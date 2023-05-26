Save 15% On All Online Art Classes During My Modern Met Academy’s Memorial Day Sale

It’s always a good time to learn something new. And the best part? You don’t need to leave the comfort of your home to hone your skills. My Modern Met Academy makes it easier than ever with our on-demand online art classes. Give them a try when you take advantage of our Memorial Day Sale. From May 26 to May 29, 2023, save 15% on all of our creative courses by using the code memorialsave at checkout.

With classes covering drawing, painting, crafts, and photography, where will you start first? Don't worry—we have a suggestion. Memorial Day is often associated with being the unofficial start to summer; chances are that you’re planning a trip or two. Get ready for your upcoming travels when you enroll in Mixed Media Thread Painting: Learn to Embroider Your Travel Memories with Maria Zamyatina. In the comprehensive class, she shares techniques for how to incorporate watercolor painting and chronicle the most memorable parts of a visit.

Scroll down for more classes that we offer through My Modern Met Academy and be sure to use the code memorialsave for 15% off through May 29, 2023.

Mixed Media Thread Painting: Learn to Embroider Your Travel Memories

Animal Portraits in Colored Inks: Tell a Visual Story That Conveys Emotion

Beyond Bouquets: Turning Pressed Flowers Into One-of-a-Kind Art

Acrylic Landscapes: Reimagining Mountains as Polygons

Crochet Crash Course: Fiesta Fringe Bag

