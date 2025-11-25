Save 25% on All Creative Classes During My Modern Met Academy’s Black Friday Sale

With this week being the official kickoff to the holiday season, why not get ahead of gift shopping for your loved ones? My Modern Met Academy is having a huge Black Friday sale on all of our online art classes, making them the perfect gifts for friends and family. With a wide variety of course options, ranging from drawing and painting to fiber arts and photography, you’re guaranteed to find an online, on-demand course that will inspire creativity and be an amazing present.

Take 25% off all our courses from now until December 1, 2025, using the code BLACKFRIDAY25 at checkout. If you need help figuring out which courses to purchase, read on to get a taste of the different classes we have to offer.

For those interested in learning how to create compelling illustrations, we recommend trying one of our newest courses, Architectural Watercolors, taught by Viviene Astakhova. Or, if you’re more interested in abstract painting, why not try Luiza Niechoda’s Acrylic Painting Masterclass?

Our fiber arts and photography offerings are also great options for loved ones who are interested in starting new hobbies, but perhaps don’t know where to begin. In Maria Zamyatina’s Mixed Media Thread Painting, for example, students will learn and combine basic embroidery skills with watercolor painting to create beautiful works. And Belinda Richards’ Introduction to Pet Photography is a wonderful masterclass in learning the basics of portrait photography that can be applied to iPhone and DSLR cameras alike.

Check out the rest of our amazing courses at My Modern Met Academy, and don’t forget to use code BLACKFRIDAY25 at checkout for 25% off. Take advantage of this awesome sale, and give the gift of creativity today!

