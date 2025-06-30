Standout Winners From the 2025 Black & White Photo Contest

Timeless and elegant, there's just something about black and white photography that captures the imagination. And the winners of reFocus Awards' 2025 Black & White Photo Contest remind us of the power of this creative choice. After evaluating submissions from photographers in 80 countries, an expert panel of judges has curated a stunning winners list by both professional and amateur photographers.

Radek von Hirschberg and Maria Ehrlich were singled out as the overall winners in the Professional and Non-Professional divisions, respectively. Von Hirschberg won for Toxic Lake, a fascinating look at the lengths that Poles are willing to go to take a dip, even in the dead of winter. Ehrlich, who is a hair stylist and makeup artist in addition to her photography work, won for her beautiful, casual portrait of a woman in Ghana.

In addition to the overall winners, exceptional photographs were honored across a wide range of categories in both divisions. From Travel and Photojournalism to Minimalism and Fine Art, the breadth of the categories allowed photographers to show the creative possibilities of black and white photography.

Scroll down to see our favorite professional and non-professional winners, and then head over to the reFocus Awards website to see the full gallery of winners and finalists.

These are the standout winners of the reFocus Awards 2025 Black & White Photo Contest.

Photographers in 80 countries submitted their best monochrome images for consideration.

Expert judges selected winners across Professional and Non-Professional Divisions.

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by the reFocus Awards.