Interested in Abstract Art? These Amazing Online Art Classes Let You Make Your Own

By Livia Pereira on June 17, 2025

Have you ever walked through a gallery showing abstract art and thought, “I could paint that?” Many of those artworks may be more complicated than meets the eye. Either way, if that thought has ever crossed your mind and made you wonder what you could do with a canvas, paint, and a brush, My Modern Met Academy has a number of online classes that will help you begin to develop your own abstract art practice.

As a beginner abstract artist, it may be helpful to take inspiration from nature in initial projects. Dream Your Own Abstract Acrylic Floral Paintings, taught by Nitika Ale, takes the familiar shapes and colors of flowers and abstracts them into expressive works of art. Ale emphasizes an understanding of color theory and painting techniques in her lessons, giving amazing advice that’s manageable even for the most novice of artists. Combined with her supportive and intuitive approach to art, students who take this course will come away with a painting approach that is expressive and organic.

Megan Elizabeth’s class, Dappled Light: Learn Abstract Painting with Acrylics, offers a chance to build those skills by capturing the ephemeral and ever-changing experience of light shifting through nature or materials like glass. Learn to work with acrylic paint in a variety of applications, as well as building a balance between a focal point and the diffused light beams that surround it. By the end, you’ll have a piece of art that feels lighter than air, and hopefully a spirit that matches the canvas.

If you find yourself gravitating more towards the clean and rectilinear instead of more expressive abstract art, not to worry: My Modern Met Academy has two classes that can help you achieve that bold look you’re going for. The first is Acrylic Painting Masterclass: Explore Color & Abstract Landscape Painting, taught by Luiza Niechoda. She dives deep into the process for creating an abstracted landscape work, teaching important lessons on creating a cohesive color story, as well as techniques for painting crisp lines and forms on canvas. Students will also learn how to stretch their own canvases, truly making this a masterclass that includes lessons they will find useful in any kind of painting endeavor they embark on.

For those who are interested in bridging technology with abstract art, Elyse Dodge’s Acrylic Landscapes: Reimagining Mountains as Polygons is the perfect marriage between the two. Learn how to create bold and vibrant geometric landscape paintings using graphics software like Adobe Illustrator. Then, transfer your abstracted landscape onto canvas and bring your composition to life.

Whether you're drawn to expressive brushstrokes, delicate plays of light, or the precision of geometric forms, there's an abstract art path for everyone. With guidance from talented instructors at My Modern Met Academy, even the most hesitant beginner can find their creative footing. These classes not only teach technique, but also encourage personal expression, making abstract art more accessible and rewarding than you might have imagined. The best part is that once you purchase these classes, they’re yours forever—learn the lessons at your own pace and come back to them as needed.

If you've ever been interested in making abstract art, but aren't sure where to start, My Modern Met Academy offers a quality selection of online classes to help you.

Start slow, and take inspiration from nature in Nikita Ale's Dream Your Own Abstract Acrylic Floral Paintings and Megan Elizabeth's Dappled Light: Learn Abstract Painting with Acrylics

If clean lines are more your thing, try Luiza Niechoda's Acrylic Painting Masterclass: Explore Color & Abstract Landscape Painting, and learn how to stretch your own canvas while you're at it.

For those who are interested in bridging technology with abstract art, Elyse Dodge's Acrylic Landscapes: Reimagining Mountains as Polygons is the perfect marriage between the two.

