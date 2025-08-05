Celebrate National Dog Month With These Creative Online Art Classes

Dogs aren’t known as “man’s best friend” for no reason. Smart, loyal, caring, and protective, these furry animals often become family to their owners. Ever since they first became domesticated thousands of years ago, pups have been integral pieces of people’s lives, sometimes going so far as to serve as artistic inspiration.

With August being National Dog Month, celebrate your own furry friend by creating a visual reminder of them. Don’t know where to start? My Modern Met Academy is happy to help. We offer a number of accessible, online art classes that focus on artistically rendering pets through a variety of mediums.

For a project that also involves spending quality time with your pup, take Belinda Richards’ course, Introduction to Pet Photography: Capture the Spirit of Your Furry Friend. Richards is an award-winning pet photographer, and has years of experience working with animals. You’ll learn not just basics of pet psychology, but also lighting tricks, camera settings on DSLR and iPhones, and tips for finalizing your portraits in editing software.

If you prefer to experiment with color and physical media, try Animal Portraits in Colored Inks: Tell a Visual Story That Conveys Emotion, taught by Anna Sokolova. A mixed-media artist, Sokolova has worked with big names like Netflix, Maison Margiela, and Wired. You’ll end this course with an expressive and vibrant portrait of your pet that perfectly captures their personality.

Unsure of how to render your dog in the first place? Not to worry. Margherita Cole teaches Drawing 101: Learn the Building Blocks of Sketching. Cole offers foundational lessons in how to sketch, focusing on the power of lines and shapes. You’ll walk through a variety of sketching subjects in this course, and come away from it with the confidence to create a faithful rendition of your four-legged friend.

Create a lasting visual memory of your dog to celebrate National Dog Month with My Modern Met Academy’s online, on-demand art classes. Whether you’re interested in drawing, painting, or photographing your pup, My Modern Met Academy has the perfect course for your fancy. So, what are you waiting for? Go fetch one of our amazing offerings!

