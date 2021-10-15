Home / Creative Products / Toys

9,090-Piece Titanic Set Is the Largest LEGO Model Ever Released

By Emma Taggart on October 15, 2021
Titanic LEGO Set

In 2020, we introduced you to the 9,036-piece Roman Colosseum LEGO model, the toy brand’s largest set at the time. However, LEGO is soon to launch an even bigger model—a gigantic 9,090-piece set that allows you to build your own replica of the Titanic. The 1:200 scale LEGO ship measures over 53 inches (135 cm) long when fully assembled, and features tons of authentic details, inside and out.

Those who are obsessed with the Titanic and its fateful demise know that the original “Ship of Dreams” was designed with opulence in mind. The LEGO model celebrates the details of the sunken ship, complete with replica cargo cranes, swimming pools, lifeboats, promenades, and multiple decks. The model also breaks apart into three sections, providing detailed cross-sections of the ship’s interior. You can build and view the grand staircase, smoking lounge, and the boiler room. All that’s missing are minifigs of Kate and Leo.

The LEGO Titanic is not just a giant paperweight you merely look at either—it can actually move! You can raise the anchor and adjust the tension line between masts, and the engine pistons move up and down when the boat’s propellers are turned. However. perhaps the best thing about this LEGO ship is that it doesn’t have to sink like its real counterpart. You can display it in your home for as long as you like, and admire all of your hard work.

You can preorder the new LEGO Titanic, starting November 1, 2021, for $629.99.

This impressive, 9,090-piece Titanic set is the largest LEGO model ever released.

Titanic LEGO SetTitanic LEGO Set

It breaks apart into three sections, providing detailed cross-sections of the ship’s interior.

Titanic LEGO SetTitanic LEGO SetTitanic LEGO SetLEGO: WebsiteAmazon | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube
h/t: [Gizmodo]

All images via LEGO.

