Home / Classes / Academy

Celebrate National Dog Month With These Creative Online Art Classes

By Livia Pereira on August 5, 2025

Create a stunning portrait of your pet

Dogs aren’t known as “man’s best friend” for no reason. Smart, loyal, caring, and protective, these furry animals often become family to their owners. Ever since they first became domesticated thousands of years ago, pups have been integral pieces of people’s lives, sometimes going so far as to serve as artistic inspiration.

With August being National Dog Month, celebrate your own furry friend by creating a visual reminder of them. Don’t know where to start? My Modern Met Academy is happy to help. We offer a number of accessible, online art classes that focus on artistically rendering pets through a variety of mediums.

For a project that also involves spending quality time with your pup, take Belinda Richards’ course, Introduction to Pet Photography: Capture the Spirit of Your Furry Friend. Richards is an award-winning pet photographer, and has years of experience working with animals. You’ll learn not just basics of pet psychology, but also lighting tricks, camera settings on DSLR and iPhones, and tips for finalizing your portraits in editing software.

If you prefer to experiment with color and physical media, try Animal Portraits in Colored Inks: Tell a Visual Story That Conveys Emotion, taught by Anna Sokolova. A mixed-media artist, Sokolova has worked with big names like Netflix, Maison Margiela, and Wired. You’ll end this course with an expressive and vibrant portrait of your pet that perfectly captures their personality.

Unsure of how to render your dog in the first place? Not to worry. Margherita Cole teaches Drawing 101: Learn the Building Blocks of Sketching. Cole offers foundational lessons in how to sketch, focusing on the power of lines and shapes. You’ll walk through a variety of sketching subjects in this course, and come away from it with the confidence to create a faithful rendition of your four-legged friend.

Create a lasting visual memory of your dog to celebrate National Dog Month with My Modern Met Academy’s online, on-demand art classes. Whether you’re interested in drawing, painting, or photographing your pup, My Modern Met Academy has the perfect course for your fancy. So, what are you waiting for? Go fetch one of our amazing offerings!

August is National Dog Month! Celebrate your own furry friend by creating a visual reminder of them with one of My Modern Met Academy’s online art classes.

Create a stunning portrait of your pet

For a project that also involves spending quality time with your pup, take Belinda Richards’ course, Introduction to Pet Photography: Capture the Spirit of Your Furry Friend.

Create a stunning portrait of your pet

If you prefer to experiment with color and physical media, try Animal Portraits in Colored Inks: Tell a Visual Story That Conveys Emotion, taught by Anna Sokolova.

Create a stunning portrait of your pet

Or, learn the foundations of rendering your pet with Margherita Cole’s Drawing 101: Learn the Building Blocks of Sketching

Create a stunning portrait of your pet

My Modern Met Academy: Website | Facebook | Instagram 

Related Articles:

How To Build Up an Art Habit To Make Sure You’re Always Creating

Illustrator Teaches How To Capture Your Favorite Animals in Vibrant Colored Inks

Award-Winning Pet Photographer Now Teaches Others the Tricks of the Trade [Interview]

Illustrator Shares Her Top Drawing Tips (And Two Things to Avoid)

Livia Pereira

Livia Pereira is a Contributing Writer and Project Manager for My Modern Met. She holds an MA in art history and a BS in architecture. An avid museumgoer, Livia has provided curatorial support and direction for a variety of art institutions, often doing so through her writing. One of her biggest goals is to foster more appreciation for and access to visual culture. She loves all things design and pop culture, and spends her free time reading, cooking, going on walks and exploring new places.
Read all posts from Livia Pereira
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

These Three Online Art Classes Will Inspire You to Become a Portrait Pro
Arts or Crafts? Get the Best of Both Worlds With These Three Amazing Online Classes
Three Inspiring Online Art Classes You Can Do Outdoors
Beat the Summer Heat With These Cool and Inspiring Online Art Classes
Let Freedom (and Creativity) Ring With My Modern Met Academy’s Fourth of July Sale
Learn How to Create Stunning Mural Art Like Internationally Acclaimed Street Artist Alice Pasquini

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Interested in Abstract Art? These Amazing Online Art Classes Let You Make Your Own
Not Sure What to Get for Dad? Celebrate Father’s Day This Year By Giving the Gift of Creativity
Celebrate Drawing Day With These Amazing and Inspiring Online Art Classes
Preserve Your Memories (And Make New Ones!) With These Fun and Inspiring Online Embroidery Classes
Love Flowers? These 3 Online Classes Help You Turn Them Into Beautiful Art
Artist Shares Secrets To Creating Vibrant and Realistic Botanical Paintings of Flowers [Interview]

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.