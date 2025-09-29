Home / Photography / Photo Contest

Exposure One Awards Celebrates Timeless Beauty of Black and White Photography

By Jessica Stewart on September 29, 2025
Light descends in perfect symmetry, converging on a silent cross

“Lux” by Arturo Gómez Sierra. International Photographer of the Year
“Light descends in perfect symmetry, converging on a silent cross.”

The Exposure One Awards celebrates the beauty of monochrome photography with the announcement of its winners. This premier black and white photography contest saw entries from 64 countries, with Mexican photographer Arturo Gómez Sierra earning the title of International Photographer of the Year.

His photo Lux, in which light filters down to illuminate a cross, shows the simple beauty of working in black and white. By stripping away all color, Gómez Sierra uses high contrast and the symmetry of the moment to draw our eye down the cross. It’s a quiet, magical image well worth rewarding.

The other big winner of the awards is artist Dulcie May, who was named International Discovery of the Year for her series of sensual, yet not overly sexual, images of the human body. In a creative series, May zooms in and uses the human body’s lines to create something akin to a surreal landscape, once again showing the transformative power of working in black and white.

Judges from prestigious institutions, including the Leica Gallery and SFMoMA, also handed out prizes across 20 categories in both the professional and non-professional divisions. Scroll down for some of our favorites and then head to the Exposure One Awards website to enjoy all of the winners and finalists.

The Exposure One Awards celebrate the beauty of monochrome photography with the announcement of its winners.

Creative photography of the human body

“Timeless Lines” by Dulcie May. International Discovery of the Year
“Timeless Lines explores the abstract beauty and quiet strength of the human form. Captured in stark monochrome, the light and shadow transform the contours of the body into landscape. Vulnerable and powerful, the image in all its simplicity and complexity, holds a kind of eternal presence.”

Rhino surrounded by birds

“The Rhino and the Flock of Birds” by Alessandro Marena. Non-Professional – Gold – Wildlife

Juxtaposition of a soft natural cloud versus man-made residential blocks.

“A Soft Reminder In A Sharp World” by Frank Proost. Non-Professional – Gold – Fine Art
“Juxtaposition of a soft natural cloud versus man-made residential blocks.”

Black and white photo of a lily

“Lilies” by James Flanagan. Professional – Gold – Still Life
“The study of lilies.”

Swan preening its feathers

“Keeping up appearances” by Gerard Sexton. Non-Professional – Gold – Nature
“Mute swan preens its feathers in the afternoon sun at a small nature reserve on the outskirts of Frome Somerset England”

This premier black-and-white photography contest received entries from 64 countries.

Muslims gathering to commemorate the martyrdom of Imam Hussein ibn Ali in London

“Solidarity within the Muslim community” by Chris Mozyro. Professional – Gold – Photojournalism
“July 29, 2023. On that day, a significant protest took place in London, where Muslims gathered to commemorate the martyrdom of Imam Hussein ibn Ali, while expressing their outrage and demanding that European governments take a more serious approach to hate crimes against Muslims.”

Exposure One Awards Black & White Photo Contest

“Midwinter Stop” by Matt Hill. Non-Professional – Gold – Film/Analog

Surreal black and white architecture photo

“Inverted Realities” by Alexandra Thannhäuser. Professional – Gold – Conceptual
“At its heart, it speaks to the quiet strength that comes from shifting perspectives—questioning your direction, embracing change, and steadily aligning your path with your hopes rather than your fears.”

View out the window in Hurtigrouten

“Outlook – Window of Soul” by Joachim Lindenthal. Non-Professional – Gold – Travel
“Travel at Hurtigrouten (Norway).”

Girl with wind blowing in her face

“Siblings” by Beatrice Heydiri. Professional – Gold – Portrait

The surreal landscape two months after the destructive fires that impacted the suburban area of Altadena, California.

“Eaton Canyon Fire, Altadena, California, 2025“ by Hillary Greene. Non-Professional – Gold – Photojournalism
“The surreal landscape two months after the destructive fires that impacted the suburban area of Altadena, California. Created by a downed power line on a fierce windy night set the stage for a Prometheus event. The clean up will be daunting and the victims lives displaced.”

Punk musician jumping in the air

“Jumping into Chaos” by Thomas Ebner. Professional – Gold – Event
“A punk icon mid-leap, frozen in raw energy. This black-and-white shot captures the untamed spirit of a live show—leather, sweat, rebellion. The airborne frontman channels pure adrenaline while the guitarist grounds the scene. Punk’s not dead—it’s airborne.”

Judges from prestigious institutions, including the Leica Gallery and SFMoMA, handed out prizes across 20 categories.

Ballet class with young dancer jumping in to the air

“Jump” by Normunds Kaprano. Non-Professional – Gold – People
“When photographing the young ballet dancers, a jump came into the frame, which I think is original!”

Exposure One Awards Black & White Photo Contest

“The Philosopher” by Stafford Robinson. Professional – Gold – Wildlife

Mont Saint Michel shrouded in morning mist

“Le Mont – Saint – Michel. Foggy Morning” by Rolandas Urbonavicius. Non-Professional – Gold – Landscapes
“I aimed to capture Mont Saint Michel shrouded in morning mist and create a photograph that reflects its ethereal beauty. Using various filters, I added a surreal touch to the image, showing the subtleties of an early summer morning.”

Turtle on rocks

“Loneliness” by Francisco Saraiva. Professional – Gold – Domestic Animals
“This image was originally taken with 4×5” color film, and then converted to B&W. This turtle is still my pet today and is now 8 years old. Each rock was hand painted black on a black background, so when viewed in color, it barely changes at all, except for the color of this little animal.”

“Mi yo” by Silvia Guillén. Non-Professional – Gold – Domestic Animals

On a quiet Sunday morning, an older man walks through the empty streets of Pamplona

“Sunday Morning Urban Landscape” by Scarlett Freund. Professional – Gold – Travel
“On a quiet Sunday morning, an older man walks through the empty streets of Pamplona, all shops shuttered. His feet echo off the cobblestones. The absence of crowds magnifies every detail and store sign. In that stillness, he is witness and participant in the city’s secret life before it awakens.”

“Roma, Italy” by Alessandro Catinella. Non-Professional – Gold – Street

Exposure One Awards: Website | Instagram | Facebook

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Exposure One Awards.

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Staff Editor and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book "Street Art Stories Roma" and most recently contributed to "Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini." You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
