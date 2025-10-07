Level Up Your Architectural Illustration Skills With This New Online Art Class

Have you ever seen sketches of buildings by Renaissance masters like Brunelleschi or Michelangelo? They are as beautiful as they are realistic: it almost seems as though the buildings rendered are coming out of their page to meet us as viewers on the three-dimensional plane.

If you’re interested in getting your architectural illustrations to similarly pop off the page, My Modern Met Academy’s newest class will help you to do just that. Advanced Architectural Illustration: Monochrome Details is taught by Demi Lang, an artist and illustrator who specializes in drawing buildings with beautiful character.

Lang’s passion for art began while studying graphic design at college, and she’s become a master at creating realistic and detailed renderings of buildings, on both local and international scales. She has worked with My Modern Met Academy before, having taught Architectural Illustration for Everyone: Draw Buildings in Ink and Colored Pencil.

In Advanced Architectural Illustration, students will have the opportunity to expand their skills from Lang’s first My Modern Met Academy course by working within a monochromatic color scheme and learning new techniques to build up realistic depth. The course begins with pointers from Lang on choosing which architectural details to render, as well as how to pull maximum contrast from their photos.

Then, students will learn about different practices for achieving realistic tonal values, as well as how to build up depth by crosshatching with pencil and pen. Lang uses an image of a corbel to demonstrate this portion of the course lessons, providing an excellent exercise opportunity for students to experiment and put their new skills to the test.

Once these exercises are complete, Lang moves on to the final project: a majestic monochromatic illustration of a Corinthian column. Known to be the most decorative of the ancient Greek pillars, this architectural detail contains plenty of opportunities for students to practice their rendering techniques. Lang first walks students through a grid transfer process to get started, then inking in the drawing, and finally, to building up the final tones of the column in pencil to make an architectural illustration that jumps off the page in its realism.

As the name implies, Advanced Architectural Illustration is geared towards artists who have some degree of existing comfort or knowledge with the drawing of architecture and its details. Greener artists are certainly encouraged to try this course, or Lang’s beginner class, Architectural Illustration for Everyone.

Pre-order this course from now until October 14 and enjoy an exclusive 10% discount from the full price of $34.95 using the code MONOCHROME10. Once the course launches on October 14, you’ll have immediate online, on-demand access to all of the class’s lessons.

(Please keep in mind that this pre-sale is for the discounted price, and the course will start to be available on its actual launch date, October 14, 2025.)

