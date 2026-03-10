Striking Scene of a Toad Swimming Across a Pond Wins the 2026 British Wildlife Photography Awards

A black-and-white image of a toad swimming across a pond has a striking, abstracted feel. The silhouetted creature and the surrounding branches are flattened and slightly distorted, swirling like an oil spill as the toad’s legs form ripples in the water. Aptly titled A Toad Swims Across Its Woodland Pond, the image was shot by Paul Hobson and has recently earned a prestigious distinction. With it, Hobson became the British Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2026 with the British Wildlife Photography Awards (BWPA). The esteemed photo competition showcases nature photography in Britain while offering a reminder of why its woodlands, wetlands, and other ecosystems are vital.

Hobson’s winning image was chosen out of more than 12,000 entries to the BWPA, which saw amateur and professional photographers competing for a £3,500 (about $4,700) grand prize across 11 different categories in the adult competition and three age groups in the youth competition.

“I am lucky to have a pond close to my house that has relatively clear water,” explains Hobson. “Toads use this pond to breed in, and I decided I wanted to try to capture an image looking up from the bottom of the pond. To do this, he built a glass box to house his camera, complete with old tripod legs and a ballast to prevent it from sinking. He then triggered the camera using an adapted long release cable.

“I had to wait quite a long time until a toad swam across the surface–most of them would usually swim below it and rest on the glass,” Hobson recalls. But the effort was finally worth it for a compelling and rare view of a toad in its environment.

The BWPA also awards the Young British Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2026 to creatives 17 years and younger. This year, Ben Lucas won for a darling depiction of a swan cygnet taking a nap on its sibling’s back. “Nature can often be so cruel, but tender moments like this warm my heart!” Lucas says simply.

“I’ve been visiting Ardnamurchan in Scotland for 10 years now and it keeps me coming back. I visit every year in the hope of seeing pine martens. In the summer of 2024 I had one of my best visits up north with plenty of sightings, tempted by a small amount of peanuts I left out each evening. Every so often this young male would stand up to get a better view above the heather in front of him.”

