Home / Photography / Photo Contest

Standout Winners From the 2025 Black & White Photo Contest

By Jessica Stewart on June 30, 2025
2025 B&W Photo Contest

“Toxic Lake” by Radek von Hirschberg. Overall Professional Winner.
“Poles across the country embraced winter swimming as their favorite pursuit. It became the ‘it’ thing to do among the Polish middle class. This was evident, for example, in social media, once flooded with selfies of people standing in cold water. Standing almost everywhere, like e.g. in Toxic Lake.”

Timeless and elegant, there's just something about black and white photography that captures the imagination. And the winners of reFocus Awards' 2025 Black & White Photo Contest remind us of the power of this creative choice. After evaluating submissions from photographers in 80 countries, an expert panel of judges has curated a stunning winners list by both professional and amateur photographers.

Radek von Hirschberg and Maria Ehrlich were singled out as the overall winners in the Professional and Non-Professional divisions, respectively. Von Hirschberg won for Toxic Lake, a fascinating look at the lengths that Poles are willing to go to take a dip, even in the dead of winter. Ehrlich, who is a hair stylist and makeup artist in addition to her photography work, won for her beautiful, casual portrait of a woman in Ghana.

In addition to the overall winners, exceptional photographs were honored across a wide range of categories in both divisions. From Travel and Photojournalism to Minimalism and Fine Art, the breadth of the categories allowed photographers to show the creative possibilities of black and white photography.

Scroll down to see our favorite professional and non-professional winners, and then head over to the reFocus Awards website to see the full gallery of winners and finalists.

These are the standout winners of the reFocus Awards 2025 Black & White Photo Contest.

Girl with traditional hairstyle sitting in front of a house in Nima, Accra Ghana

“Nuerki” by Maria Ehrlich. Overall Non-Professional Winner.
“Girl with traditional hairstyle sitting in front of a house in Nima, Accra Ghana”

Welsh pony stallion

“How Beautiful You Are” by Aga Karmol. Winner, Non-Professional, Domestic Animals
“A Welsh Pony stallion admiring his own reflection in the mirror.”

Man on a pier with birds flying

“Alone In Silence” by Herri Susanto. Overall Professional Runner-Up

Female Crowned Woodnymph, Ecuador

“Female Crowned Woodnymph, Ecuador” by Mark Gordon. Winner, Non-Professional, Wildlife

Cowboys in Cappadocia

“The Cowboys of Cappadocia” by Ava Karmol. Winner, Professional, Travel
“Local Turkish ‘cowboys' maintain the last herd of semi-wild yilky horses, living in a vast valley of Cappadocia.”

2025 B&W Photo Contest

“Black veil” by Mauro Matalone. Winner, Professional, Fashion & Beauty

Photographers in 80 countries submitted their best monochrome images for consideration.

2025 B&W Photo Contest

“Geometry of Light” by Grit Meyer. Winner, Non-Professional, Minimalism
“The image ‘Geometry of Light' deconstructs existing forms and recontextualizes them. The modern design of Isozaki's architecture seamlessly merges with elements of Islamic architecture, while the human figure serves as a scale reference.”

Fishermen skillfully working the serene waters of Inle Lake, surrounded by lush mangroves, their traditional techniques blending harmoniously with the tranquil landscape.

“Fishermen's Dance Among Inle's Mangroves” by Xavier Ayme. Winner, Non-Professional, Travel
“Fishermen skillfully working the serene waters of Inle Lake, surrounded by lush mangroves, their traditional techniques blending harmoniously with the tranquil landscape.”

Divers underwater

“Hanging Divers” by Jesper Bjarke Andersen. Overall Non-Professional 3rd Place and Winner, Non-Professional, Nature
“My approach to UV photography was the same as on land: using a small camera, without lights or flash, and shooting exclusively in black and white. (Leica Q2 mono). This photo was taken purely on instinct—framed in the moment, with no need for adjustment afterwards.”

