If you're a designer or creative who relies on the Adobe suite for work, we have some great news for you. More than 1,500 typefaces have been added to Adobe Fonts, including some of the most popular in the history of design. The best part? They are available at no extra cost to all paid Creative Cloud subscribers around the world, raising the total count of fonts on this platform to over 30,000.

This represents the largest font expansion in five years, and features the inclusion of many timeless favorites, such as Helvetica, Times New Roman, Arial, and Proxima Nova. About half of the added typefaces are the result of a collaboration with Monotype, a company which specializes in typefaces and digital typesetting. Thanks to this deal, major type families such as Gotham, Avenir, Benton Modern, and FF DIN can be used across the Adobe platforms.

This expansion also includes a library with plenty of fonts that support Arabic, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Thai, and Hindi. This will allow designers working in multiple languages to keep a uniform aesthetic regardless of the audience their product is targeted to, and whether they are designing for a print or digital medium.

The addition of some of the most common fonts will also reduce the frequency of one of the things designers dread the most: the “missing fonts” pop-ups that appear when sharing a design with others, particularly those working on devices that didn't have a specific font available.

Should you want to give them a try, all these fonts are available with no extra downloads needed. All you have to do is open Adobe Fonts and they'll be ready to use in Adobe Express, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe InDesign, and other platforms. You can also access these fonts wherever and whatever you're designing, staying consistent across every device and app.

To start browsing, visit Adobe Fonts, and stay up to date by visiting Adobe's website.

Adobe Fonts: Website

All images via Adobe.

