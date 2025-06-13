15 Exceptional Winners of the UN World Ocean Day Photo Contest

In celebration of World Ocean Day, the United Nations announced the winners of its annual photo contest. An expert panel of judges selected winners from the thousands of photos entered by professional and amateur photographers across four categories. From striking marine life to powerful waves, the winners offer a complex view of our oceans.

The contest, which is organized by the United Nations Division for Ocean Affairs and the Law of the Sea, DivePhotoGuide (DPG), Oceanic Global, and the Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission of UNESCO, asks photographers to enter images that reflect the beauty of the ocean and the UN World Ocean Day theme for the year. This year's theme, Wonder: Sustaining What Sustains Us, was represented by a touching, close-up image of a whale's eye taken by photographer Rachel Moore.

Three additional categories—Underwater Seascapes, Above Water Seascapes, and Big and Small Underwater Faces—had equally worthy winners. From Dani Escayola‘s dreamy photo of a jellyfish lake in Indonesia to Leander Nardin‘s aerial photo of an ocean-fed lake in Western Australia, the photographs send a powerful message about the ocean.

To celebrate the winners, the photographs were presented at the UN Ocean Conference, which wrapped up June 13 in Nice, France. During that time, they were also displayed in gallery exhibitions at NEO VogelArtLab in Nice and at The Explorer’s Club in New York. Scroll down to see all of the winners and finalists.

In celebration of World Ocean Day, the United Nations announced the winners of its annual photo contest.

From striking marine life to powerful waves, the winners offer a complex view of our oceans.

UN World Ocean Day Photo Contest: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Dive Photo Guide.