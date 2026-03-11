Discover the Remarkable Finalists of the 2026 Sony World Photographer Awards

For nearly two decades, the Sony World Photography Awards have been celebrating the medium’s singular capacity for storytelling and creativity. Now, the organization has unveiled 30 finalists and more than 65 shortlisted photographers for its 2026 Professional competition, selected from over 430,000 total submissions from some 200 countries and territories.

As in previous years, the Sony World Photography Awards encompass 10 categories, including “Creative,” “Documentary Projects,” and “Perspectives,” among others. First-place winners in each category will be considered for the title of “Photographer of the Year,” the competition’s top honor and one of the industry’s most prestigious accolades. That prestige comes alongside a handsome prize package: a solo exhibition in London, a cash prize of $25,000, and a range of Sony Digital Imaging equipment.

“The finalist and shortlisted work in [this competition] demonstrates remarkable growth in the craft and commitment to photography as a powerful storytelling medium,” Monica Allende, chair of the jury, says in a statement. “Across the many series we judged, I was deeply struck by the celebration of the human experience, and of love, kindness, and quiet resilience woven into complex and often challenging realities.”

Indeed, each entry betrays the sheer diversity of photography as a craft, exploring everything from dramatic landscapes and architecture to intimate portraits and still lifes. In the “Portraiture” category, for instance, Marisa Reichert of Germany documents the lives of older Muslim trans people across Indonesia, while in “Sport,” Morgan Otagburuagu of Nigeria depicts the discipline and dreams of amateur boxers at a makeshift gym underneath a Lagos underpass. Frederik Lerneryd of Sweden, on the other hand, stuns with scenes from the International Cowboy Day festival in Nairobi, while Alexandre Bagdassarian investigates the daily lives of young detainees in France.

Animals and wildlife also feature prominently throughout the competition. Rob Van Thienen’s It’s a Dog’s Life captures the intensity of sighthound training sessions, in which a dog chases a fake rabbit with such vigor that dirt explodes around him. Crossing Point by Will Burrard-Lucas furtively captures wildlife in Kenya’s Maasai Mara National Reserve through a remote camera trap that monitors endangered black rhinoceroses, offering a poignant meditation on nature’s fragility and our obligation to protect it. Anita Pouchard Serra’s series is similar in its conceit, visualizing the clash between capybaras and residents of a private development in Buenos Aires.

“Many of the most powerful images focused on intimate moments and small acts of heroism,” Allende continues, “revealing the enduring strength and spirit found in everyday life.”

This is just a small glimpse into this year’s Sony World Photography Awards. Scroll down to discover some of our favorite finalists and shortlisted photographers—and fuel your own passion for the medium. A selection of works by finalists and shortlisted photographers will also be on view as part of this year’s Sony World Photography Awards at London’s Somerset House, on view from April 17 to May 5, 2026.

The Sony World Photography Awards have unveiled the 30 finalists and more than 65 shortlisted photographers for this year’s competition.

The competition spans 10 categories, including “Creative,” “Environment,” “Perspective,” and “Sport,” among others.

Sony World Photography Awards: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Creo.