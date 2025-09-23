New Online Course Helps You Create Bold and Expressive Portraits With Various Mediums

Ever created a work of art and thought it was missing a little je ne sais quoi? What it might have needed was a bit of texture—literally. Layering different mediums like charcoal or pastel onto painted subjects and vice versa can be surprising, dynamic, and add that extra oomph that a piece may be needing to feel complete.

My Modern Met Academy is proud to present our newest online art course for presale, Mixed Media Portrait Drawing, that will help you do just that. The class is taught by Nitika Alé, a floral and portrait artist who also teaches Dream Your Own Abstract Acrylic Floral Paintings.

A self-taught artist, Alé works in a wide variety of mediums, ranging from oils, acrylics, and watercolors to pastels, charcoal, and inks. Her process can be best described as intuitive and free-flowing, aligning well with her preferred subjects of nature and people. This translates well into Alé’s work, as her art is vibrant, dynamic, and nothing short of expressive.

With Mixed Media Portrait Drawing, Alé shows off a few new areas of her expertise: portraiture and non-acrylic mediums. Students will learn the basics of portrait drawing and facial proportions, learning how to create a harmonious portrait composition while remaining true to their source material. Then, they will explore the three different mediums of charcoal, soft pastels, and watercolor in dedicated lessons.

Alé offers best practices and tips for working within each medium, thanks to her extensive knowledge working within and across charcoal, soft pastels, and watercolors. Students will work on a handful of exercises along the way to build up their mixed-media and portraiture skills. Then, they will apply all their lessons to create their final project for the course, a colorful and dynamic portrait.

If you're looking to expand your drawing skills and artistic toolkit, Mixed Media Portrait Drawing is a wonderful online art course to beef up your creative repertoire. The lessons not only teach you how to layer different media in a dynamic way, but also consider how that process can deliver maximum impact as a result. Alé is also very encouraging of experimentation, which makes mixed-media art playful and fun, rather than intimidating.

From now until September 30, 2025, Mixed Media Portrait Drawing is available for presale on the My Modern Met Academy website. If you pre-enroll by that date, you can take an exclusive 10% off the standard course price of $34.95 using the code MMPORTRAITS10. Once the class launches on September 30, all of the lessons will become immediately available to you on your account. Once you’ve purchased, the course is yours forever—online, on-demand!

(Please keep in mind that this pre-sale is for the discounted price, and the course will start to be available on its actual launch date, September 30, 2025.)

Looking for something that'll give your art that extra oomph? Pre-enroll in My Modern Met Academy's newest class, Mixed Media Portrait Drawing.

Taught by floral and portrait artist Nitika Alé, the course teaches students how to create bold, vibrant, and expressive portrait drawings.

Learn the basics of portraiture, experiment with charcoal, soft pastels, and watercolors, and create a dynamic portrait drawing of your own.

Pre-enroll by September 30, 2025, and get an exclusive 10% discount off the full price by using code MMPORTRAITS10.

