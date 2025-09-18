2025 Minimalist Photography Awards Celebrate the Beauty of Simplicity

The Minimalist Photography Awards once again reminds us of the beauty of simplicity. With the announcement of its 2025 winners, the photo contest showcases creative thinking that transforms a minimalist scene into something exceptional. Thanks to these photographers, the public is given a new perspective on what may be considered mundane.

With over 7,000 images submitted from photographers across more than 50 countries, the competition was fierce. In the end, Alexandros Othonos was named 2025 Minimalist Photographer of the Year for his moving series, Threads of Memory. The project, in which Othonos modified old family photos using thread, is a haunting look at the passage of time, memory, and loss. And at the same time, his work also demonstrates how even the smallest of interventions can create emotional impact.

The seventh edition of the contest also featured 12 categories, from Fine Art and Architecture to Long Exposure and Night Photography. The results demonstrate how a minimalist approach can make a big impact in any type of photography, whether photographing a quiet landscape or bustling nocturnal scene.

“This year, the Minimalist Photography Awards reached a milestone, with more than 2,600 entries and over 7,000 images submitted worldwide,” shares competition founder Milad Safabakhsh. “At a time when artificial intelligence is rapidly entering creative fields, these numbers affirm that photography remains vibrant and continues to inspire artists globally. The winning works of 2025 reveal that minimalist photography is not only vibrant, but has become an essential form of visual expression.”

The winners will see their work exhibited internationally, as well as published in the contest’s annual book, which will soon be available for purchase on the Minimalist Photography Awards’ website.

The winners of the 2025 Minimalist Photography Awards show the beauty of simplicity.

Alexandros Othonos won the overall award for his moving series, Threads of Memory.

Over 7,000 images from photographers in 50 countries was submitted to this year’s contest.

Minimalist Photography Awards: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by the Minimalist Photography Awards.

