Home / Photography / Photo Contest

Photo of a Rare White Humpback Whale and Mother Wins World Nature Photography Awards

By Sara Barnes on February 26, 2026
Winners of the 2026 WPNA Awards

Jono Allen (Australia). Overall Winner, World Nature Photographer of the Year and Gold, Underwater. Location: Vava’u, Tonga. Subject: White humpback calf

The World Nature Photography Awards (WNPA) believes in the little things. Founded on the idea that small, positive actions can make a big difference, the organization sees photography as a powerful way to influence the actions we take and perspectives we have when it comes to the conservation of the planet. Its photo contest highlights the best in nature photography, and WNPA just announced its 2026 winners. Together, they showcase the beauty of the planet; illuminate our world; and inspire conservation, hope, and change.

The 2026 competition attracted thousands of entries across 51 countries and six continents. Comprising categories including Nature Art, Urban Wildlife, and Plants and Fungi, the three top photographs in each group were awarded gold, silver, and bronze rankings. Of all images submitted in the competition, however, there was one grand prize winner of World Nature Photographer of the Year.

Australian photographer Jono Allen won the overall contest with his incredible image of a rare white humpback whale and her mother. “Sharing this moment with Mãhina and her protective mother is a memory that will live with me forever,” Allen remarked. “It was undoubtedly one of the most extraordinary days I have ever experienced in the ocean—and perhaps ever will.

“To be announced World Nature Photographer of the Year through capturing this unique mother and calf bond has made what was already a truly life-changing encounter even more profound and humbling. I feel beyond honored to receive this award.”

Other category winners include Charlie Wemyss’ dynamic image of a bear trying to grab a salmon dinner and Mary Schrader’s wondrous photography of a gorilla gazing at a butterfly as it flickers past. In each image, the artistry and passion for the outdoors are palpable.

“As the awards continue to grow, so too does the diversity and quality of work submitted from across the globe.” shares contest co-founder Adrian Dinsdale. “This year’s winning images are a powerful reminder of both the wonder of our planet and the importance of protecting it.”

See more winners from the 2026 WNPA contest below, and visit the official website to see even more. Many of this year’s images, along with previous winners, are available to purchase as affordable wall art in the WNPA online store.

The World Nature Photography Awards has announced the winners of its 2026 photo contest.

Winners of the 2026 WPNA Awards

Mary Schrader (U.S.A.). Gold, Animal Portraits. Location: Bwindi, Uganda. Subject: Female gorilla and butterfly

Winners of the 2026 WPNA Awards

Charlie Wemyss-Dunn (UK). Gold, Animals in Their Habitat. Location: Katmai National Park, Alaska. Subject: Brown bear trying to catch sockeye salmon

Winners of the 2026 WPNA Awards

Miki Spitzer (Israel). Gold, Planet Earth's Landscapes and Environments. Location: Hveravellir, Central Iceland. Subject: Geothermal pool

Winners of the 2026 WPNA Awards

Fenqiang Liu (U.S.A.). Gold, Behavior – Birds. Location: Kraft Azalea Garden, Winter Park, Florida. Subject: Barn owl

Winners of the 2026 WPNA Awards

Duncan Wood (Scotland). Gold, Plants and Fungi. Location: Glen Affric, Scotland. Subject: Elder in flame

Winners of the 2026 WPNA Awards

Dewald Tromp (South Africa). Gold, Behaviour – Amphibians and Reptiles. Location: Namib desert, Swakopmund, Namibia. Subject: Namaqua chameleon

Winners of the 2026 WPNA Awards

Simon Biddie (UK). Gold, Nature Art. Location: Marsa Alam, Egypt. Subject: Ghost goby

Winners of the 2026 WPNA Awards

Hemin Patel (India). Bronze, Behaviour – Birds. Location: Anand, Gujarat, India. Subject: Woodpecker

Winners of the 2026 WPNA Awards

Harry Skeggs (UK). Bronze, Animals in Ther Habitat. Location: Near Elephant Island, Antarctica. Subject: Chinstraps penguins

Winners of the 2026 WPNA Awards

Vaidehi Chandrasekar (Singapore). Gold, Behavior – Mammals. Location: Boteti River, Makgadikgadi Pans National Park, Botswana. Subject: Giraffe

Winners of the 2026 WPNA Awards

Bill Klipp (U.S.A). Silver, People and Nature. Location: Okavango Delta, Botswana. Subject: Elephant

Winners of the 2026 WPNA Awards

Deena Sveinsson (U.S.A.). Gold, People and Nature. Location: Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming. Subject: Bull moose

Winners of the 2026 WPNA Awards

Robert Gloeckner (U.S.A.). Gold, Urban Wildlife. Location: Churchill, Manitoba, Canada. Subject: Polar bear

Winners of the 2026 WPNA Awards

Christopher Baker (U.S.A.). Gold, Black and White. Location: Madison, Alabama, U.S.A. Subject: Adult pond slider turtle

World Nature Photography Awards: Website | Store | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by the World Nature Photography Awards.

Related Articles:

Striking Winners of the 2025 World Nature Photography Awards

Two Gannets Fighting Over a Fish Win the 2024 World Nature Photography Awards

Tender Moment Between Humpback Whale and Its Calf Wins 2025 Underwater Photographer of the Year

Clever Photo of a Badger Musing Over Its Likeness Wins Wildlife Photographer of the Year People’s Choice Award

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled "Embroidered Life" that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Winners of 2025 Travel Photographer of the Year Take Us on a Journey Around the World
Voting Now Open for the 2025 Wildlife Photographer of the Year People’s Choice Award
Amazing Winners of HIPA’s “Power”-Themed Photo Contest’s $1M Prizes
Society of Photographers 2025 Contest Announces Its Astounding Winners
Humpback Whale Duo Swimming Perfectly in Sync Wins 2025 Underwater Photo Contest
Winners of the 2026 World Sports Photography Awards Capture the Grit and Beauty of Athleticism

More on My Modern Met

Wondrous Winners of the 12th International Landscape Photographer of the Year Awards
Dancing Gorilla Wins Top Prize in the 2025 Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards
Royal Photographic Society Announces 2025 Winners of the World’s Longest-Running Photo Prize
Incredible Winners of the 2025 Nature Photographer of the Year Contest
Incredible Finalists of the 2025 Close Up Photographer of the Year Contest
A Bird in Mourning Wins the 2025 European Wildlife Photographer of the Year Contest

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.