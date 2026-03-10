Striking Scene of a Toad Swimming Across a Pond Wins the 2026 British Wildlife Photography Awards

“A Toad Swims Across Its Woodland Pond” by Paul Hobson. British Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2026 and Black & White Winner Subject: Toad (Bufo bufo) Location: Sheffield, England “I am lucky to have a pond close to my house that has relatively clear water, especially in late winter and early spring before the algae starts to grow. Toads use this pond to breed in and I decided I wanted to try to capture an image looking up from the bottom of the pond. To try to do this I built a glass box to house the camera and keep it dry. I had to add ballast to make sure it would sink and used old tripod legs glued to its sides to keep the box level. I worked out the depth the box would be and set the focus so that it would capture a toad, if one swam across the surface. I triggered the camera using an adapted long cable release. I had to wait quite a long time until a toad swam across the surface–most of them would usually swim below it and rest on the glass.”
A black-and-white image of a toad swimming across a pond has a striking, abstracted feel. The silhouetted creature and the surrounding branches are flattened and slightly distorted, swirling like an oil spill as the toad’s legs form ripples in the water. Aptly titled A Toad Swims Across Its Woodland Pond, the image was shot by Paul Hobson and has recently earned a prestigious distinction. With it, Hobson became the British Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2026 with the British Wildlife Photography Awards (BWPA). The esteemed photo competition showcases nature photography in Britain while offering a reminder of why its woodlands, wetlands, and other ecosystems are vital.
Hobson’s winning image was chosen out of more than 12,000 entries to the BWPA, which saw amateur and professional photographers competing for a £3,500 (about $4,700) grand prize across 11 different categories in the adult competition and three age groups in the youth competition.
“I am lucky to have a pond close to my house that has relatively clear water,” explains Hobson. “Toads use this pond to breed in, and I decided I wanted to try to capture an image looking up from the bottom of the pond. To do this, he built a glass box to house his camera, complete with old tripod legs and a ballast to prevent it from sinking. He then triggered the camera using an adapted long release cable.
“I had to wait quite a long time until a toad swam across the surface–most of them would usually swim below it and rest on the glass,” Hobson recalls. But the effort was finally worth it for a compelling and rare view of a toad in its environment.
The BWPA also awards the Young British Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2026 to creatives 17 years and younger. This year, Ben Lucas won for a darling depiction of a swan cygnet taking a nap on its sibling’s back. “Nature can often be so cruel, but tender moments like this warm my heart!” Lucas says simply.
Scroll down to see all the winners and runners-up of the 2026 British Wildlife Photography Awards. Then, head over to the official website to see the full gallery of finalists.
“Feathery Pillow” by Ben Lucas. Young British Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2026 and 15-17 Years Winner Subject: Mute swan (Cygnus olor) Hornchurch, England “This was such an adorable moment to witness. A whole family of mute swans swam up to me as I was quietly sitting on the bank of a beautiful lake. They all lay down for a rest right beside me. The five newly hatched cygnets curled up together in a fluffy grey bundle and I captured this photo as one lay its little head on the back of its sibling. Nature can often be so cruel, but tender moments like this warm my heart!”
“Through the Lavender” by Felix Belloin. Runner-up, Animal Portraits Subject: Red fox (Vulpes vulpes) Location: Richmond, England “In summer 2024, I had an unexpected visit from a neighbourhood fox who decided to come by my garden. Probably attracted by the commotion around the bird feeder, she sat on the lawn and allowed me to get close. I grabbed a medium telephoto lens with a very wide aperture and took her portrait through a gap in the lavender. Later in June, after multiple visits, and considering the prevalence of mange in my area, I decided to get a mange deterrent from the National Fox Welfare Society, which I administered to her in a small portion of cat food!”
“Glowing Bright” by James Lynott. Winner, Coast & Marine Subject: Spiny squat lobster (Galathea strigosa) Location: Inveraray, Loch Fyne, Scotland “A spiny squat lobster captured fluorescing during a night dive in Loch Fyne, in November 2024. Image taken using two Sea&Sea YS01-Solis strobes with Nightsea excitation filters. A FireDiveGear gel barrier filter was used behind the 8mm fisheye lens.”
“Slime Moulds and a Water Droplet” by Barry Webb. Winner, Botanical Britain Subject: Slime mould (Lamproderma scintillans) Location: South Buckinghamshire, England “These 1mm-tall Lamproderma scintillans were found on a tiny fragment of wood, on a very wet woodchip pile. When the water droplet evaporated on the two fruiting bodies on the right, they dried out and reverted to their original blue colour. It is thought that the iridescent surface of these fruiting bodies may act as a water repellent in order to protect the spores within the sporocarp. A total of 87 shots were focus bracketed and then focus stacked to create the final image.”
