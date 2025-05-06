Learn How To Create Vibrant Botanical Watercolor Illustrations With My Modern Met Academy’s Newest Online Course

Spring is in full bloom for those of us in the Northern Hemisphere, and with this season of growth and renewal comes the opportunity to spend more time within nature. Botanical illustration, with its blend of scientific precision and artistic expression, offers one such meditative way to reconnect with the natural world. For those curious to explore this timeless art form, My Modern Met Academy has an upcoming online class, Botanical Watercolors: Learn to Paint Realistic Flowers, that offers the perfect entry point. And from now until May 19, learners who purchase the class during our presale period can save 10% with the code botanicalart10.

Taught by botanical artist Victoria Beyer, Botanical Watercolors guides students through various phases of botanical observation and illustration, from basic sketching techniques to advanced layering methods. Beyer is a Chilean artist based in Germany, and specializes in figurative works in watercolor. She has shown in exhibitions in Europe and South America, and has works in private collections throughout Germany, the United States, and Chile. She takes inspiration from the Old Masters of botanical art, blending the contemplative nature of these traditional works with updated compositions and pigments.

Beyer kicks off the online course with an overview of supplies, explaining each material’s purpose within the context of the class and botanical watercolor illustration at large. She then gives a primer on working with live flowers, including tips on which flowers to choose for a composition, as well as how to keep them alive for enough time to capture their essence.

Once the basics of working with flowers is covered, Beyer gives an extensive lesson on botanical observation and recording. Students will learn how to carry out botanical dissections, identifying different parts of flowers and how they may present differently between species. Beyer also teaches techniques for plant sketching, color studies, and image transfers, providing gentle instruction that students will be able to apply to future projects, botanical or otherwise. Patience is the name of the game, and students are encouraged to practice their botanical watercolor skills on a flower petal study before moving on to their final class project, a composition of tulips and daffodils.

For the class project, Beyer breaks down the process for painting each flower separately. Students will begin by painting the tulips first, and daffodils second. Beyer teaches a combination of wet-on-wet, wet-on-dry, and dry brushing watercolor techniques to paint both flower types. Once the composition is nearly complete, students will also learn how to finalize their paintings, including cleaning up any errant lines, and signing their artwork.

Whether you’re a seasoned artist or looking to explore further with watercolor, Botanical Watercolors: Learn to Paint Realistic Flowers offers a refreshing way to slow down and connect with nature. Guided by Beyer’s expert instruction and a palette full of vibrant possibilities, you’ll walk away with not just a beautifully detailed painting, but also a deeper appreciation for the quiet beauty all around you.

Now is the perfect time to enroll in this amazing new class. Take advantage of the presale, happening now through May 19, and save 10% on the regular course price of $34.95 with the code botanicalart10. As soon as the course launches on May 20, you’ll get instant access to all the lessons, ready to watch any time, at your own pace, from the comfort of home.

(Please note that this pre-order with the code gets you a 10% discount, but the class itself launches on May 20, 2025.)