2025 B&W Photo Contest

“Ageless Portrait” by Asok Sengupta. Overall Non-Professional Runner-up

Abandoned Italian building

“Va, pensiero” (“Go, thought” from “Nabucco”) by Christian Basetti. Winner, Non-Professional, Fine Art
“Oh my homeland, so beautiful but lost. Oh, remembrance, so beloved, but so painful. Golden harp inspiring the great Poets. Why are you so silent and abandoning yourself to tears? Rekindle memories in our hearts. Tell us again about our glorious past!” Giuseppe Verdi inspires the Italian glory in decay.”

Black and white photojournalism in the West Bank & Jerusalem

“West Bank & Jerusalem” by Michael Christopher Brown. Winner, Professional Photojournalism

2025 B&W Photo Contest

“An Internal Odyssey” by Tzion Essel. Overall Professional 3rd Place.

Expert judges selected winners across Professional and Non-Professional Divisions.

2025 B&W Photo Contest

“Symphony of Strings” by Jacquie Matechuk. Winner, Professional, Architecture
“Getting lost in the intricate symmetry of a modern cable-stayed bridge, transforming its structure into a mesmerizing display of geometric precision. An interplay of converging lines and curving forms creates a sense of movement and balance, evoking both architectural strength and delicate artistry.”

Black and white image of frost on a window

“Frost On My Windows” by Peter Jeschke. Winner, Professional, Nature
“Nature creates frost art in winter on my leaky old farmhouse windows. Ephemeral crystalline compositions form overnight, are lit by morning light diffracting
wondrously through the ice crystals, then the artwork disappears in the sun’s warmth. Occasional flat gray winter light lends itself to B&W.”

“North Uist Landscape” by Jens Winkler. Winner, Professional, Minimalism
“An abstract of the landscape on the island of North Uist, Scotland.”

2025 B&W Photo Contest

“Alone Together” by Christine Walsh. Winner, Professional, Abstract
“Photographer Devin Yalkin.”

Mongolian eagle hunters are Kazakhs who have a tradition of hunting on horseback

“Perfect balance of man and horse” by Beng Tiong Ng. Winner, Non-Professional, Domestic Animals
“Mongolian eagle hunters are Kazakhs who have a tradition of hunting on horseback. Man and horse are one mobile unit. At the Golden Eagle Festival, sports are held to show their skills. The contest to pick up coin bags at full gallop requires perfect balance for both man and horse.”

2025 B&W Photo Contest

“The Shape of Light” by Eric Hagemann. Winner, Professional, Fine Art

Black and white photo of an orangutan

“Orangutan: The Person of the Forest” by Venkatesh Kittur. Winner, Non-Professional, Fine Art
“Here, I am presenting a portrait of an Orangutan with deep, soulful eyes, reflecting both intelligence and sorrow. Their gaze speaks of a quiet plea for survival, haunted by the encroachment of deforestation and habitat loss, a silent struggle for existence and survival in a rapidly changing world.”

reFocus Awards: Website | Instagram | Facebook

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by the reFocus Awards.

Related Articles:

Exceptional Winners of the 2024 Black and White Photo Awards

15 Exceptional Winners From the 2024 Black & White Photo Contest

Striking Winners of the 2024 Travel Photographer of the Year Contest

Spectacular Winners of the 2023 reFocus Awards Capture Diverse Images of the World

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Staff Editor and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book "Street Art Stories Roma" and most recently contributed to "Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini." You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

A Lemur Leaping Across a Ravine Wins the 2025 BigPicture Natural World Competition
Haunting Winners of the Earth Photo 2025 Awards Reveal the Effects of Climate Change
15 Exceptional Winners of the UN World Ocean Day Photo Contest
Funny Early Entries of the 2025 Nikon Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards
Incredible Winners of 2024 NASA Photographer of the Year Awards
15 Exceptional Winners of the 2025 World Food Photography Awards

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Spectacular Images From the 2025 Milky Way Photographer of the Year Competition
Incredible Winners of the 1839 Awards 2025 Color Photography Contest
Adventurous Bird Crashing Into a Waterfall Wins Nature Photography Contest
Reflective Puddle Wins Close-up Photographer of the Year’s ‘Something Beautiful’ Contest
Haunting Portrait of Palestinian Boy Named 2025 World Press Photo of the Year
2025 Sony World Photography Awards Announce Spectacular Winners of the Professional Competition

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.