“Cutting Edge” by Jamie Smart. Winner, 11 and Under Subject: Leaf-cutter bee (Megachilidae) Location: Powys, Wales “I adore bees and have spent a lot of time this year studying them and finding out about what I can do to help the wild bees around our garden thrive. I designed and made a bee hotel using clay and have watched it flourish. One day, as I was walking past it, I spotted this leaf-cutter bee poking her head out of one of the clay holes and thought it would make a lovely photo, so I ran back inside to grab my camera and hoped that she would still be there when I returned–luckily, she was! Using my macro set up–the OM1 Mark II with a speed flash and Cygnustech diffuser–I managed to capture this image of her looking at me from inside the clay hole. It was quite tricky to get the light to penetrate into the hole, as she had gone a little deeper inside by the time I had returned and I didn’t want to disturb her too much by going too close, so I cropped in and adjusted the highlights and shadows in the editing phase to create this image.”
“Beams of Brightness” by Mark Richardson. Winner, Wild Woods Location: Bushy Park, London, England “This photograph was taken at dawn on a frosty winter’s morning in South East England, just as the sunlight broke through the canopy of the woodlands. Using a telephoto lens, I framed the scene with a reasonably close crop to give a sense of energy and atmosphere to the emerging, dramatic light, and to emphasise the golden halo created around the tree in the centre of the image.”
“Suprising Meal” by Adam Ferry. Runner-up, Hidden Britian Subject: Cellar spider (Pholcus phalangioides) Location: Worcester Park, Surrey, England “I often think of house spiders as one of the most imposing of spiders in the UK, however, this photo shows that even these large creatures can be food. Surprisingly, to this unsuspecting spider, the cellar spider, which is a master of taking down large prey thanks in part to its extremely long legs.”
“Silhouetted Puffin” by Julian Terreros-Martin. Runner-up, Coast & Marine Subject: Atlantic puffin (Fratercula arctica) Location: Skomer Island, Wales “On Skomer Island in Wales, puffins are often the star attraction, drawing visitors from around the world who come to photograph these iconic seabirds. After several visits, I aimed to capture more unique and creative photos of these birds, challenging myself technically to stand out from the crowd. During the middle of the day, when the light is much harsher, I decided to experiment with manual focus. I discovered a unique effect when focusing between a puffin and the sun reflecting off the sea in the background. This created shimmering reflections on the water. By positioning myself just right, I was able to align the silhouette of the puffin against the water, but the result was a scattered effect, where the image appeared as multiple puffins reflected in the water and various angles. By making the image monotone, I was able to take advantage of the harsh daylight, using the contrast between the subject and the bright, reflecting sun on the water to create a striking visual.”
“New Life” by Julian Terreros-Martin. Winner, Hidden Britain Subject: Common frog (Rana temporaria) Location: Messingham, England “During 2020, many of us around the world were isolating at home due to various lockdowns brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. My dad and I decided to build a reflection pool in our back garden as a way to continue photographing the wildlife around our house, which mainly consisted of birds and hedgehogs at night. Fast forward four years, and the reflection pool remains unused and unloved, at least by us. Over this time, however, it seems that various frogs have taken a liking to our pool, so much so that they have spawned in it. Using the Laowa 24mm Probe lens, I was able to partially submerge the lens into the pool and photograph what was happening underwater. The lights at the end of the probe illuminated the scene, allowing me to capture a close-up macro image of a single egg still attached to the rest but hanging on the edge of the spawn ball. Seeing the details of the developing embryo was an incredibly unique and special moment for me, both as a photographer and as a biologist. This experience also serves as a reminder that, given the chance, nature can bounce back. Even in our own gardens, we can find incredible wildlife moments.”
“Nemesis” by Mark Parker. Winner, Animal Behavior. Subject: Sparrowhawk and juvenile starling (Accipiter nisus and Sturnus vulgaris) Location: Royston, Hertfordshire, England “Because the sparrowhawk had never gone to ground before on previous visits to the garden and not knowing how long it would stay, I just wanted to get an image to record the event before then concentrating on my settings. The story I think the image portrays, is evident in the eye contact between the two subjects and the vice-like grip they have on each other, however, the eye contact and grip of the juvenile starling is out of pure fear whilst that of its nemesis is one of dominance and relief in finally catching a much needed meal.”
“The Fur Flew” by Sarah Darnell. Runner-up, Animal Behavior Subject: Brown hare (Lepus europaeus) Location: Bintree, Norfolk, England “It was an exciting start to my early morning when I was able to witness the agility and effort of a pair of hares boxing. They were so close that I could hear the puffs and pants as they performed in front of me. As the activity became more intense, fur was lost, and I loved how it stayed on top of the hare’s head throughout this frenetic time. So intent were they to win the battle of wills they ignored my presence lying on the ground in plain sight.”
