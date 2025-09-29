The Exposure One Awards celebrates the beauty of monochrome photography with the announcement of its winners. This premier black and white photography contest saw entries from 64 countries, with Mexican photographer Arturo Gómez Sierra earning the title of International Photographer of the Year.

His photo Lux, in which light filters down to illuminate a cross, shows the simple beauty of working in black and white. By stripping away all color, Gómez Sierra uses high contrast and the symmetry of the moment to draw our eye down the cross. It’s a quiet, magical image well worth rewarding.

The other big winner of the awards is artist Dulcie May, who was named International Discovery of the Year for her series of sensual, yet not overly sexual, images of the human body. In a creative series, May zooms in and uses the human body’s lines to create something akin to a surreal landscape, once again showing the transformative power of working in black and white.

Judges from prestigious institutions, including the Leica Gallery and SFMoMA, also handed out prizes across 20 categories in both the professional and non-professional divisions. Scroll down for some of our favorites and then head to the Exposure One Awards website to enjoy all of the winners and finalists.

The Exposure One Awards celebrate the beauty of monochrome photography with the announcement of its winners.

This premier black-and-white photography contest received entries from 64 countries.

Judges from prestigious institutions, including the Leica Gallery and SFMoMA, handed out prizes across 20 categories.

Exposure One Awards: Website | Instagram | Facebook

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Exposure One Awards.