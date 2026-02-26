The World Nature Photography Awards (WNPA) believes in the little things. Founded on the idea that small, positive actions can make a big difference, the organization sees photography as a powerful way to influence the actions we take and perspectives we have when it comes to the conservation of the planet. Its photo contest highlights the best in nature photography, and WNPA just announced its 2026 winners. Together, they showcase the beauty of the planet; illuminate our world; and inspire conservation, hope, and change.

The 2026 competition attracted thousands of entries across 51 countries and six continents. Comprising categories including Nature Art, Urban Wildlife, and Plants and Fungi, the three top photographs in each group were awarded gold, silver, and bronze rankings. Of all images submitted in the competition, however, there was one grand prize winner of World Nature Photographer of the Year.

Australian photographer Jono Allen won the overall contest with his incredible image of a rare white humpback whale and her mother. “Sharing this moment with Mãhina and her protective mother is a memory that will live with me forever,” Allen remarked. “It was undoubtedly one of the most extraordinary days I have ever experienced in the ocean—and perhaps ever will.

“To be announced World Nature Photographer of the Year through capturing this unique mother and calf bond has made what was already a truly life-changing encounter even more profound and humbling. I feel beyond honored to receive this award.”

Other category winners include Charlie Wemyss’ dynamic image of a bear trying to grab a salmon dinner and Mary Schrader’s wondrous photography of a gorilla gazing at a butterfly as it flickers past. In each image, the artistry and passion for the outdoors are palpable.

“As the awards continue to grow, so too does the diversity and quality of work submitted from across the globe.” shares contest co-founder Adrian Dinsdale. “This year’s winning images are a powerful reminder of both the wonder of our planet and the importance of protecting it.”

See more winners from the 2026 WNPA contest below, and visit the official website to see even more. Many of this year’s images, along with previous winners, are available to purchase as affordable wall art in the WNPA online store.