“Autumn Dancer” by Duncan Wood. Runner-up, Wid Woods Subject: Birch tree (species) Location: Glen Affric, Scotland “This photograph was taken in Glen Affric during a week immersed in the autumn landscape. By the end of my stay, the obvious compositions were done, and I turned my attention to something more intimate. I approached this birch as if making a portrait of a character, concentrating on the textured bark, moss, lichens, and delicate leaves. The soft, diffused overcast light allowed subtle tones to emerge, stripping away distraction. By narrowing the frame, I sought to reveal a quiet intimacy where the colours and fine details speak of stillness and the understated beauty of the season.”
“Dipper Dream” by Marc Humphrey. Winner, Habitat Subject: Dipper (Cinclus cinclus) Location: Derbyshire Dales, England “Dippers are creatures of habit, and after spending numerous days observing these entertaining birds I was able to discover many of their favoured rocks. I wanted to capture something different, encapsulating the stunning woodland and rushing white water that these birds are so at home in. For this photo I utilised a wide-angle lens, and so as to limit disturbance, I waded into the water, framed up my shot using a tripod, manually focussed on the rock and used a remote shutter whilst sat on the riverbank. To capture the painterly effect in the water, I used a shutter speed of 1/15s.”
“Standing Tall” by Alastair Marsh. Winner, Animal Portraits Subject: Pine marten (Martes martes) Location: Ardnamurchan, Scotland
“I’ve been visiting Ardnamurchan in Scotland for 10 years now and it keeps me coming back. I visit every year in the hope of seeing pine martens. In the summer of 2024 I had one of my best visits up north with plenty of sightings, tempted by a small amount of peanuts I left out each evening. Every so often this young male would stand up to get a better view above the heather in front of him.”
“Asleep at the Wheel” by Simon Withyman. Winner, Urban Wildlife Subject: Red fox (Vulpes vulpes) Location: Gloucestershire, England “After discovering a family of foxes living on a trading estate, I initially used my car as a hide. Over several weeks, I gradually introduced myself and my camera equipment, allowing time for this young mother to become familiar with my presence and learn that I posed no threat. I often saw her resting in some unusual spots, but none more so than on this cushioned seat of an old vehicle. It was clearly a much more comfortable place to sleep compared to her hard, concrete surroundings.”
“The Algaeverse” by David Higgins. Runner-up, Botanical Britain Subject: Algae Location: The Skerries, Anglesey, Wales “I left my 42-month contract in the Falkland Islands for a short contract working as a Tern Warden for the RSPB on The Skerries off Anglesey. The kind of job I’d dreamed of since I was eight years old, now over fifty and with one hip replaced, my chances of living the dream were finally becoming a reality. Two of us lived in the lighthouse and spent more time with birds than with other humans. Every day the Arctic and common terns would attack us, mess on our clothes and display a distinct seabird rage towards us. They also brought in a huge mass of marine nutrients, deposited across the island in the form of faeces which spattered our clothes for the season. The nutrients also created briny soups of nourishment in the pools and puddles, where algae bloomed. This pool was on the flight path of a favourite route the terns take when spooked and dread out to sea as a choreographed flock. It’s an incredible experience being so close to nature and seeing these interconnections and nutrient transfers. This is a look-down view of one of the algae masses as it created its own ‘universe’ or ‘synapse’ of connections. It’s the only time I’ve seen algae form these patterns. I was mesmerised by the connected network of the community created.”
“Night Dweller” by Kyle Moore. Runner-up, Urban Wildlife Subject: Lowestoft, England “While working on a project photographing foxes in the urban environment, I was drawn to this particular security hut because of the neon lighting. The fox was used to receiving handouts from the night security workers and would frequently come up to the windows, waiting for an easy meal. I set up my camera and used a wireless remote so as not to disturb the fox. A subtle flashgun was used to illuminate the ghostly shape as the fox approached some litter left by the main door.”
“Acrobatic Hobby” by Jack Crockford. Winner, 12-14 Years Subject: Eurasian hobby (Falco subbuteo) Location: Staines Moor, England “This is the Eurasian hobby, a small yet remarkably agile bird of prey. They combine their speed with this agility for a unique trait; catching insects mid-air. The size of their prey doesn’t affect them, as it can vary from the smallest of flies to small birds. First, they lock on to their target. Next, they reach out with their super-sharp talons and snatch their prey. In this moment, a mayfly was unlucky as it became the hobby’s next snack.”
“Winter Touch” by Mario Suarez. Runner-up, Habitat. Subject: Mountain hare (Lepus timidus) Location: Cairngorms National Park, Scotland “A mountain hare photographed in the Cairngorms National Park, the UK’s largest National Park. Taken just in the middle of winter after climbing a steep slope on one of the hills, I was lucky enough to come across a solitary fox who seemed very curious when she saw me appear. I quickly threw myself to the ground and was very careful with my movements so as not to scare her. I over exposed 2 steps to melt this beauty with the snowy hill of that morning.”