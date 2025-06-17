Smart Ping Pong Table Brings Arcade Fun to a Classic Game of Table Tennis

Remember how fun arcades were as a kid? Bit-Pong by DipLik brings that nostalgic feeling to the present by combining classic ping-pong with retro-inspired, interactive visuals. Using sensors, AI, and LEDs, it adds a digital layer to the popular game of table tennis, allowing you to have retro fun and stay active at the same time.

Bit-Pong lets you choose from seven interactive games, all played with classic rackets and balls. As you play, the table comes to life with colorful lights and patterns that respond to the action in real-time. Whether you’re in the mood for a fast-paced table tennis match or something nostalgic like Snake, just select a game from the built-in menu and start playing. Plus, ongoing updates will expand the game catalog over time.

Much like a traditional ping-pong table, Bit-Pong can be set up in a few different ways to fit how you want to play. Use the classic setup for regular games with multiple players, and if you want to play solo, just fold one side up and play against the wall. When both sides are folded up, the table can easily be stored.

The Bit-Pong interface allows you to easily manage settings, session times, updates, and diagnostics directly on the table’s surface. And you don’t need any fancy set-up to own one—it operates with a standard power outlet and Wi-Fi.

Bit-Pong made its debut at IAAPA Expo Europe in Amsterdam from September 24–26, 2024, and is now gearing up for production. Watch the demo below and pre-order yours today on the Bit-Pong website.

Watch Bit-Pong in action below.

