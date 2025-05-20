Home / Classes / Academy

Love Flowers? These 3 Online Classes Help You Turn Them Into Beautiful Art

By Livia Pereira on May 20, 2025

Flowers are some of nature’s best works of art. Delicate, colorful, and sometimes fragrant, they have been admired by many since the dawn of civilization. Today, we often use flowers as a way to enhance our everyday lives, whether it’s by giving them to others as tokens of affection or buying them for ourselves to spruce up our home decor. Our association of flowers with feelings of joy, love, happiness and vitality makes them popular subjects in art, as well.

If you want to take your appreciation for flowers to the next level, My Modern Met Academy offers several online, on-demand art courses that are centered around various floral subjects. These classes offer a variety of mediums to explore beautiful blooms, ranging from watercolor and acrylic paints to using the actual flowers themselves to create an artwork.

In our newest course offering, Botanical Watercolors: Learn to Paint Realistic Flowers, botanical illustrator Victoria Beyer teaches students the basics of the scientific study of flowers. Learn how to select, dissect, and sketch live flowers. Beyer points out the different parts of the flowers as students study them, helping pupils understand the construction of this organic and delicate object.

Using the botanical knowledge gleaned in the first portion of the course, students will then paint a floral composition of their choosing in watercolor. Beyer, a talented watercolorist, also gives important tips for building vibrant colors and teaches techniques to build realistic texture.

If abstract and acrylic painting is more your style, Nitika Ale’s Dream Your Own Abstract Acrylic Floral Paintings may be the perfect online course to take. In her lessons, Ale focuses less on the anatomy of flowers, and more on the intuitive representation of them. The course is beginner-friendly, and teaches the basics of color theory and expressionist painting techniques. This is a different kind of appreciation for flowers, to be sure, but just as significant as botanical study.

Last but not least on our list is Anna Zakirova’s Beyond Bouquets: Turning Pressed Flowers Into One-of-a-Kind Art. For the artist who likes to be in nature, this class offers the ideal opportunity to source flowers themselves. In this course, flowers literally make up the art, rather than using paint or pencil to represent them on paper. Zakirova teaches students how to press and preserve blooms using household tools. Learn the techniques to make your flowers last forever, and also how to create enticing and original compositions for them.

If you want to do more with flowers than just keep them in a vase at home, these online art courses offered by My Modern Met Academy are a great way to start. Whether you’re observing flowers more closely through botanical study, intuitively rendering them in acrylic paint, or literally incorporating blooms in an original composition, these on-demand courses offer the perfect opportunity to engage more closely with some of nature’s most beautiful works of art.

Do more with your flowers than keep them in a vase at home—take an online class at My Modern Met Academy and use beautiful blooms for artistic inspiration.

Learn the basics of botany using live blooms in Victoria Beyer's Botanical Watercolors: Learn to Paint Realistic Flowers.

Or, take the intuitive approach and represent flowers the way you wish in Dream Your Own Abstract Acrylic Floral Paintings, taught by Nitika Ale.

If you're a nature lover, take a walk on the wild side and pick your own blooms to create an original pressed-flower piece. Anna Zakirova teaches the best techniques in Beyond Bouquets: Turning Pressed Flowers Into One-of-a-Kind Art.

