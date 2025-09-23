Home / Classes / Academy

New Online Course Helps You Create Bold and Expressive Portraits With Various Mediums

By Livia Pereira on September 23, 2025

New class for presale: Mixed Media Portrait Drawing

Ever created a work of art and thought it was missing a little je ne sais quoi? What it might have needed was a bit of texture—literally. Layering different mediums like charcoal or pastel onto painted subjects and vice versa can be surprising, dynamic, and add that extra oomph that a piece may be needing to feel complete.

My Modern Met Academy is proud to present our newest online art course for presale, Mixed Media Portrait Drawing, that will help you do just that. The class is taught by Nitika Alé, a floral and portrait artist who also teaches Dream Your Own Abstract Acrylic Floral Paintings.

A self-taught artist, Alé works in a wide variety of mediums, ranging from oils, acrylics, and watercolors to pastels, charcoal, and inks. Her process can be best described as intuitive and free-flowing, aligning well with her preferred subjects of nature and people. This translates well into Alé’s work, as her art is vibrant, dynamic, and nothing short of expressive.

With Mixed Media Portrait Drawing, Alé shows off a few new areas of her expertise: portraiture and non-acrylic mediums. Students will learn the basics of portrait drawing and facial proportions, learning how to create a harmonious portrait composition while remaining true to their source material. Then, they will explore the three different mediums of charcoal, soft pastels, and watercolor in dedicated lessons.

Alé offers best practices and tips for working within each medium, thanks to her extensive knowledge working within and across charcoal, soft pastels, and watercolors. Students will work on a handful of exercises along the way to build up their mixed-media and portraiture skills. Then, they will apply all their lessons to create their final project for the course, a colorful and dynamic portrait.

If you're looking to expand your drawing skills and artistic toolkit, Mixed Media Portrait Drawing is a wonderful online art course to beef up your creative repertoire. The lessons not only teach you how to layer different media in a dynamic way, but also consider how that process can deliver maximum impact as a result. Alé is also very encouraging of experimentation, which makes mixed-media art playful and fun, rather than intimidating.

From now until September 30, 2025, Mixed Media Portrait Drawing is available for presale on the My Modern Met Academy website. If you pre-enroll by that date, you can take an exclusive 10% off the standard course price of $34.95 using the code MMPORTRAITS10. Once the class launches on September 30, all of the lessons will become immediately available to you on your account. Once you’ve purchased, the course is yours forever—online, on-demand!

(Please keep in mind that this pre-sale is for the discounted price, and the course will start to be available on its actual launch date, September 30, 2025.)

Looking for something that’ll give your art that extra oomph? Pre-enroll in My Modern Met Academy’s newest class, Mixed Media Portrait Drawing.

New class for presale: Mixed Media Portrait Drawing

Taught by floral and portrait artist Nitika Alé, the course teaches students how to create bold, vibrant, and expressive portrait drawings.

New class for presale: Mixed Media Portrait Drawing

Learn the basics of portraiture, experiment with charcoal, soft pastels, and watercolors, and create a dynamic portrait drawing of your own.

New class for presale: Mixed Media Portrait Drawing

Pre-enroll by September 30, 2025, and get an exclusive 10% discount off the full price by using code MMPORTRAITS10.

New class for presale: Mixed Media Portrait Drawing

My Modern Met Academy: Website | Facebook | Instagram 

Related Articles:

3 Beginner-Friendly Online Drawing Classes to Elevate Your Sketching Skills

Interested in Abstract Art? These Amazing Online Art Classes Let You Make Your Own

Artist Paints Ethereal Flowers on Canvas and Shares Her Abstract Techniques With Others

Warm up Like an Olympian With These Art Prompts Before You Dive Into a Bigger Project

Livia Pereira

Livia Pereira is a Contributing Writer and Project Manager for My Modern Met. She holds an MA in art history and a BS in architecture. An avid museumgoer, Livia has provided curatorial support and direction for a variety of art institutions, often doing so through her writing. One of her biggest goals is to foster more appreciation for and access to visual culture. She loves all things design and pop culture, and spends her free time reading, cooking, going on walks and exploring new places.
Read all posts from Livia Pereira
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

3 Beginner-Friendly Online Drawing Classes to Elevate Your Sketching Skills
Artist Shares His Secrets for How To Draw Your Own Imaginative Landscapes [Interview]
Learn How To Draw Freehand Landscapes in This Online Art Course
My Modern Met Academy Labor Day Sale: Get 15% Off Our Amazing Online Art Classes
3 Inspiring Online Art Classes To Spark Creativity as You Learn New Skills
There’s Still Time To Pick up a New Hobby—Try One of These Top-Rated Online Art Classes

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Celebrate National Dog Month With These Creative Online Art Classes
These Three Online Art Classes Will Inspire You to Become a Portrait Pro
Arts or Crafts? Get the Best of Both Worlds With These Three Amazing Online Classes
Three Inspiring Online Art Classes You Can Do Outdoors
Beat the Summer Heat With These Cool and Inspiring Online Art Classes
Let Freedom (and Creativity) Ring With My Modern Met Academy’s Fourth of July Sale

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.