Malaysia, Winner, Plants and Fungi “Insects can see ultraviolet (UV) light, but humans can’t, so Chien used a long exposure and a UV torch. Waiting until after sunset, he had just a five-minute window before the ambient light illuminating the backdrop disappeared completely. Some carnivorous pitcher plants reflect UV light on certain areas as part of their ‘display’. They use colour, scent and nectar to lure their prey into pools of digestive juices at the bottom of their leaves.”
“The Weaver’s Lair” by Jamie Smart, UK, Winner, 10 Years and Under “Jamie first noticed the dew-laden web before realising its maker was sitting in a nest. With the patience and steadiness needed to manually focus her camera, she kept the spider perfectly lit and symmetrically framed. This spider’s web is constructed from a scaffold of radial threads, overlaid with a spiral of sticky silk to hold ensnared insects. A strong signal thread transmits vibrations to the spider’s hiding place, triggering it to emerge and collect its prey.”
”Mad Hatterpillar” by Georgina Steytler, Australia, Winner, Behavior: Invertebrates ”Georgina had been looking out for this caterpillar for years when she noticed eucalyptus trees bearing skeletonised leaves, telltale signs that the animal had been grazing. She took this image backlit by the setting sun, using a fill-in flash to illuminate the living head at the base of the stack. This caterpillar’s unusual headgear is made up of old head capsules, each retained with every moult. The resulting tower is believed to help deflect attacks by predators.”
“Alpine Dawn” by Lubin Godin, France, Winner, 11–14 Years “Lubin spotted the Alpine ibex resting above a sea of clouds during an early morning ascent. As the mist rose and the sun broke over the crags, he retraced his steps to capture this ethereal moment before fog thickened and the light faded. Native to Europe, the species was hunted close to extinction in the early 1800s. Thanks to protection and reintroduction efforts, ibex now roam large areas of the Alps. However, a rapidly changing climate causing shifts in food availability during breeding seasons may hinder their survival.”
“Vanishing Pond” by Sebastian Frölich, Germany, Winner, Wetlands: The Bigger Picture “Sebastian visited this fragile wetland ecosystem to highlight its importance as a vast store of carbon dioxide and as a habitat for diverse wildlife. A tiny springtail ran across escaping gas bubbles rising through the algae, giving this image a sense of scale. Austria has lost 90 per cent of its peat bogs, and only 10 per cent of those that remain are in good condition. Platzertal is one of the last intact high moorlands in the Austrian Alps, and an area renowned for its carbon-storing peat bogs.”
“Like an Eel out of Water” by Shane Gross, Canada, Winner, Animals in their Environment “It took Shane numerous attempts over several weeks to document this rarely photographed behavior. At first the eels were elusive, but once Shane realised that they were scavenging for dead fish, he waited. His patience was soon rewarded when these three eels appeared. Peppered moray eels are well adapted to the intertidal zone. They can hunt both above and below the water’s surface using their keen senses of smell and sight, sometimes staying out of water for more than 30 seconds.”
“Shadow Hunter” by Philipp Egger, Italy, Winner, Animal Portraits “Philipp first saw this nest while climbing and spent four years observing it from a distance. He planned this image meticulously, right down to the slight camera wobble to blur the few elements present, using a telephoto lens. About twice the weight of a buzzard and with a wingspan approaching 180 centimeters (6 feet), these formidable nocturnal predators are among the largest owls. They nest on sheltered cliff ledges or in crevices, often returning to the same site for years.”
“Survival Purse” by Ralph Pace, USA, Winner, Underwater “Faced with strong currents pushing him from side to side, Ralph struggled to keep steady to photograph this egg case, or ‘mermaid’s purse’. He lit the case from behind to reveal the swell shark embryo within, its gill slits and yolk sac clearly visible among the dark kelp forest. Researchers estimate that kelp forests in Monterey Bay have declined by more than 95 per cent over the past 34 years. Swell sharks depend on kelp to lay their leathery eggs, making them especially vulnerable to such losses.”