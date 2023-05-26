Home / Classes / Academy

Save 15% On All Online Art Classes During My Modern Met Academy’s Memorial Day Sale

By Sara Barnes on May 26, 2023
Memorial Day Sale

It’s always a good time to learn something new. And the best part? You don’t need to leave the comfort of your home to hone your skills. My Modern Met Academy makes it easier than ever with our on-demand online art classes. Give them a try when you take advantage of our Memorial Day Sale. From May 26 to May 29, 2023, save 15% on all of our creative courses by using the code memorialsave at checkout.

With classes covering drawing, painting, crafts, and photography, where will you start first? Don't worry—we have a suggestion. Memorial Day is often associated with being the unofficial start to summer; chances are that you’re planning a trip or two. Get ready for your upcoming travels when you enroll in Mixed Media Thread Painting: Learn to Embroider Your Travel Memories with Maria Zamyatina. In the comprehensive class, she shares techniques for how to incorporate watercolor painting and chronicle the most memorable parts of a visit.

Scroll down for more classes that we offer through My Modern Met Academy and be sure to use the code memorialsave for 15% off through May 29, 2023.

My Modern Met Academy is having a sale for Memorial Day. Save 15% on all online classes when you use the code memorialsave through May 29. Here are some of the classes available to take:

 

Mixed Media Thread Painting: Learn to Embroider Your Travel Memories

Thread Painting Class on My Modern Met Academy Thread Painting Class on My Modern Met Academy Thread Painting Class on My Modern Met Academy Thread Painting Class on My Modern Met Academy

Enroll in Mixed Media Thread Painting: Learn to Embroider Your Travel Memories.

 

Animal Portraits in Colored Inks: Tell a Visual Story That Conveys Emotion

Illustration Online Classes Illustration Online Classes Illustration Online Classes Illustration Online Classes

Enroll in Animal Portraits in Colored Inks: Tell a Visual Story That Conveys Emotion.

 

Beyond Bouquets: Turning Pressed Flowers Into One-of-a-Kind Art

Pressed Flower Art by Anna Zakirova Pressed Flower Art by Anna Zakirova Pressed Flower Art by Anna Zakirova Pressed Flower Art by Anna Zakirova

Enroll in Beyond Bouquets: Turning Pressed Flowers Into One-of-a-Kind Art.

 

Acrylic Landscapes: Reimagining Mountains as Polygons

Creating a Polygon Landscape PaintingElyse Dodge Painting a Geometric Acrylic LandscapeElyse Dodge Painting a Geometric Acrylic LandscapeContemporary Acrylic Landscape Painting by Elyse Dodge

Enroll in Acrylic Landscapes: Reimagining Mountains as Polygons.

 

Crochet Crash Course: Fiesta Fringe Bag

Learn a Basic Crochet StitchLearn to Crochet OnlineLearn to Make a Crochet BagFringe Crochet Bag

Enroll in Crochet Crash Course: Fiesta Fringe Bag.

 

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
