Artist Paints Ethereal Flowers on Canvas and Shares Her Abstract Techniques With Others

Flower painting has a long place in art history. The practice has been around for centuries; and today, artists continue the tradition in various styles. Nitika Alé favors an abstract aesthetic, in which the blooms seemingly float on the canvas. The flowers are clad in luscious colors and techniques including drip texture and energetic brushstrokes. Together, the elements showcase Alé’s passion for beautiful blooms.

Abstract painting can be a challenge. It’s relatively straightforward to paint in a realistic way; the focus is on recreating exactly what you see. But with abstract art, it’s more about intuition and feeling. How do you know if you’ve got it right? That’s where Alé lends her expertise and is sharing it with you.

Alé’s skills as a teacher shine in her class on My Modern Met Academy. Her course is called Dream Your Own Abstract Acrylic Floral Paintings, and in a little over an hour, she will take you from a blank canvas to a bouquet of blooms.

The course is geared towards abstract painting beginners and starts with the basics. Alé goes over supplies and how to find inspiration. Then, she leads you through some exercises and explanations on how to paint highlights and shadows and also how to craft your color palette. Throughout her lessons, you’ll learn several abstract painting techniques before bringing it all together in one final composition.

“I created this course to tap into that essential, free-flowing energy that resides in all kinds of art, so anybody can attempt these abstract florals,” Alé tells My Modern Met. “What I hope students would take away from this course, though, aren't just the specifics of creating abstract florals but also a glimpse into the more comprehensive workings of intuition and expression that goes beyond the strictures of formal rules and techniques.”

Artist Nitika Alé creates beautiful abstract floral paintings.

The flowers are clad in luscious colors and techniques including drip texture and energetic brushstrokes.

If you've ever wanted to learn how to paint abstract floral art, Alé will show you how.

Her course is called Dream Your Own Abstract Acrylic Floral Paintings, and in a little over an hour, she will take you from a blank canvas to a bouquet of blooms.

Enjoy a sneak peek of her beginner acrylic painting class.

Nitika Alé: Website | Instagram | Facebook

Related Articles:

Embroidery Artist Puts a Twist on Her Hoop Art by Stitching Fabric Photographs

Incredible Architectural Illustrations Celebrate the Immense Beauty of Historic Façades

Artist’s ‘Abstract Realism’ Paintings Capture the Wild Bond Between Women and Animals

Photographer Captures the Joyful Personalities of Playful Pups and Shows How You Can, Too

Illustrator Has Mastered Portrait Drawing and Now Shares Her Knowledge With Others