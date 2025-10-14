Rare Brown Hyena Photo Wins 2025 Wildlife Photographer of the Year Competition

A decade of effort has paid off for Wim van den Heever, who was named Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2025 for his eerie photo of a rare brown hyena. The South African photographer used a camera trap to take this image, which captured the animal on the prowl at an abandoned diamond mining town in Namibia.

The shot was the fruit of keen observation, as Van den Heever set up his trap after noting the hyena’s tracks. Beating out more than 60,000 other entries, the honor is recognition of his tenacity and skill as a wildlife photographer. “This image is an eerie juxtaposition of the wild reclaiming human civilization,” shares competition judge Akanksha Sood Singh. “The image is haunting yet mesmerizing because the solitary hyena takes center stage as a symbol of resilience amid the decay. This picture is a multi-layered story of loss, resilience, and the natural world’s silent triumph, making it an unforgettable piece of wildlife and conservation photography.”

In the youth category, 17-year-old Andrea Dominizi became the first Italian to win Young Wildlife Photographer of the Year for a poignant image that tells a cautionary tale. His photograph of a longhorn beetle in Italy’s Leppini Mountains, sitting on a beech tree as machinery works in the background, is technically sound and visually rich. These beetles play a vital role in the ecosystem, and disturbing their habitat for logging or other purposes has an immeasurable ripple effect.

These are just two of the exceptional photographs that were honored in this year’s contest, which also handed out 19 category awards. All of the winning photographs will be on display at London’s Natural History Museum from October 17, 2025, until July 12, 2026.

Here are the exceptional winners of the prestigious 2025 Wildlife Photographer of the Year contest.

The winners were selected from a record-breaking 60,636 entries from 113 countries.

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by the Natural History Museum – Wildlife Photographer of the Year.