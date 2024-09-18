Amazing Photo of Whales Bubble-Net Feeding Wins Australian Geographic Nature Photographer Contest

A unique photo of humpback whales participating in bubble-net feeding won Scott Portelli the title of Australian Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year. Organized by the South Australian Museum, the contest is now in its 21st year. This year's competition attracted 1,856 entries from 442 photographers across 12 countries in its search for the best wildlife and landscape photographs taken across Australia, New Zealand, Antarctica, and New Guinea’s bioregions.

Portelli's photograph was captured from a small 60-foot yacht while the photographer and tour operator was visiting Antarctica.

“There was one day where the weather was shifting between overcast and snowing,” Portelli recalls. “I sat and watched these whales bubble-netting for about six hours, but trying to capture that moment when they break the surface came down to persistence and timing.”

This is the second time that Portelli has won the competition. He also took the top prize in 2021 for his photograph of the elusive leafy sea dragon.

Among the standouts of the 10 category winners are Wayne Sorenson‘s dramatic portrait of a solitary Emperor penguin in the far southern reaches of Antarctica and Richard Robinson‘s image of a group of young sea lions developing their swimming skills.

Among the other winners, South Australia’s David Dahlenburg won the Portfolio category, in which photographers enter a group of six images with a shared theme. His photo series, Grotesque Beauty, depicts tailings dams used to store byproducts of mining operations,

located from South Australia’s Eyre Peninsula to the Far North. Dahlenburg works at a Barossa wine company by day but captured the images while flying for fun in a light airplane.

“Tailings dams have a sinister beauty—the colors are extraordinary,” Dahlenburg shares. “They often contain waste materials, such as toxic chemicals and heavy metals, which can harm birdlife and groundwater. It’s estimated that there are about 18,000 tailings dams around the world.”

Scroll down to see more of the winning photographs. These images will be included, along with all of the finalists, in the annual Australian Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year book, available at the South Australian Museum shop, online through Australian Geographic, and at all leading bookstores through Hardie Grant Publishing.

Here are the incredible winners of the 2024 Australian Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year contest.

Organized by the South Australian Museum, the competition is now in its 21st year.

South Australian Museum: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by the South Australian Museum.